Coupe du Monde U20 : Le Sénégal sorti aux tirs au but par la Corée du Sud

⏱️FIN DU MATCH— FIFA.com en français ⚽ (@fifacom_fr) 8 juin 2019
Rattrapé dans les arrêts de jeu par la République de Corée🇰🇷, le Sénégal🇸🇳 s'incline aux tirs au but après un match FOU🤪
CAN 2019 : le Mali menacé d'être disqualifié par la FIFA !
CAN 2019 : les 23 du Madagascar avec Jérémy Morel
La liste des 23 de Madagascar pour la CAN 2019 https://t.co/IxH3XYtJqy— france football (@francefootball) 8 juin 2019
Mercato : Dieumerci Mbokani prolonge avec l'Antwerp
#Mercato ⚽🔁 : Auteur d’une saison «XXL» avec @official_rafc, l’attaquant congolais Dieumerci Mbokani prolonge son aventure jusqu’en 2020 avec le club Anversois. pic.twitter.com/1tAtNJ5OB6— RDC Léopard Foot (@RDCLeopard243) 8 juin 2019
Mondial Féminin 2019 : le Nigéria surclassé par la Norvège
MONDIAL FÉMININ 2019 : LA NORVÈGE S’IMPOSE SANS PROBLÈME 3-0 FACE AU NIGERIA https://t.co/hrYkuVZozp pic.twitter.com/j1NlRXf03t— CYM PRESS (@cympress) 8 juin 2019
Here's the numbers from #NORNGA, but what do they mean? The first round of games in Group A: 1⃣ #FRA 2⃣ #NOR 3⃣ #NGA 4⃣ #KOR #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/U3rOY0kBgj— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 8 juin 2019
Job done for #NOR in Group A! #NORNGA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/mu3cLX6OsQ— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 8 juin 2019
Mondial U20 : Le Sénégal éliminé, l’Afrique absente du dernier carré !
Terminé !Corée du Sud 🇰🇷 3-3 🇸🇳 Sénégal 🇰🇷:❌❌✅✅✅ 🇸🇳: ✅❌✅❌❌ Le Sénégal est éliminé !#U20WC #Senegal pic.twitter.com/iHHdIJJgR1 — wiwsport.com 🇸🇳 (@wiwsport) 8 juin 2019
Fier de vous malgré tout! 🇸🇳💔 pic.twitter.com/HsZ6edPJBZ— wiwsport.com 🇸🇳 (@wiwsport) 8 juin 2019
La route s'arrête pour le Sénégal en CDM U20, la bande à @Ibra_Niane7 et @AmadouDiaNdiaye est tombée en 1/4 face à la Corée du sud, au terme d'un match spectaculaire (3-3ap) émaillé de faits d'arbitrage discutable, les lionceaux ont pêché mentalement et s'inclinent aux Tab (3-2) pic.twitter.com/cpytQdAYQ5— Be Grenat ! ⭐⭐ ☨ (@reegs57) 8 juin 2019