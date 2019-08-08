Retour

Huddersfield : Mooy prêté à Brighton

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 15:40 UTC
Ce jeudi, Brighton a annoncé l'arrivée en prêt d'Aaron Mooy, le milieu australien, en provenance d'Huddersfield Town.





Lié jusqu’en juin 2022 avec Huddersfield Town, le milieu de terrain international australien Aaron Rooy (28 ans) fait l’objet d’un prêt. Auteur de trois buts la saison passée en Premier League (+ une passe décisive), l’ancien joueur de Manchester City a été envoyé à Brighton.
Manchester City recrute Scott Carson (Derby County)

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 14:18 UTC
Manchester City a obtenu le prêt du gardien international anglais Scott Carson, qui débarque en provenance de Derby County (Championship).
Agé de trente-trois ans, Scott Carson quitte Derby County (Championship) pour Manchester City. Le gardien international anglais (4 sélections) a été prêté pour une saison à Manchester City. L’ancien joueur de Leeds, de Liverpool, de WBA, de Bursaspor et de Wigan débarque pour épauler le duo Ederson – Bravo sous les ordres de Josep Guardiola, le manager des coéquipiers de Sergio Agüero.

Newcastle : Retour de Carroll

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 14:00 UTC
Sans contrat, Andy Carroll, l'attaquant anglais, est de retour à Newcastle.



En fin de contrat avec West Ham, l’avant-centre international anglais Andy Carroll (30 ans) a trouvé preneur en Premier League. L’ancien joueur de Newcastle et de Liverpool s’est engagé pour une saison avec… Newcastle. Recruté pour épauler le Brésilien Joelinton et le Japonais Muto aux avant-postes, le natif de Gateshead sera rémunéré en fonction du nombre matchs joués, de buts marqués sous les ordres de Steve Bruce, le successeur de Rafael Benitez.

LA Galaxy : Cristian Pavon arrive de Boca Juniors

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:45 UTC
Dans le viseur de Bordeaux, Cristian Pavon, l'attaquant argentin, a finalement quitté Boca Juniors pour LA Galaxy, en Major League Soccer.





Après avoir été proche de Bordeaux, qui a fini par faire machine arrière face à certaines conditions imposées par Boca Juniors, l’attaquant international argentin Cristian Pavon (23 ans) part finalement en Major League Soccer. L’ancien joueur du Club Atlético Talleres a été prêté avec option d’achat au LA Galaxy. Le deal a été officialisé ce jeudi par la franchise US.

Marseille / Mandanda : « Sur le papier, on a une équipe vraiment très intéressante »

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:45 UTC
En conférence de presse,Steve Mandanda, le gardien de l'Olympique de Marseille, a fixé les objectifs de son équipe pour la nouvelle saison de Ligue 1.


Les Phocéens recevront à l'Orange Vélodrome ce samedi Reims pour le compte de la 1ère journée du championnat de France.

Aston Villa : Bjarnason résilie son contrat

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:30 UTC
Après un gros recrutement, Aston Villa s'est séparé de Birkir Bjarnason, le milieu de terrain islandais, qui a résilié son contrat.



Lié jusqu’en juin 2020 avec Aston Villa, le milieu de terrain international islandais Birkir Bjarnason (31 ans) quitte officiellement les Villans. Recruté pour 2 M€ en janvier 2017, l’ancien joueur de Bâle ou encore de Pescara a résilié son engagement à l’amiable. Le natif d’Akureyri est libre de s’engager dans le club de son choix.
