Officiel : un joueur ougandais banni à vie par la FIFA !

ICYMI: World football governing body FIFA has given an African player, George Mandela, a lifetime ban from the sport for his involvement in match-fixing. #SLInt https://t.co/ndxHLDaECh
— Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) February 8, 2020
L'instance dirigeante du football mondial (FIFA) continue de faire des exemples dans sa lutte contre la corruption. Le milieu de terrain offensif ougandais George Mandela est le dernier en date. L'ancien pensionnaire de Kakamega Home Boyz FC, en première division kényane, a été suspendu à vie par l'instance internationale pour s'être rendu coupable de «manipulation de matchs».
A l'issue d'une investigation menée en bonne intelligence avec les autorités locales, la FIFA a pris cette sanction radicale contre le joueur de 26 ans, licencié en février 2019 par le club kényan et désigné comme le cerveau de cette "conspiration".
Il convient de noter également que ses anciens coéquipiers kényans Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring et Festo Omukoto, également impliqués, ont écopé de suspensions de quatre ans.
La #FIFA suspend les joueurs George Mandela (Ouganda) à vie et Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring et Festo Omukoto (Kenya) à 4 ans pour matches truqués et #corruption https://t.co/XIElVNZHLl Donc ça c’est fait ✅
— Me Thierry Granturco (@Me_Granturco) February 5, 2020
@FIFAcom bans Ugandan player George Mandela for involvement in match fixing.@CAF_Online @bonfaceosano @Football_Kenya
Say no to Match Fixing.
Recognise, Report and Reject (3Rs) pic.twitter.com/ppf4QKarhw
— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) February 5, 2020
Kakamega based KPL club Homeboyz hit hard after FIFA banned Moses Chikati, Festo Omukoto and Festus Okiring for 4 years from all football related activities. Ugandan George Mandela washanded a lifetime ban. This is after investigations into allegations that players match fixed. pic.twitter.com/lKFfY34uGI
— Kakamega Digital (@KakamegaDigital) February 4, 2020
FIFA have slapped a lifetime ban on Uganda footballer George Mandela for match-fixing.
Full story: https://t.co/BfR5qPikJd pic.twitter.com/5Ew66Mvakw
— Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) February 10, 2020