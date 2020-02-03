Retour

FC Barcelone : Rakitic voulait partir

Auteur: Media365
03 février 2020, 17:32 UTC
Durant le mercato d'hiver, Ivan Rakitic, le milieu croate du FC Barcelone, avait des envies d'ailleurs.
Le Barça a remporté un court succès face à Levante dimanche soir en Liga. Une victoire qui doit beaucoup au premier doublé du jeune Ansu Fati et au terme de laquelle Ivan Rakitic a abordé sa situation. L'ancien joueur du FC Séville a indiqué en zone mixte dans des propos relayés par SPORT qu'il a failli quitter la Catalogne en janvier : « Je veux que mes coéquipiers, l'entraîneur et les supporters sachent que je suis à 100 %. J'ai pensé à partir lors du mercato et je peux dire très clairement qu'il y a eu plusieurs choses que je n'ai pas aimées. Le meilleur pour le club doit aussi être le meilleur pour nous », a indiqué l'international croate. Sondé sur les raisons qui l'ont poussé à penser à un départ du Barça, Rakitic reste vague : « Il y a des choses qui ne m'ont pas plu. Les gens qui prennent les décisions le savent et nous aussi. On n'est pas là pour rire ou faire des blagues. »
LP1 : le Club Africain au Bardo sans Taous ni Kassab

Auteur: Media365
03 février 2020, 18:14 UTC
Club Africain - Espérance de Tunis Copyright -OFC
Dimanche prochain (14h) au stade Enneifer du Bardo, le Club Africain jouera contre le Stade Tunisien sa rencontre de la 14e journée de Ligue 1. L'entraineur clubiste Lassaâd Dridi sera privé des services de son latéral gauche Adem Taous et de son milieu défensif Khalil Kassab. Le premier a été exclu lors du derby tunisois face à l'Espérance Sportive de Tunis, alors que le second a écopé de son troisième carton jaune suspensif lors de la même rencontre. Rappelons qu'après deux jours de grève des joueurs, laquelle a contraint le staff technique d'abréger le stage d'Aïn Draham et d'annuler deux matches amicaux contre Jendouba Sport et le Club Athlétique Bizertin, la reprise des entrainements du CA devrait se faire mardi 4 février. A lire aussi >> Coupe de Tunisie : JS Kairouan - Club Africain choc des seizièmes

ES Sahel : Juan Carlos Garrido déjà sur le départ ?

Auteur: Media365
03 février 2020, 18:10 UTC
Garrido
Selon certaines sources, les jours du coach espagnol Juan Carlos Garrido à l'Etoile Sportive du Sahel sont comptés. Ses déclarations, samedi dernier après la qualification en quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions de la CAF ont creusé un peu plus le fossé entre l'entraineur et les dirigeants. Garrido s'est plaint de la situation instable qui prévaut à l'ESS. Une situation dont il n'était pas au courant à son arrivée à Sousse, a-t-il avoué. "Malgré tout, nous avons réussi à passer en quarts de finale de la Champions League en tant que premiers de notre poule, a-t-il souligné. Toutefois, il y a quelqu'un qui n'était pas venu dans les vestiaires pour nous féliciter pour notre qualification qui ne doit pas malgré tout cacher les nombreux problèmes que vit notre club", a-t-il lancé. Ce "quelqu'un", les observateurs l'attribuent au président du club, M.Ridha Charfeddine qui ne serait pas satisfait des résultats obtenus depuis l'arrivée de Garrido. Dernièrement, M.Charfeddine aurait profité de son séjour à l'étranger pour mener des négociations préliminaires avec des entraineurs étrangers dans la perspective du remplacement de Garrido. L'ancien coach d'Al Ahly du Caire (Egypte) et du Raja de Casa (Maroc), avec lesquels il a remporté la coupe de la Confédération en 2014 et 2017 a été nommé à la tête de l'ESS le 18 novembre dernier en remplacement de Rafik Mhamedi, lequel a succédé lui-même à Faouzi Benzarti.

