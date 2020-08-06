Retour

Fulham en Premier League, Neeskens Kebano prolongé !

Auteur: A M
06 août 2020, 14:01 UTC
Neeskens Kebano prolonge à Fulham Copyright -OFC
Alors que son contrat est arrivé à son terme, Neeskens Kabano a prolongé avec Fulham suite à la promotion des Cottagers en Premier League. Une récompense pour l'un des artisans de la montée.

Arrivé en club en 2016, l'ailier Congolais est lié à Fulham jusqu'en juin 2022. Le joueur de 28 ans a marqué deux buts en demi-finales des play-offs d’accession.




«Je suis heureux d’annoncer que Fulham a convenu d’une prolongation de contrat avec Neeskens Kebano ! Félicitations à Neeskens, je suis heureux pour lui, et nous tous au club sommes très reconnaissants pour sa contribution à notre retour en Premier League ! Allez Fulham !», a indiqué le patron des Cottagers, Tony Khan, sur Twitter.



Didier Drogba raconte une anecdote amusante sur Messi

Auteur: A M
06 août 2020, 10:29 UTC
Drogba et Messi Copyright -OFC
Alors que la Ligue des Champions reprend (enfin) ce vendredi, Chelsea doit tout faire pour renverser le Bayern Munich. En attendant ce choc, parmi tant d'autres, Didier Drogba, ancien joueur des Blues s'est rappelé d'une anecdote sur Lionel Messi. C'était en 2012, Chelsea, futur champion, défiait le FC Barcelone en demi-finale et ce sont les Blues qui passent en s'imposant (1-0) à l'aller puis en faisant (2-2) au Camp Nou au match retour. "Je me souviens très bien d'une histoire. Di Matteo, entraîneur de Chelsea à l'époque, avait fait comme d'habitude et nous avait donné une liste des meilleurs buteurs de l'équipe opposée. C'était par exemple des listes avec Wayne Rooney-22 buts, Robin van Persie-15 buts. Et ainsi de suite." "Puis, un jour, on a affronté le FC Barcelone et quand il a mis la liste des buteurs, à la troisième place il y avait Xavi avec 14 buts, à la deuxième place Alexis Sanchez et Cesc Fàbregas étaient à 15 buts. Mais nous avons tous commencé à rire quand le meilleur buteur est apparu sur l'écran. C'était Léo Messi. Avec 63 buts dont 14 buts en Ligue des Champions." "63 buts cette saison ! C'était un chiffre tellement fou qu'on s'est regardé les uns les autres avec un visage incrédule et on a commencé à rire. Que pouvions-nous faire d'autre ? J'ai même pris une photo du nombre de buts parce que c'était scandaleux". Pour rappel, la Pulga a terminé cette saison avec un total de 91 buts, un record jamais inégalé jusqu'à aujourd'hui. A lire aussi >> Un match - Une histoire : Didier Drogba héros du sacre de Chelsea en C1

Adéoti file en Norvège, Poté reste en Turquie

Auteur: A M
06 août 2020, 09:45 UTC
Deux internationaux béninois ont changé de club ces dernières heures : Jordan Adéoti (ex-Auxerre) s'est engagé avec Sarpsborg 08 (L1 norvégienne), tandis que Mickaël Poté quittait BB Erzurumspor pour Bandirmaspor, en deuxième division turque.

En fin de contrat depuis fin juin avec l'AJ Auxerre, Jordan Adéoti a trouvé un nouveau point de chute. Le milieu de terrain défensif a paraphé mercredi un bail de six mois avec Sarpsborg 08, club de l'élite norvégienne. L'ancien capitaine des Bourguignons, fort de toutes ses expériences capitalisées, aidera son nouveau club à maintenir le cap en jouant les premiers rôles dans son championnat. Âgé de 31 ans, l'ex-Caennais a disputé plus de 120 rencontres en ligue 2 française. Avec les Écureuils du Bénin, Jordan Adéoti a participé à écrire la plus belles page de l'histoire du football du pays en étant quart-finaliste de la dernière Coupe d'Afrique des Nations.




Dans le même temps, son aîné et devancier en sélection Mickaël Poté a aussi fait son choix. Alors qu'il avait âprement contribué à la montée en Süper Lig turque de BB Erzurumspor, l'international béninois a préféré mettre fin à son aventure avec son ancien club pour décider de faire route avec Bandirmaspor, jeune formation promue cette saison en deuxième division turque. Le joueur de 35 ans privilégie visiblement les challenges consistant à aider les clubs plus ou moins "petits" à monter plutôt que de faire de la figuration dans des clubs plus capés. Malgré ses états de service, l'ancien Niçois avait cette saison perdu sa place de titulaire, ce qui sans nul doute l'a poussé à aller voir ailleurs. En 30 matchs, il a scoré 9 fois pour 3 passes décisives. Bandirmaspor sera son troisième club en Turquie après Adana Demirspor et BB Erzurumspor.




