Eugénie Le Sommer lance les Bleues, Wendie Renard enfonce le clou [vidéo]

Auteur: Media365
07 juin 2019, 19:40 UTC
Grâce à une réalisation de la Lyonnaise Eugenie Le Sommer, la France a pris les devants lors de l'affiche de vendredi soir contre la Corée du Sud. Alors que Wendie Renard a enchaîné avec un doublé dès la première période, les joueuses de Corinne Diacre ont parfaitement débuté cette Coupe du Monde 2019.









Mondial U20 : fin de l'aventure pour le Mali, éliminé par l’Italie

Auteur: Media365
07 juin 2019, 18:57 UTC
Les Aiglons du Mali U20 sont éliminés de la Coupe du Monde de la catégorie après leur revers face à l'Italie sur le score de quatre buts à deux, en quart de finale. Le Mali, champion d’Afrique en titre des U20 s'est bien battu, parvenant à égaliser à deux reprises malgré l'expulsion d'Oumar Diakité dès la 29e minute. Le Mali a même raté un penalty en toute fin de match. Sékou Koita, l’homme le plus en vue du Mali a trop croisé son tir qui sortira du cadre. Les Aiglons quittent avec l'honneur et l'Afrique n'a plus que soutenir le Sénégal demain contre la Corée du  Sud, pour une place dans le dernier carré.

Eden Hazard : Accord Chelsea - Real Madrid (officiel)

Auteur: Media365
07 juin 2019, 18:10 UTC
C'est désormais officiel, le Real Madrid a trouvé un accord pour le transfert de l'attaquant international belge Eden Hazard (Chelsea). Sous réserve de la traditionnelle visite médicale, l'ancien Lillois va s'engager jusqu'en juin 2024 avec les Merengue de Zinédine Zidane. Montant du deal : 120 M€ pour un bail de cinq ans.


Une troisième recrue pour le Real Madrid. Après avoir bouclé les arrivées de Luka Jovic (Francfort) et Eder Militao (Porto), les Merengue enchaînent un très gros coup. Le club du président Florentino Pérez est parvenu à un accord pour le transfert de l’attaquant international belge Eden Hazard (28 ans, Chelsea), auteur de seize buts et quinze assists cette saison en Premier League. Après plusieurs semaines de négociations, la formation entraînée par Zinédine Zidane a annoncé la venue de l’ancien joueur de Lille. Sous réserve de la traditionnelle visite médicale, le natif de La Louvière va s’engager jusqu’en juin 2024 avec le troisième de Liga, sa présentation à la presse étant programmée pour le 13 juin.

Un salaire annuel de 20 M€ (hors bonus) pour Hazard avec le Real


En attendant d’en savoir davantage sur les dossiers de Ferland Mendy (Lyon) et Paul Pogba (Manchester), notamment, les Madrilènes ont sorti l’artillerie lourde pour racheter la dernière année de contrat d’Eden Hazard. Montant du deal : 120 M€ pour un bail de cinq ans et un salaire annuel estimé aux alentours de 20 M€ (hors bonus). Avec les Blues, qui avaient versé trente-cinq millions d’euros pour le recruter lors de l’été 2012, le Diable Rouge aura rempli son armoire à trophées avec deux sacres en Premier League, une victoire en Coupe d'Angleterre et deux succès en Ligue Europa, mais son avenir va désormais se dessiner aux côtés des coéquipiers de Sergio Ramos.







CAN 2019 (préparation) : la Côte d'Ivoire tranquille contre les Comores

Auteur: Media365
07 juin 2019, 18:08 UTC
Les Eléphants de la Côte d'Ivoire Copyright -OFC
La Côte d'Ivoire s'est facilement imposée face aux Comores dans son premier match de préparation à la CAN 2019 sur le score de trois buts à un. Wilfried Bony a marqué un doublé. L'ancien joueur de Manchester City a ouvert le score d'une talonnade, à la réception d'un centre signé Mamadou Bagayoko avant d'inscrire un deuxième but lointain, profitant d'une erreur du gardien adverse. Les Ivoiriens continueront leur préparation face à l'Ouganda, le 14 juin, puis l'Ethiopie le 18. Ils joueront contre le Maroc, l'Afrique du Sud et la Namibie en phase finale.

Mondial Féminin France 2019 : le Nigéria débute face à la Norvège

Auteur: Media365
07 juin 2019, 18:03 UTC
Nigéria femmes Copyright -OFC
Les championnes d'Afrique en titre, les dames du Nigéria, affrontent ce samedi la Norvège dans le cadre de la première journée de la phase de poules du Mondial Féminin 2018. Présentation en statistiques de la rencontre entre la Norvège et le Nigeria comptant pour la première journée du groupe A de la Coupe du Monde féminine 2019 qui se dispute au Stade Auguste-Delaune II de Reims.

Un but exceptionnel pour Griedge Mbock mais... [vidéo]

Auteur: Media365
07 juin 2019, 18:00 UTC
Vendredi soir, Griedge Mbock a inscrit une reprise de volée magnifique contre la Corée du Sud, mais ce but a été annulé avec l'aide du VAR.



