FC Barcelone : altercation entre deux cadres du vestiaire catalan !

🇳🇬 From impressing at a trial in Lagos to becoming one of the best midfielders in Belgium in just 2 years, Wilfred Ndidi wins over hearts as much as he wins tackles!



In 2017, Leicester signed him for £17m to fill the shoes of N’Golo Kanté... but he’s done so much more. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/8AhEslZA8d