Dijon : Rennes songe à Aguerd

Auteur: A M
06 août 2020, 09:20 UTC
D'après L'Equipe, Rennes, qui cherche à se renforcer défensivement, étudierait la piste Nayef Aguerd, l'international marocain de Dijon.
En quête de renforts en défense centrale, le Stade Rennais peine à concrétiser les différentes pistes suivies. Après avoir vu le jeune et prometteur Ghanéen Mohamed Salisu (Valladolid) lui préférer Southampton (seules des formalités liées à l'obtention du permis de travail bloquent encore l'officialisation du transfert), après avoir courtisé en vain Axel Disasi (Reims) et surtout Benoît Badiashile (Monaco), le club breton étudierait selon L'Equipe le profil de Nayef Aguerd (24 ans).

A un an de la fin de son contrat, l'international marocain de Dijon présente le double avantage d'être gaucher et de ne pas être aussi onéreux que les précédents noms cités (l'ASM réclamait par exemple 20 M€ pour Badiashile, ndlr). Resterait désormais au nouveau tandem Florian Maurice-Nicolas Holveck à convaincre le DFCO, et son directeur sportif Péguy Luyindula en tête, de lâcher l'ancien vainqueur du CHAN, apprécié notamment pour ses qualités de relanceur. Toujours d'après le quotidien sportif, son éventuelle arrivée n'empêcherait pas la prospection rennaise de se poursuivre, avec cette fois un droitier dans le viseur.

Didier Drogba : « Je n'ai pas demandé à être célèbre »

Auteur: A M
06 août 2020, 09:09 UTC
Didier Drogba Copyright -AFP
Depuis avoir pris sa retraite, Didier Drogba, qui a brillé en tant que joueur, veut aussi aider son pays, la Côte d'Ivoire en tant que responsable. L'ancien attaquant des Blues a alors décidé de présenter sa candidature pour le poste de président de la Fédération Ivoirienne de Football. L'ancien Marseillais a affiché ses ambitions pour devenir le patron de la FIF. Il sera candidat pour le scrutin final prévu le 5 septembre 2020. Le double vainqueur du Ballon d'Or Africain a évoqué sa candidature, sur les réseaux sociaux. "Il n’ya pas de célébrité sans l’envie et la jalousie. Ce sont des étapes à franchir dans la vie. On rêve tous de devenir le meilleur joueur au monde, on rêve de devenir une personnalité, on rêve tous de devenir célèbre comme Didier DROGBA, mais on ne se rend pas compte qu’avec la célébrité, arrive aussi la critique, la jalousie, l’envie, la suffisance et la popularité. Pour ma part, c’est vrai, j’ai toujours rêvé de devenir footballeur professionnel, parce que j’ai vu mon oncle jouer dans un stade de football pour la toute première fois, lorsque j’avais entre 6 et 7 ans. Mais ce qui est venu avec le succès, ce n’est pas vraiment ce que je voulais", a-t-il indiqué. "La popularité, les gens qui montent sur ton véhicule, le fait de faire pleurer des personnes… Je n’ai pas demandé tout ça. Tu n’as plus la même vie. Et pourtant, ça va avec et il a fallu que je l’intègre. Il a fallu que j’accepte qu’il n’y a pas de succès sans médiatisation. Même la personne la plus humble, la plus timide, va être sous le feu des projecteurs", a ajouté celui qui a offert à Chelsea la Ligue des Champions en 2012. "Ce n’est pas du tout facile d’être une personne célèbre, mais ce sont des étapes dans la vie d’un homme qu’il faut accepter de franchir. Ce sont des challenges de vie qu’il faut accepter de relever et c’est ce qui fera de vous un grand", a-t-il conclu. A lire aussi >> Samuel Eto'o tresse des louanges à Didier Drogba

Mané a besoin de Salah selon une légende de Liverpool

Auteur: A M
06 août 2020, 08:59 UTC
Heskey, Salah et Mané Copyright -AFP
Si Liverpool a remporté le championnat après trente ans d'attente, c'est entre autre grâce à son trio offensif composé de Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah. Le dernier cité est d'ailleurs le plus important des trois, selon Emile Heskey. Passé par Liverpool entre 2000 et 2004, l'ancien attaquant Anglais suit l'actualité des Reds. Il a loué les qualités de l'Egyptien, dans une interview accordé à ON Time Sports. « Salah est un joueur très important pour l’équipe. S’il n’est pas dans le coup, vous constaterez que Liverpool perd beaucoup de ses forces à l’avenir. Tout le monde sur le terrain a besoin de lui, il marque et crée des buts. Firmino et Mane jouent bien en présence de Salah. C’est une grande partie de la force de l’équipe et des trophées qu’elle a remportés », a-t-il déclaré. Heskey espère d'ailleurs que le Pharaon reste à Liverpool pour que le club puisse remporter plein de titres. A lire aussi >> « Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah sont deux joueurs explosifs »
