Après Ryan Giggs et Gary Neville qui ont ouvert leurs hôtels aux soignants c’est au tour de Wilfried Zaha d’apporter son aide.
L’international ivoirien copropriétaire d’une entreprise immobilière a proposé d’accueillir gratuitement le personnel des hôpitaux dans les différents logements qu'il possède.
Sur son compte Twitter, le joueur de Crystal Palace a appelé le personnel médical de le contacter lui et son associé « Soignants, s'il vous plaît, veuillez-nous contacter. »
Health workers please reach out 🙏🏿 https://t.co/TSQ676Ur5g
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 20, 2020
[#Coronavirus🦠] L'international ivoirien Wilfried Zaha a proposé de loger gratuitement le personnel hospitalier dans les logements dont il est propriétaire par l'intermédiaire de sa société, Zoproperties. Classe ! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FbuHqNBQTr— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) March 20, 2020
Well played @wilfriedzaha! 👏🏻— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 20, 2020
The @CPFC attacker has joined the effort to support the @NHSuk in its fight against #coronavirus by offering free accommodation for health workers. pic.twitter.com/yuHxDQkPYX
Zaha has offered housing to NHS staff through the coronavirus pandemic 👏🏻👏🏻❤️💙 #CPFC @wilfriedzaha pic.twitter.com/NDzWIPM97f— PalaceEagles (@PalaceEaglesc0m) March 20, 2020
