Italie : Un nouveau coach au Milan AC

Auteur: Media365
09 octobre 2019, 10:30 UTC
Le Milan AC a officialisé mercredi l’arrivée de Stefano Pioli pour remplacer Marco Giampaolo au poste d’entraîneur. Le technicien italien a paraphé un bail de deux saisons en faveur des Rossoneri.
Comme prévu, le Milan AC tient son nouvel entraîneur. Le club a officialisé mercredi la nomination de Stefano Pioli, qui s’est engagé jusqu’en 2021, même si la durée de son contrat n’a pas été confirmée. Le technicien italien de 53 ans remplace Marco Giampaolo, démis de ses fonctions mardi après un début de saison compliqué pour les Rossoneri, 13emes de Serie A après sept journées. Limogé de la Fiorentina en avril dernier après avoir passé près de deux saisons en Toscane, Pioli connaîtra le 13eme club de sa carrière d’entraîneur avec le Milan AC. Il a notamment dirigé l’Inter Milan, la Lazio Rome ou encore Bologne.

Algérie : Belmadi explique les raisons de la non convocation de Ghoulam

Auteur: Media365
09 octobre 2019, 12:01 UTC
Le sélectionneur de l'Algérie, Djamel Belmadi, a évoqué la non-convocation de Faouzi Ghoulam. Il a indiqué qu'il ne fait pas de croix sur le joueur. « J'ai des contacts avec Faouzi, le suis, je communique. Lorsqu'il avait le genou en vrac j'ai été le voir, c'est rare qu'on voit ce genre de comportements d'un sélectionneur. On a tendu la main mais le retour n'était pas bon». «Je n'ai aucun problème personnel avec Ghoulam pour ne pas le convoquer, si je le fait ce choix c'est pour l'équipe nationale. Je ne veux pas leur faire du tord mais est-ce que ces joueurs veulent revenir ? », conclut-il à propos des joueurs écartés. Belmadi semble être vraiment déçu de la réponse du joueur qui a refusé de jouer la CAN pour récupérer de sa blessure mais aussi le dernier match amical de l'EN.

Insolite: quand le Président George Weah s'invite à un entraînement du Liberia !

Auteur: Media365
09 octobre 2019, 11:34 UTC
Les joueurs de la sélection du Liberia ont eu droit à une surprise de taille mardi. Un invité de marque est venu participer à l’entraînement des Lone Stars: il s’agit tout simplement du président de la République "Mister George Weah"! A lire aussi >> Mister George, l’épopée d’une légende En effet, et à la veille du tour préliminaire aller des éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2021 programmé mercredi face au Tchad, l’ancienne idole du Milan AC et du PSG est venu galvaniser les partenaires de William Jebor. Visiblement en manque de ballon rond, George Weah n’a pas pu s’empêcher de participer à la séance d’entrainement. Le maillot de son fils Timothy sur le dos, le Ballon d’or européen 1995 s’est même mué en… gardien de but ! Inimitable Mister George !

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) jusqu’en 2022

Auteur: Media365
09 octobre 2019, 10:05 UTC
Samir Handanovic doit prochainement prolonger son contrat avec l’Inter Milan jusqu’en 2022, d’après Calciomercato. Un nouveau bail qui s’accompagnera d’une revalorisation salariale.
Annoncée depuis des semaines, la prolongation de Samir Handanovic avec l’Inter Milan se précise. Calciomercato révèle que la direction des Nerazzurri et l’agent du gardien international slovène (35 ans, 81 sélections) travaillent à la finalisation des détails de son nouveau contrat. Une fois les discussions bouclées, Handanovic devrait rempiler pour une saison supplémentaire et s’engager jusqu’en 2022. Son bail devrait être accompagné d’une revalorisation salariale et pourrait être paraphé rapidement. Capitaine de l’Inter, Handanovic a déjà réussi 4 clean-sheets en 7 journées de Serie A.

🔴FLASH - PSG: encore une mauvaise nouvelle pour Kylian Mbappé !

