Retour

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) s'offre un nouveau record

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 08:34 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Encore un record pour Cristiano Ronaldo ! L'attaquant portugais réussit un début d'année tonitruant avec la Juve.
Crsitiano Ronaldo marque toujours, tout le temps et surtout partout. Le joueur portugais, qui à 34 ans, réalise un début d'année excellent avec la Juve, a décroché un nouveau record mercredi à l’occasion du match de Coupe d’Italie face à la Roma. En altérant le tableau de marque face aux Lupi, l'ancien madrilène a désormais marqué au moins un but dans 15 compétitions différentes. Il n’y a que deux épreuves dans lesquelles Ronaldo n’a pas réussi à faire trembler les filets adverses, parmi celles auxquelles il a participé : le Community Shield et la Coupe de l’Uefa. Ronaldo en est d'ailleurs à 9 parties consécutives avec une réalisation au minimum. Le Ballon d'Or 2019 de Messi doit certainement le motiver...

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Me notifier des

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) s'offre un nouveau record

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 08:34 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Encore un record pour Cristiano Ronaldo ! L'attaquant portugais réussit un début d'année tonitruant avec la Juve.
Crsitiano Ronaldo marque toujours, tout le temps et surtout partout. Le joueur portugais, qui à 34 ans, réalise un début d'année excellent avec la Juve, a décroché un nouveau record mercredi à l’occasion du match de Coupe d’Italie face à la Roma. En altérant le tableau de marque face aux Lupi, l'ancien madrilène a désormais marqué au moins un but dans 15 compétitions différentes. Il n’y a que deux épreuves dans lesquelles Ronaldo n’a pas réussi à faire trembler les filets adverses, parmi celles auxquelles il a participé : le Community Shield et la Coupe de l’Uefa. Ronaldo en est d'ailleurs à 9 parties consécutives avec une réalisation au minimum. Le Ballon d'Or 2019 de Messi doit certainement le motiver...

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Me notifier des

OL : Henri Bédimo voit Gervinho en Toko-Ekambi

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 08:59 UTC
Copyright -Bédimo-Gervinho-Toko
Ancien joueur de l’Olympique Lyonnais et de l’équipe nationale du Cameroun, Henri Bédimo compare Karl Toko-Ekambi à l’attaquant international ivoirien, Gervinho. Rudi Garcia voulait déjà Karl Toko-Ekambi (6 buts en 19 apparitions toutes compétitions confondues cette saison à Villarreal) quand il entraînait Marseille. Et l’Olympique Lyonnais avait tenté une approche avant que l'attaquant camerounais ne file en Espagne. Lyon a persévéré, et cette fois c’est la bonne : Karl Toko-Ekambi a été prêté chez les Gones pour six mois contre 4 M€ avec option d'achat. Une bonne nouvelle selon Henri Bédimo. Ancien joueur de l’OL, le défenseur camerounais voit en son compatriote un gros potentiel et des atouts pour faire une bonne moitié de saison. Au point de la comparer à l’attaquant ivoirien de Parme, Gervinho. « Bien sûr que ça va marcher pour lui [Karl Toko-Ekambi, Ndlr.]. Et ça ne m'étonne pas que Garcia aime son profil, a-t-il déclaré dans les colonnes de L'Équipe. Toko, c'est Gervinho ! En plus tueur devant le but. C'est un attaquant de rupture, de profondeur. Ces dernières années, il a su ajouter une corde à son arc, car il peut aussi être intéressant dans un jeu de possession. Il a progressé techniquement dans les espaces réduits. C'est un attaquant moderne capable d'évoluer sur un côté ou dans l'axe ».

Juventus - Sarri : "Rabiot joue avec plus de confiance"

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 07:54 UTC
Maurizzio Sarri
Le coach de la Juventus, Maurizio Sarri, a apprécié la performance de ses joueurs contre l'AS Rome, en quart de finale de la Coupe d'Italie (3-1). Il a notamment salué la prestation d'Adrian Rabiot, qui commence à retrouver ses marques dans le milieu de la Vieille Dame après un début de saison mitigé. A lire aussi >> Equipe de France : La mère de Rabiot attaque Le Graët

PSG - Dortmund : Thomas Tuchel ironise sur les blessures !

