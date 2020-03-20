Retour

Coronavirus : Wilfried Zaha prêt à loger gratuitement le personnel des hôpitaux

Auteur: Ranya
20 mars 2020, 17:15 UTC
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) Copyright -Via Twitter @fourfourtwo
La pandémie de Coronavirus se propage outre-Manche. Les footballeurs en Angleterre se mobilisent pour lutter contre le COVID-19.

Après Ryan Giggs et Gary Neville qui ont ouvert leurs hôtels aux soignants c’est au tour de Wilfried Zaha d’apporter son aide.

L’international ivoirien copropriétaire d’une entreprise immobilière a proposé d’accueillir gratuitement le personnel des hôpitaux dans les différents logements qu'il possède.

Sur son compte Twitter, le joueur de Crystal Palace a appelé le personnel médical de le contacter lui et son associé « Soignants, s'il vous plaît, veuillez-nous contacter. »









A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Coronavirus : Le beau message de Neymar

Voir aussi

Coronavirus-Boudebouz : "La priorité c'est la santé, le foot passe après"

Auteur: Ranya
20 mars 2020, 14:37 UTC
Mercato : le Betis Séville fixe le prix de Ryad Boudebouz Copyright -AFP
La pandémie de coronavirus envahit aujourd'hui le Monde et plus particulièrement l'Europe. Contraint au confinement imposé par la France le joueur de l’AS Saint Etienne Ryad Boudebouz, privé de matchs et même d'entraînements, estime que la protection de la santé est une priorité en ce moment d'urgence. "On est dans une crise qu'on n'a jamais connue, d'après ce qu'on entend ce qu'il se passe dans les hôpitaux est vraiment grave. Donc le plus important c'est de rester en bonne santé. Le foot passe après. Tous les sports passent après, la santé des gens est plus importante. Ma volonté c'est d'abord qu'il n'y ait plus de maladie en France et sur Terre. Après si on peut terminer la saison, bien sûr que j'aimerais, j'ai envie de me battre pour le maintien après la crise et jouer la finale de Coupe au Stade de France. Mais il ne faut le faire que si plus personne n'est malade", a déclaré l’international algérien au micro de RMC Sport. Rappelons que la Ligue de Football Professionnel a suspendu les championnats en France de Ligue 1 et de Ligue 2 jusqu'à nouvel ordre. A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Coronavirus : le grand dilemme de Cédric Bakambu

Coronavirus : le grand dilemme de Cédric Bakambu

Auteur: Ranya
20 mars 2020, 13:25 UTC
Cédric Bakambu - Beijing Guoan Copyright -AFP
En confinement en France à cause du Coronavirus, Cédric Bakambu a été appelé par son club de la Chinese Super League, le Beijing Guoan, pour reprendre service. Le Congolais se pose des questions alors que sa femme devrait accoucher de son deuxième enfant, dans un contexte aussi particulier. Si la France attend encore le pic de l'épidémie, la Chine a retrouvé la vie normale après avoir "vaincu" le virus. Les dirigeants du football Chinois ont même décidé de reprendre la compétition mi-avril et les clubs ont invité leurs joueurs à revenir. L'attaquant de 28 ans a été appelé par ses employés et devrait être à la disposition de Bruno Genesio au plus tard le 28 mars. Il observe actuellement une période de quarantaine et il se pose des questions sur son avenir : "On se pose quand même des questions. Ça fait peur. En plus, je vais laisser ma famille et partir seul. Ce n’est pas évident Déjà, lorsqu’il n’y a rien, c’est chaud de partir loin de sa famille. Alors je vous laisse imaginer la scène: je dois rentrer en Chine au moment où une épidémie s’y achève à peine. Mais il faut faire avec", a indiqué l'ancien joueur de Villarreal dans une déclaration accordée à l'Equipe. "C’est le fait que le virus soit arrivé en France. Je suis actuellement confiné dans mon domicile parisien, avec ma femme et mon fils. Dans ce climat, sortir de chez soi et aller loin, ce n’est pas évident à envisager. Et ma femme, qui est enceinte de notre deuxième enfant, doit rester ici. Sachant que je dois partir sans savoir quand je peux revenir pour revoir mon fils et ma femme, qui doit accoucher dans un mois. C’est ça qui est le plus difficile à vivre", a-t-il ajouté. Bakambu a été annoncé en Europe du côté de Villarreal, le Barça et West Ham mais rien n'a été fait finalement. A lire aussi >> FC Barcelone : Bakambu pourrait débarquer comme joker médical

Coronavirus : Alex Song et 3 autres africains licenciés par le FC Sion !

