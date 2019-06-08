Retour

Coupe du Monde U20 : Le Sénégal sorti aux tirs au but par la Corée du Sud

Auteur: Media365
09 juin 2019, 00:35 UTC
Le Sénégal a été éliminé de la Coupe du Monde U20 par la Corée du Sud (3-3, 3-2 tab), samedi au terme d'un match plein de rebondissements.
Le Sénégal a été éliminé en quarts de finale de la Coupe du monde des moins de 20 ans par la Corée du Sud, ce samedi. Après un match à rebondissements, les Coréens se sont qualifiés aux tirs au but (3-3 a.p., 3-2 tab). Tout avait pourtant bien démarré pour les Lionceaux, qui avaient ouvert la marque par Ousseynou Cavin Diagne (37eme). Après une première égalisation des Sud-Coréens sur penalty par Lee Kangin (62eme), les hommes de Youssouph Dabo avaient repris l’avantage, sur penalty également, par Ibrahima Niane (76eme). Les Asiatiques avaient recollé sur le fil par Lee Ji-Sol (90eme+8) avant de passer devant dès les premières minutes de la prolongation grâce à Cho Young-Wook (96eme). Il avait fallu attendre les ultimes seconde de la prolongation pour voir Amadou Ciss égaliser sur une passe en retrait de Lamine Danfa (120eme+1). Aux tirs au but, les Sud-Coréens manquaient leurs deux premières tentatives mais les Sénégalais faisaient encore pire, Moustapha Mbow, Amadou Dia Ndiaye et Cavin Diagne ratant les leurs.



CAN 2019 : le Mali menacé d'être disqualifié par la FIFA !

Auteur: Media365
08 juin 2019, 23:36 UTC
Marega (Mali) Copyright -OFC
Le Mali pourrait ne pas disputer la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019 ! La FIFA vient d'informer le Premier Ministre, Boubou Cissé et le Ministre de la Jeunesse et des Sports, Arouna Modibo Touré que la compétition pourrait avoir lieu sans les Aigles. "Le message de la FIFA et de la CAF est clair. Si jamais l'Assemblée générale prévue pour le samedi prochain venait à être sabotée par certaines personnes, la FIFA prendra ses responsabilités.  Il y aura des sanctions contre le football malien notamment sa Fédération avec sa suspension des compétition FIFA et même de   la prochaine CAN prévue en Egypte du 21 juin au 19 juillet", a indiqué le Véron Mossengo-Omba.
Une assemblé générale est prévue pour le samedi 15 juin conformément à une feuille de route dressée par la FIFA dans la résolution de la crise du football malien. Cette assemblée générale devra permettre d'exécuter une sentence du Tribunal Arbitral du Sport dans la crise. Ensuite devra suivre l'organisation de l'assemblée générale élective d'un nouveau président à la tête de la Fédération. Le Comité de Normalisation n'a pas lancé le championnat contrairement à ce qu'il a été convenu dans la feuille de route de la FIFA. La FIFA et la CAF préviennent !

