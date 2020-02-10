Retour

Officiel : un joueur ougandais banni à vie par la FIFA !

Auteur: A. Jomni
10 février 2020, 18:44 UTC
Les Grues de l'Ouganda Copyright -AFP
L'ex milieu offensif ougandais de Kakamega Home Boyz (Kenya), George Mandela, a été suspendu à vie par la FIFA pour "manipulation de matchs".



L'instance dirigeante du football mondial (FIFA) continue de faire des exemples dans sa lutte contre la corruption. Le milieu de terrain offensif ougandais George Mandela est le dernier en date. L'ancien pensionnaire de Kakamega Home Boyz FC, en première division kényane, a été suspendu à vie par l'instance internationale pour s'être rendu coupable de «manipulation de matchs».

A l'issue d'une investigation menée en bonne intelligence avec les autorités locales, la FIFA a pris cette sanction radicale contre le joueur de 26 ans, licencié en février 2019 par le club kényan et désigné comme le cerveau de cette "conspiration".

Il convient de noter également que ses anciens coéquipiers kényans Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring et Festo Omukoto, également impliqués, ont écopé de suspensions de quatre ans.







Droits TV: Bientôt un "Netflix Premier League" ?

Auteur: A. Jomni
10 février 2020, 14:53 UTC
Leader en matière de droits TV (4,8 milliards d’euros sur la période 2019-2022), la Premier League risque de voir son mode de consommation rentrer dans une nouvelle ère.
Et si le football s’essayait au streaming légal ? L’idée semble faire de plus en plus son chemin au sein des instances du football anglais. Richard Master, nouveau directeur de la Premier League, penche sur un nouveau moyen de diffusion, et le streaming semble avoir convaincu ce dernier. Le projet nommé "Over The Top" (OTT), une sorte de Netflix pour les fans du football anglais, pourrait débarquer dès 2022 sous forme de test dans certains marchés étrangers.


La Premier League s’inspire de la NBA


Si l’idée est dans les tuyaux depuis un moment, Richard Master semble décidé à sauter sur l’occasion dès que possible, "Nous étions prêts la dernière fois et nous serons prêts la prochaine fois si l’occasion se présente. À terme, la Premier League adoptera une combinaison de ventes directes aux consommateurs et des droits médias traditionnels." Un modèle qui rappelle celui de la NBA, avec sa plateforme NBA League Pass. Ce service en ligne installé par la ligue nord-américaine de basket-ball connaît un grand succès auprès des fans de la balle orange. Il propose à ses abonnés :
– une offre segmentée : choix d’accéder à l’intégralité des matchs, uniquement aux matchs de son équipe favorite ou à quelques matchs choisis à l’unité
– un principe d’abonnement, mensuel ou annuel
– la possibilité de regarder plusieurs matchs en même temps, sur un seul ou plusieurs écrans
– un accès aux statistiques, des replays de matchs et des documentaires exclusifs.

Écologie: la belle initiative des supporters de Brighton

Auteur: A. Jomni
10 février 2020, 14:51 UTC
Les supporteurs du club de Brighton, qui évolue en Premier League, souhaitent rendre leur stade plus écologique. Une pétition a même été lancée.
Écologie et football ne font pas bon ménage en général. Cependant, les supporters du club de Brighton souhaitent mettre fin à cette anomalie. En effet, les fans du club anglais protestent contre le fait que leur stade (Amex Stadium) utilise des lampes chauffantes et des lumières allumées toute la nuit pour conserver le terrain en parfait état. Une pétition lancée par Steve Geliot, un habitant de la ville, a pour le moment obtenu près de 11 000 signatures.


Un impact écologique sur la ville


Si Steve Geliot assure que la lumière est nécessaire "pour faire pousser l’herbe", il ajoute : "C’est plus lumineux que l’ensemble de Brighton. Ils jettent de la lumière dans l’air." L’écosystème de la région est, en plus de ça, menacé par toutes ces lumières selon les militants. Ces derniers incitent sur le fait que l’éclairage de l’Amex Stadium a un impact dévastateur sur la faune et les insectes du parc national de South Down, situé à 60 km de l’enceinte sportive.

Manchester United porte plainte contre The Sun

Auteur: A. Jomni
10 février 2020, 14:50 UTC
A la suite des actes de vandalisme contre la demeure du vice-président exécutif de Manchester United, Ed Woodward. le club mancunien estime que le tabloïd The Sun était au courant de cette manifestation et a décidé de porter plainte.
Le 28 janvier, des supporters du club de Manchester United ont jeté des engins pyrotechniques dans la propriété d'Ed Woodward, le vice-président exécutif du club mancunien. Heureusement pour lui, Woodward et sa famille n’étaient pas présents dans leur demeure au moment des incidents. Manchester United a décidé de riposter en portant plainte contre le tabloïd The Sun, qu’il estime avoir été informé à l’avance de l’action prévue par les supporteurs en colère.


Une plainte déposée auprès de l’IPSO


Dans une plainte déposée auprès de l’indépendant Press Standars Organisation (IPSO), le club mancunien estime que "le journal The Sun avait été informé à l'avance de l'attaque envisagée, qui comprenait des dommages criminels et une intention d'intimider, et que le journaliste était présent en l'occurrence. La qualité des images accompagnant l'histoire indique qu'un photographe était également présent. Non seulement le journaliste a manqué au devoir fondamental d'un membre responsable de la société de signaler un crime imminent et d'éviter tout danger potentiel ou dommage criminel, mais sa présence a à la fois encouragé et récompensé les auteurs. Nous pensons qu'il s'agit d'une violation manifeste du code des rédacteurs en chef de l'IPSO et de l'éthique journalistique."

Pour rappel, Ed Woodward est en proie à de nombreuses critiques du coté des fans d'United. Un chant « il va mourir, Ed Woodward va mourir » a également été entendu lors de la défaite à domicile des Red Devils face à Burnley, le 22 janvier dernier.

Maroc : Noureddine Naybet, 50 ans de succès

Auteur: A. Jomni
10 février 2020, 14:21 UTC
Né le 10 février 1970 à Casablanca, le légendaire libero des Lions de l’Atlas et du Deportivo La Corogne, Noureddine Naybet, fête ce lundi son demi-siècle. Libero de charme, l’ancienne idole du Wydad Casablanca, Noureddine Naybet, a fait les beaux jours du Deportivo La Corogne, club avec lequel, il fut vainqueur du championnat d’Espagne en 2000 aux dépens de l’ogre catalan et son rival madrilène… Excusez du peu ! A lire aussi >> Noureddine Naybet dans le Top 100 des meilleurs joueurs africain de l'histoire En 17 années de carrière, l'enfant de "Derb Chorfa" a totalisé la bagatelle de 14 titres, respectivement avec le WAC (Maroc), le Sporting Lisbonne (Portugal) et le Deportivo La Corogne (Espagne). Avec 115 sélections à son actif sous la casaque des "Lions de l’Atlas", l’homme aux six participations à la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations (1992, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004 et 2006) fait figure d’icône du football marocain et africain. Tout en espérant revoir un autre enfant du "Continent-mère" le rejoindre sur son piédestal, nous souhaitons un joyeux anniversaire à l'un des plus grands défenseurs centraux de l'histoire du ballon rond !