Ajax Amsterdam : Hakim Ziyech sera rétabli plus tôt que prévu

Auteur: Media365
03 février 2020, 17:59 UTC
Hakim Ziyech - Ajax Amsterdam Copyright -AFP
Blessé il y a une dizaine de jours, lors du match face à Sparta Rotterdam, on pensait que Hakim Ziyech ne se rétablira pas aussi vite, lui qui était victime d'une déchirure au niveau du mollet. L'international Marocain pourrait finalement être de retour plus tôt que prévu. C'est son coach, Erik Ten Hag qui l'a fait savoir sur le compte Twitter de FOX Sports. « Nous n’avons pas encore entendu cela du personnel médical, mais je pense qu’il est sur la bonne voie », a déclaré le technicien néerlandais au micro de Fox Sports, après la victoire de son club, face au PSV Eindhoven (1-0), dimanche 2 février. « Quand il pourra rentrer ? Si tout se passe comme prévu, cela peut aller relativement vite, mais peut-être qu’il sera encore blessé », a-t-il précisé. Lié jusqu’en 2022 avec l’Ajax Amsterdam, Hakim Ziyech compte 6 buts et 13 passes décisives cette saison en championnat. Il était sous le viseur de Chelsea cet hiver. A lire aussi >> Ligue Europa : Hakim Ziyech forfait pour les seizièmes ?

Ghana : André Ayew réagit à la première réunion avec Akonnor

Auteur: Media365
03 février 2020, 17:50 UTC
André Ayew Copyright -OFC
Charles Akonnor ne perd pas du temps. Récemment nommé sélectionneur à la place de Kwesi Appiah, le nouveau patron des Black Stars est entré dans le vif du sujet. Akonnor a entamé une tournée en Europe pour rencontrer les stars de l'équipe. Et il a commencé sa tournée par un passage en Angleterre où il a notamment entretenu avec les frères Ayew. André Ayew et Jordan Ayewn tauliers de l'équipe ont eu le plaisir à voir de plus prêt le projet du nouveau sélectionneur des Black Stars. A l'issue de cette rencontre, l'attaquant de Swansea a donné son avis , sur le site officiel de la Fédération Ghanéenne du Football. « C’est un honneur que l’entraineur nous rende visite. Il a déjà été capitaine et sait ce que c’est de vouloir bien faire, non seulement pour nous, mais pour aussi tous les Ghanéens. Nous avons eu une belle réunion », a-t-il déclaré. « Nous avons une double confrontation qui arrive et ce serait une bonne chose de gagner et d’assurer notre qualification dans notre quête pour ramener la Coupe d’Afrique », a-t-il ajouté. Le Ghana affronte le Soudan en mars prochain dans le cadre des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021. A lire aussi >> Charles Akonnor nouveau sélectionneur du Ghana (officiel)

Officiel: son transfert au Qatar avorté, Gervinho retourne à Parme !

Auteur: Media365
03 février 2020, 17:44 UTC
Gervinho Copyright -OFC
Annoncé à Al-Sadd, dans les dernières heures du mercato hivernal, la super star ivoirienne de Parme, Gervinho, a vu son transfert refusé par la Fédération du Qatar. C’est une histoire comme seul le mercato peut en offrir. Vendredi dernier, l’ex capitaine des Eléphants de la Côte d’Ivoire Gervais Yao Kouassi, dit Gervinho, a cru s’engager avec la richissime écurie qatarie Al-Sadd. Le transfert semblait pourtant bouclé. Parme avait fini par céder aux envies de départ de son ailier ivoirien, et Gervinho allait s’envoler pour le Qatar. Toutefois, et à la surprise générale, la transaction n’a pu se conclure dans les temps. L'enfant d'Anyama (Côte d'Ivoire) a dû revenir à la case départ. « J’ai appris de la direction qu’il était difficile d’enregistrer Gervinho, étant donné la fermeture du marché des transferts d’hier (le vendredi 31 janvier 2020, ndlr). S’il était inscrit, il le sera pour la saison prochaine, il est un excellent joueur. J’aurais aimé l’avoir, cependant il nous est maintenant difficile de l’enregistrer », a déclaré ce lundi Xavi, le coach d’Al-Sadd. Le joueur de 32 ans ne va donc avoir d’autre choix que de reprendre le chemin de l’entraînement à Parme, où son contrat court jusqu’en juin 2022. Dimanche, c’est sans lui que ses coéquipiers ont arraché un nul sur la pelouse de Cagliari (2-2). « Gervinho ? Il n’est pas dans le groupe parce qu’il ne s’est pas présenté lors des trois derniers entraînements. C’était un joueur important pour moi, mais l’équipe disponible est plus importante », a commenté Roberto D’Aversa, l’entraîneur parmesan. L’ancien pensionnaire de l’AS Rome et d’Arsenal va désormais devoir regagner sa place. Mais comment se fera son retour chez le club Italien ? Quelle sera la réaction des supporters ? L'Elephant est dans de beaux draps !  
