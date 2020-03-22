Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini testé positif

“Sa température était normale et il n’a pas présenté de symptôme…Il est sous observation et suit un traitement dans un établissement médical" a écrit le club dans son communiqué.
Marouane Fellaini returned to China today: before restart training the Belgium midfielder is subject to 14-day quarantine, which is mandatory for all returnees. More foreign players & coaches will return for the next few days. The first mission after arrival is 14-day quarantine. pic.twitter.com/Q7QheaLSFn
— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) March 20, 2020
Contaminé, l’ancien joueur de Manchester United s'est montré positif rassurant ses fans sur son état de santé, sur les réseaux sociaux,
« Chers amis, j’ai été testé pour le coronavirus et mon résultat de test est positif. Actuellement, je suis de retour en Chine et je suis soigné à l’hôpital. Je peux vous assurer que tout va bien pour moi maintenant. Merci aux fans, au personnel médical et au club pour leurs soins et leur attention. Je suivrai le traitement et j’espère revenir dès que possible. S’il vous plaît restez en sécurité », a-t-il écrit.
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe❤️❤️❤️