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 07:47 UTC
Thomas Tuchel - PSG Copyright -AFP
Le PSG s'est qualifié pour la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue en s'offrant Reims (3-0) en demi-finale disputée mercredi au Parc des Princes. Interrogé sur le huitième de finale de la Ligue des Champions contre Dortmund, mi-février, Thomas Tuchel a été évasif sur l'équipe qu'il devrait aligner et a ironisé sur les blessures qui ont affecté le club durant les derniers mois. "Oui. Non, pas oui. Tout peut arriver. Aujourd'hui, je ne peux pas trop réfléchir à ça. On doit jouer à Lille puis à Pau. On a cinq matchs à l'extérieur de suite. On ne réfléchit pas trop à Dortmund. Mais si Neymar et Mbappé sont disponibles, ils joueront à Dortmund (sourire)." A lire aussi >> PSG - Tuchel : « Neymar, le leader qu'on souhaite »

Juventus : et un record de plus pour Cristiano Ronaldo

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 07:33 UTC
Cristiano Ronaldo buteur face à la Roma Copyright -OFC
Buteur mercredi en Coppa d'Italia, Cristiano Ronaldo a permis à la Juventus de s'offrir la Roma (3-1) et de filer en demi-finale de la compétition. Mais ce n'est pas tout, puisque le Portugais a établi un nouveau record personnel. En trouvant la faille face aux Giallorossi, le quintuple Ballon d'Or présente désormais au moins un but dans 15 compétitions différentes. Il a échoué à marquer seulement dans deux compétitions parmi celles qu'il a disputé à savoir le Community Shield et la Coupe de l’Uefa. A lire aussi >> Messi ou Ronaldo ? Djamel Belmadi a tranché ! A 34 ans, l'ancienne star du Real Madrid est sur une série de 9 parties consécutives avec une réalisation au minimum. La dernière fois où il a joué sans marquer, c'était contre l’Atlético Madrid (le 26 novembre dernier), en Ligue des Champions. Pour rappel, le dernier joueur de la Juventus à avoir marqué pendant au moins sept rencontres de suite c’est le Français David Trézeguet d’octobre à décembre 2005. A lire aussi >> Juventus: Les statistiques hallucinantes de Cristiano Ronaldo  

Adama Traoré fait un appel du pied pour le Barça et le Real Madrid

Auteur: Media365
23 janvier 2020, 07:08 UTC
Adama Traoré rêve d'un retour en Espagne Copyright -OFC
Actuellement en pleine forme avec les Wolves en Premier League, Adama Traoré rêve d'un retour en Espagne. L'ancien joueur du FC Barcelone n'est pas contre un retour au FC Barcelone, mais ne dira pas non à un transfert au Real Madrid non plus. L'Espagnol d'origine Malienne, qui n'a pas encore décidé pour sa sélection, a envoyé un message aux deux cadors espagnols. "Il y a eu quelques problèmes avec le club. Des malentendus, j'ai alors, décidé de partir et de vouloir grandir en tant que joueur. Je préfère ne pas parler de l'histoire que j'ai eue avec le club. Je ne suis pas partie de la meilleure façon, mais c'est une décision que j'ai prise et je ne le regrette pas", a déclaré Traoré, dans une interview à El Larguero. "Mon intention est d'être l'un des meilleurs joueurs d'Angleterre et ensuite, bien sûr, j'aimerais revenir. Je n'ai aucune rancune contre le Barça, pourquoi pas ? Si le Barça me voudrait, je l'envisagerai et si le Real Madrid me voudrait aussi, je l'envisagerai aussi", a déclaré le jeune attaquant de 23 ans. A lire aussi >> Mali ou Espagne, Adama Traoré sort du silence !
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.