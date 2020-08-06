Fulham en Premier League, Neeskens Kebano prolongé !

Arrivé en club en 2016, l'ailier Congolais est lié à Fulham jusqu'en juin 2022. Le joueur de 28 ans a marqué deux buts en demi-finales des play-offs d’accession.
King Kebano lives on! 👑
Have two more years of @Neeskens_Kebano! 🇨🇩#FFC
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 5, 2020
«Je suis heureux d’annoncer que Fulham a convenu d’une prolongation de contrat avec Neeskens Kebano ! Félicitations à Neeskens, je suis heureux pour lui, et nous tous au club sommes très reconnaissants pour sa contribution à notre retour en Premier League ! Allez Fulham !», a indiqué le patron des Cottagers, Tony Khan, sur Twitter.
I’m glad to announce that @FulhamFC has agreed on a contract extension with @Neeskens_Kebano! Congratulations to Neeskens, I’m happy for him, + all of us at the Club are so grateful for his contributions to our return to the Premier League! Come on Fulham! https://t.co/iAPiE9MKVX— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2020