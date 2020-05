Il y a 15 ans, Messi inscrivait son premier but avec le FC Barcelone

You really thought he could leave Barcelona for free? 🤨 Lionel Messi is going nowhere 🥰

The Spanish boss is certain that a six-time Ballon d'Or winner will see out the remaining years of his career at Camp Nou Quique Setien has expressed his belief that Lionel Messi and Barcelona "will always be united", while dismissing rumours of https://t.co/lrV9lccG4h