Auteur: Media365
09 octobre 2019, 09:56 UTC
La super star du PSG, Kylian Mbappé, touché à une cuisse, ne disputera pas les rencontres des Bleus en Islande et contre la Turquie, vendredi et lundi, et va quitter Clairefontaine. Alassane Plea a été convoqué par Didier Deschamps pour le remplacer. Didier Deschamps pensait avoir enfin une bonne nouvelle après la cascade de blessures qui touchent l’équipe de France ces derniers jours (Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Léo Dubois…). Responsable de la communication des Bleus, Raphaël Raymond a en effet expliqué ce mercerdi, avant le point-presse, que les résultats de l’IRM passée lundi par Lucas Hernandez et Kylian Mbappé s’étaient avérés rassurants. Mais si le premier a insisté sur sa capacité à pouvoir jouer dès vendredi, l’attaquant parisien ne sera finalement pas du déplacement en Islande. Ni de la réception de la Turquie, lundi. L’ancien Monégasque, touché à une cuisse et préservé par le PSG contre Angers samedi après avoir fait son retour à Bordeaux une semaine plus tôt, va en effet quitter Clairefontaine, comme annoncé ce mercerdi. Il y sera remplacé par l’attaquant du Borussia Mönchengladbach Alassane Plea, buteur et double-passeur dimanche face à Ausbourg (5-1), et manquera donc son deuxième rassemblement consécutif.

LE PSG AVAIT MIS LA PRESSION AUX BLEUS POUR MBAPPÉ

La blessure de Mbappé remonte à un match contre Toulouse, fin août. De retour sur la pelouse des Girondins, l’intéressé était également entré en jeu sur la pelouse de Galatasaray en Ligue des Champions, mardi dernier (0-1). Sa cuisse encore douloureuse depuis ces deux entrées même s’il n’était pas question d’une rechute, le PSG a envoyé un courrier avec une recommandation officielle à la Fédération française de football pour que son joueur ne soit pas aligné vendredi. Le champion du monde, lui, s’était entraîné à part lundi et mardi. Reste désormais à savoir dans quelle mesure la pression mise par le club francilien a influencé cette décision, même si L’Equipe précise que c’est Didier Deschamps qui a préféré ne pas prendre de risques. « Après s’être entretenu avec le joueur, qui suivait un protocole de reprise depuis lundi, et Franck Le Gall, le médecin de l’équipe de France, Didier Deschamps a décidé de remettre le joueur à la disposition de son club, le Paris-SG. Kylian Mbappé quittera Clairefontaine mercredi matin », peut-on lire dans le communiqué de la FFF. Plea fera le chemin inverse dans la journée et se voit une nouvelle fois récompensé de ses belles performances en Allemagne, après avoir été déjà convoqué en novembre 2018. Voir aussi :  >>> Lucas Hernandez : « Si le coach le décide, je pourrai jouer vendredi »

Amicaux d’octobre: le programme complet des sélections africaines

Auteur: Media365
09 octobre 2019, 09:40 UTC
Les ténors du "Continent-mère" effectuent à nouveau leur grand retour sur la scène internationale. En effet, plusieurs sélections africaines vont désormais entamer une série de matches amicaux qui s’inscrivent dans le cadre de la préparation des prochaines échéances éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 qui débuteront en novembre prochain. Au menu cette semaine, plusieurs duels qui mettront aux prises nos représentants africains à de prestigieuses sélections sud-américaines puisque le Sénégal et le Nigeria croiseront le fer avec le Brésil, l’Algérie défiera la Colombie tandis que la Guinée se mesurera au Chili. Il convient de noter que d’alléchantes affiches africaines à l’image d’Algérie-RDC, Tunisie-Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire-RDC ou encore Maroc-Gabon seront également au programme. Ci-après le programme complet des matchs amicaux d'octobre:

Jeudi 10 octobre

Algérie-RDC, à Blida Brésil-Sénégal, à Singapour Gabon-Burkina Faso, à Saint-Leu la-Forêt (France) Togo-Cap Vert, à Marseille (France) Thaïlande-Congo, à Bangkok  

Vendredi 11 octobre

Maroc-Libye, à Oujda  

Samedi 12 octobre

Tunisie-Cameroun, à Radès Comores-Guinée, à Versailles (France)  

Dimanche 13 octobre

Brésil-Nigeria, à Singapour Afrique du Sud-Mali, à Port Elisabeth Bénin-Zambie, à Porto-Novo Togo-Guinée Equatoriale, à Marseille (France) Niger-Centrafrique, à Niamey Ethiopie-Ouganda, à Baher Dar Kenya-Mozambique, à Kasarani  

Lundi 14 octobre

Côte d’Ivoire-RDC, à Amiens (France) Egypte-Botswana, au Caire Rwanda-Tanzanie, à Kigali  

Mardi 15 octobre

Algérie-Colombie, à Lille (France) Guinée-Chili, à Alicante (Espagne) Maroc-Gabon, à Tanger Mauritanie-Libye, à Nouakchott