CAN 2019 : les 23 du Madagascar avec Jérémy Morel

Auteur: Media365
08 juin 2019, 23:34 UTC
Madagascar Copyright -OFC
Le sélectionneur du Madagascar, Nicolas Dupuis, a communiqué sa liste des 23 joueurs convoqués pour jouer la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations en Egypte. Le coach des Baréas peut compter sur des noms connus de l’Hexagone, à l’instar de Jérémy Morel, Romain Métanire ou Thomas Fontaine, qui auront la mission, en défense, d’annihiler les armes offensives du Nigeria, de la Guinée et dans une moindre mesure du Burundi. En Égypte, Madagascar affrontera le Nigeria, la Guinée et le Burundi. La liste des 23 Baréas du Madagascar pour la CAN Gardiens : Melvin Adrien (FC Martigues, FRA), Ibrahima Dabo (FC Gobelins, FRA), Jean-Dieu Randrianasolo (CNaPS Sport). Défenseurs : Dimitry Caloin (Les Herbiers, FRA), Thomas Fontaine (Reims, FRA), Romain Métanire (Minnesota, USA), Jérôme Mombris (Grenoble, FRA), Jérémy Morel (Lyon, FRA), Mamy Gervais (US Possession, FRA), Toavina Rambeloson (Arras, FRA), Pascal Razakanantenaina (Arras, FRA). Milieux : Anicet Abel (Ludogorets, BUL), Ibrahim Amada (MC Alger, ALG), Andriamirado Andrianarimanana (Kaiser Chiefs, AFS), John Baggio (Sukhothai FC, THA), Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi, BEL), Lalaina Nomenjanahary (Paris FC, FRA), Rayan Raveloson (Troyes, FRA). Attaquants : Faneva Andriatsima (Clermont, FRA), Carolus Andria (Al-Adalh FC, ARS), William Gros (AS Vitré, FRA), Voavy Paulin (Masr El-Masaka, EGY), Njiva Rakotoharimalala (Samut Sakhon, THA).

Mercato : Dieumerci Mbokani prolonge avec l'Antwerp

Auteur: Media365
08 juin 2019, 23:20 UTC
Belgique : Mbokani inscrit son deuxième doublé avec Antwerp
Un temps annoncé à Anderlecht, Dieumerci Mbokani n'a finalement pas rejoint les Mauves. Le congolais vient de prolonger avec Antwerp qu'il a rejoint la saison passée. Le Léopard avait indiqué après la victoire contre Charleroi en barrage européen, qu’il s’agissait probablement de son dernier match avec le Great Old, mais il a finalement changé d'avis. Mbokani a signé un nouveau contrat qui le lie jusqu’au 30 juin 2020 à l’Antwerp, a annoncé le club anversois vendredi soir. Il a réussi à qualifier son équipe aux barrages de la Ligue Europa pour la nouvelle saison avec 13 buts et 9 passes décisives marqués cette saison. Dieumerci Mbokani avait commencé sa carrière européenne en 2006 à Anderlecht, qu’il quittait l’année suivante pour le Standard. Le Congolais quittait Liège en 2010 après 120 matches, 50 buts et deux titres de champion de Belgique. Passé par Monaco et Wolfsburg, Mbokani revenait à Anderlecht en 2011. Mbokani a quitté Anderlecht pour le Dynamo Kiev en 2013. Le club ukrainien l’a ensuite prêté en Angleterre, à Norwich City (2015-2016) et Hull City (2016-2017). A lire aussi >> Mercato : Dieumerci Mbokani ne rejoindra pas Anderlecht

Mondial Féminin 2019 : le Nigéria surclassé par la Norvège

Auteur: Media365
08 juin 2019, 23:03 UTC
Mondial Féminin 2019 : le Nigéria surclassé par la Norvège
Début catastrophique pour le Nigéria au Mondial Féminin 2019 ! Après la défaite de l'Afrique du Sud face à l'Espagne (3-1), au tour du Nigéria de passer à la case en perdant contre la Norvège (3-0). Comme les Bleues, les Norvégiennes ont plié la rencontre en l’espace d’une mi-temps. Largement devant à la pause grâce à Guro Reiten (17e), Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (34e) et un contre son camp nigérian (37e), les coéquipières de Kristine Minde (VfL Wolfsburg) ont ensuite tranquillement géré leur avantage pour s’imposer trois buts à zéro. Avec ce succès, la Norvège assure déjà quasiment sa qualification, et affrontera la France, mercredi, à Nice. A lire aussi >> Nigeria, Afrique du Sud, Cameroun... Les chances de l'Afrique au Mondial féminin

Mondial U20 : Le Sénégal éliminé, l’Afrique absente du dernier carré !

Auteur: Media365
08 juin 2019, 21:45 UTC
Sénégal U20 Copyright -AFP
Dernier représentant africain à la Coupe du Monde U20, le Sénégal a été éliminé par la Corée du Sud en quart de finale. Les Lionceaux se sont inclinés aux tirs au but (3-3, 2-3 tab). Plus d'informations à venir...
