Eugénie Le Sommer lance les Bleues, Wendie Renard enfonce le clou [vidéo]

⚽️ - 9' - LES BLEUES OUVRENT LE SCORE !
⚽️ - 9' - LES BLEUES OUVRENT LE SCORE !

Amandine Henry, côté droit, centre à ras de terre pour Eugénie Le Sommer, qui inscrit le 1er but de la Coupe du Monde !

🇫🇷 1 - 0 - 🇰🇷
#FRACOR #WWC19
— TF1 (@TF1) 7 juin 2019
❌ - 27' – La sublime volée de Mbock trompe la gardienne coréenne… mais le VAR annule le but !

🇫🇷 1 – 0 🇰🇷
#FRACOR #WWC19
— TF1 (@TF1) 7 juin 2019
⚽️ - 35' – Second Poteau Renaaaaaaard ! La joueuse de l'Olympique Lyonnais place une tête imparable !

🇫🇷 2 – 0 🇰🇷
#FRACOR #WWC19
— TF1 (@TF1) 7 juin 2019
⚽️ - 45' – Le doublé pour Wendie Renard !

🇫🇷 3 – 0 🇰🇷
#FRACOR #WWC19
— TF1 (@TF1) 7 juin 2019
⚽️ - 85’ – La merveille de frappe d’Amandine Henry !
⚽️ - 85' – La merveille de frappe d'Amandine Henry !

La joueuse de l' @OL enroule son tir qui termine sa course dans les filets !

🇫🇷 4 – 0 🇰🇷
#FRACOR #WWC19
— TF1 (@TF1) 7 juin 2019