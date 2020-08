Ronaldo évoque le dossier Lionel Messi !

🗣 Ronaldo Nazário on Leo Messi's future:



"It is very unlikely that he will be able to leave #Barça at the moment, especially when there is a crisis of results. #Messi is the reference of the team and I, if it were Barcelona, ​​I would not let him leave in any case."



[via COPE] pic.twitter.com/XQSj5RwgZD