Eugénie Le Sommer lance les Bleues, Wendie Renard enfonce le clou [vidéo]

C'est désormais officiel, le Real Madrid a trouvé un accord pour le transfert de l'attaquant international belge Eden Hazard (Chelsea). Sous réserve de la traditionnelle visite médicale, l'ancien Lillois va s'engager jusqu'en juin 2024 avec les Merengue de Zinédine Zidane. Montant du deal : 120 M€ pour un bail de cinq ans.

