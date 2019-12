FC Barcelone : Rakitic ne pense pas à un départ

Fautif lors de la défaite de Manchester City à Wolverhampton vendredi (3-2), Benjamin Mendy a présenté ses excuses.

It's easy to talk when everything is going well, but it's hard to do when sh*t hits the fan... Big mistake tonight and I owe you my best for your continued support. Time to keep our heads up & keep working to come back at our best level. #comeoncity pic.twitter.com/AeyaNO2ZDV