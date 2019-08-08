Huddersfield : Mooy prêté à Brighton

Ce jeudi, Brighton a annoncé l'arrivée en prêt d'Aaron Mooy, le milieu australien, en provenance d'Huddersfield Town.
We’re delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Mooy on a one-year loan deal from @htafc! #AnnounceMooy
Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#BHAFC
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 8, 2019
🤝 @AaronMooy has signed a new contract with #htafc ahead of a season-long loan move to @OfficialBHA.
Aaron has put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal, which will run until 2022, before a move on loan to the Seagulls to pursue his ambition of playing in the @premierleague.
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 8, 2019
Lié jusqu’en juin 2022 avec Huddersfield Town, le milieu de terrain international australien Aaron Rooy (28 ans) fait l’objet d’un prêt. Auteur de trois buts la saison passée en Premier League (+ une passe décisive), l’ancien joueur de Manchester City a été envoyé à Brighton.