Auteur: Ranya
20 mars 2020, 13:10 UTC
Alex Song (FC Sion) Copyright -AFP
Plusieurs clubs dans le monde ont eu recours au chômage technique pour lutter contre l'épidémie du Coronavirus, à l'instar du FC Sion, club d'Alex Song en Suisse. La décision du club Helvète n'a pas été appréciée par certains de ses joueurs, à savoir neuf éléments dont quatre joueurs africains. Il s'agit d'Alex Song, Xavier Kouassi, Seydou Doumbia ou encore Birama Ndoye. Le président du club, Christian Constantin, a alors décidé de résilier les contrats de ces joueurs, mettant fin à leur collaboration : « Le club est privé de tous ses revenus. Il nous est interdit de leur offrir leur travail », s’est justifié le président. Le syndicat suisse des joueurs (SAFP) a contesté la décision du président de Sion. « Nous espérons que ces licenciements abusifs seront immédiatement révoqués et qu’une discussion sur les alternatives possibles s’ouvrira », a indiqué Lucien Valloni, le président du SAFP, dans une lettre envoyée aux dirigeants du club suisse. L'épidémie du Coronavirus ne cesse faire des dégâts ... Affaire à suivre. A lire aussi >> Mercato : Alex Song rejoint officiellement le FC Sion !

Angers : Olivier Pickeu et Saïd Chabane se sont rencontrés

Auteur: Ranya
20 mars 2020, 11:53 UTC
Le manager général du SCO d’Angers a été reçu par son président Saïd Chabane ce vendredi. Il lui a été reproché des « fautes graves caractérisées et répétées ».

Comme prévu, la rencontre entre Saïd Chabane et son manager général, Olivier Pickeu, a eu lieu ce vendredi. Pour rappel, Pickeu a été mis à pied à titre conservatoire le 10 mars dernier par sa direction. Il a été reçu par le président Saïd Chabane et le nouveau président délégué, Fabrice Favetto-Bon.

Vers un licenciement pour Pickeu ?


L’entretien d’une petite quinzaine de minutes fut expéditif. Selon le quotidien Ouest-France, il est reproché à Olivier Pickeu « des fautes graves caractérisées et répétées, de nature à porter atteinte aux intérêts du club ». En poste au club depuis 14 ans, Pickeu n’aurait pas contesté les faits. L’ancien attaquant du TFC attend désormais de recevoir une lettre recommandée qui devrait acter son licenciement.

Manchester United entre dans la danse pour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Auteur: Ranya
20 mars 2020, 11:39 UTC
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, très performant cette saison (20 buts en 32 matches), plairait aux cadors européens. Après le FC Barcelone, c'est autour de Manchester United d'entrer dans la danse pour l'international Gabonais. Les rumeurs vont bon train concernant l'avenir de l'attaquant de 30 ans, désireux de jouer la prochaine Ligue des Champions et gagner des trophées. En effet, la situation d'Arsenal cette saison, pourrait le pousser à un départ. Le club londonien, 9e de la Premier League, s'éloigne d'une qualification pour la plus prestigieuse compétition européenne. Un billet pour l’Europa League est encore loin d’être acquis. Plusieurs cadors souhaiteraient profiter de cette situation pour enrôler le capitaine des "Panthères".

Le FC Barcelone à fond sur l'ancien joueur de l'ASSE

Privé de Luis Suarez, au repos forcé pour plusieurs mois, le club catalan est en quête d'un attaquant susceptible de renforcer son secteur offensif en vue du prochain exercice. Le club catalan aurait fait du joueur d'Arsenal sa priorité. FLASH: Le FC Barcelone lance les grandes manœuvres pour Aubameyang !

L'Inter Milan sur les rangs

Le club lombard songerait à l'ancien stéphanois dans l'optique de remplacer Lautaro Martinez, partant cet été.

Manchester United prêt à mettre le paquet sur Aubameyang

Le club mancunien veut recruter un serial buteur. Selon le Mirror, les Reds Devils seraient prêt à débourser les 55 millions d'euros, réclamés par Arsenal.

Aubameyang heureux à Arsenal ?

Malgré ses envies d'ailleurs, l'ancien joueur du Borussia Dortmund, a affirmé récemment qu’il adorait sa vie chez les Gunners « J’adore les fans ici et quand j’étais plus jeune, je regardais toujours Arsenal parce qu’ils avaient de grands joueurs. C’est pour ça que j’ai signé ici. C’est un plaisir d’être joueur Gunners et je suis vraiment heureux. J’ai envie de rester longtemps » a déclaré le joueur sur le site officiel du club londonien.

Arsenal obligé de le vendre ?

Arsenal espère bien évidemment conserver son meilleur élément aux avant-postes. Cependant, le club londonien pourrait être obligé de le vendre s’il ne veut pas le voir partir gratuitement à l’issue de la saison prochaine. En effet, le contrat d'Aubameyang expire en Juin 2021. Une chose est sûre : "Auba" sera l’un des dossiers à suivre au prochain mercato. A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Le Barça connaît le prix à payer pour Aubameyang
