🇩🇿 Algeria international Yacine Brahimi, whose contract expires this summer, has almost certainly played his last ever match for #FCPorto: 🗓️ 5 seasons 📋 212 matches ⚽️ 54 goals 🏆 Primeira Liga (2018) 🏆 Supertaça (2018) He is being linked with a number of clubs this summer pic.twitter.com/3sSNtHOz8E