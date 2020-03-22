Retour

Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini testé positif

Auteur: Ranya
22 mars 2020, 14:10 UTC
Après Paolo Maldini et Paulo Dybala (hier), Marouane Fellaini, placé en quarantaine à son retour en Chine, a été également testé positif au Coronavirus a annoncé dimanche son club Shandong Luneng qui évolue en première division chinoise.

“Sa température était normale et il n’a pas présenté de symptôme…Il est sous observation et suit un traitement dans un établissement médical" a écrit le club dans son communiqué.



Contaminé, l’ancien joueur de Manchester United s'est montré positif rassurant ses fans sur son état de santé, sur les réseaux sociaux,

« Chers amis, j’ai été testé pour le coronavirus et mon résultat de test est positif. Actuellement, je suis de retour en Chine et je suis soigné à l’hôpital. Je peux vous assurer que tout va bien pour moi maintenant. Merci aux fans, au personnel médical et au club pour leurs soins et leur attention. Je suivrai le traitement et j’espère revenir dès que possible. S’il vous plaît restez en sécurité », a-t-il écrit.




▷ Vidéo: Eto’o adresse un message émouvant à Ronaldinho

Auteur: Ranya
22 mars 2020, 11:29 UTC
Eto'o - Ronaldinho Copyright -AFP
Le légendaire canonnier camerounais, Samuel Eto’o fils, n’est pas resté insensible à la peine de son ancien coéquipier et ami Ronaldinho, incarcéré depuis une semaine dans la prison d'Asuncion, au Paraguay. Toujours dans l'attente de son procès au Paraguay pour une sombre histoire de faux passeports, Ronaldinho a fêté ce weekend son 40e anniversaire dans une prison à Asuncion. Ancien partenaire du génie auriverde au FC Barcelone, Samuel Eto’o a tenu à lui adresser un message de soutien émouvant sur Instagram. «Salut mon frère ! Je n’ai pas assez de mots. Je n'arrive pas à t'exprimer le sentiment qui m’anime, toi mon frère, toi mon ami. Je n'arrive pas à imaginer ce qui s’est passé. Mais je t’envoie de la force et je t’aime beaucoup » a lancé avec émoi le quadruple Ballon d’or africain avant d’ajouter : «J’espère qu’on trouvera rapidement une solution à tes problèmes, car tu es une bonne personne. Le "négro" t’aime beaucoup et tu sais que tu peux compter sur moi pour faire tout ce qui est nécessaire…» A lire aussi >> Quand Ronaldinho rechausse les crampons... en prison ! Les propos de Samuel Eto’o en vidéo :

Real Madrid : Achraf Hakimi bientôt prolongé ?

Auteur: Ranya
22 mars 2020, 11:15 UTC
Depuis son arrivée au Borussia Dortmund sous la forme d’un prêt en provenance du Real Madrid, Achref Hakimi enchaine les titularisations et les prestations de haute volée. Quel avenir pour l’international marocain ? Le joueur de 21 ans réalise une excellente saison avec le club allemand. Hakimi prêté par le Real Madrid s'est montré décisif à plusieurs reprises. Polyvalent, le Lion de l’Atlas est solide défensivement et décisif offensivement. Il compte déjà 4 buts en 7 matchs de Ligue des Champions cette saison ainsi que 3 réalisations et 10 passes décisives en Bundesliga. Des performances qui n'ont pas échappé aux dirigeants du Real Madrid.

Le Real Madrid veut récupérer son joueur

Le club de la capitale espagnole souhaite rapatrier Hakimi, l’été prochain, au terme d’un prêt de deux saisons. Le marocain devra être en concurrencer direct avec Dani Carvajal qui a réussi à s’imposer comme un titulaire indiscutable au sein de l’effectif de Zindine Zidane. Le président du club madrilène Florentino Pérez, songerait à lui offrir une prolongation de contrat jusqu’en 2025, selon les dernières révélations du journaliste italien très sérieux.

Hakmi évasif sur un retour au Real

Interrogé sur son avenir, le Lion de l’Atlas reste évasif. Achraf Hakimi devrait faire son retour au Real Madrid, mais pourrait toutefois, cherchera à obtenir certaines garanties en termes de temps de jeu. « Mon contrat de prêt prévoit un retour au Real Madrid fin juin prochain. Tout ce que je veux, c'est jouer…Je veux continuer à jouer et c’est ce que je fais actuellement à Dortmund. D’ici juin on verra. » a déclaré le joueur sur les ondes de la Cadena Ser Hakimi pourrait également signer définitivement au club allemand surtout que les dirigeants du BvB ont déjà exprimé leur souhait de garder la pépite marocaine au-delà de son prêt. Dortmund ou Real Madrid ? wait and see ! A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> Mercato : Trois possibilités pour Achraf Hakimi

AC Milan: Paolo Maldini et son fils Daniel positifs au coronavirus !

Auteur: Ranya
22 mars 2020, 10:43 UTC
Paolo et Daniel Maldini Copyright -AFP
Le légendaire défenseur italien, Paolo Maldini, ainsi que son fils Daniel ont été testés positifs au coronavirus comme l'a annoncé l'AC Milan ce weekend. Le club affirme également que les deux hommes se portent bien et demeurent en quarantaine. Alors que la Juventus a fait savoir samedi que Paulo Dybala a été testé positif au coronavirus, une autre grosse écurie italienne doit à son tour notifier ses fans à ce sujet. En effet, l’AC Milan a annoncé ce weekend que le légendaire Paolo Maldini (51 ans), actuel directeur technique du club, ainsi que son fils, Daniel (18 ans), attaquant de l’équipe de jeunes, ont tous deux été testés positifs au COVID-19. « L’AC Milan confirme que Paolo Maldini, le directeur technique du club, a été en contact avec une personne qui a par la suite été testée positive pour le coronavirus et a commencé à montrer lui-même les symptômes du virus,» a confié le club italien via un communiqué. «Hier, il a été soumis à un test dont le résultat était positif. Son fils Daniel, attaquant de l’équipe de jeunes de l’AC Milan qui s’était auparavant entraîné avec l’équipe première, a également été testé positif. Paolo et Daniel vont tous les deux bien et ont déjà passé deux semaines à la maison en isolement. Ils resteront désormais en quarantaine jusqu’à ce qu’ils se rétablissent cliniquement, conformément aux protocoles médicaux définis par les autorités sanitaires.» A lire aussi >> Colley, Matuidi, Mangala… Les joueurs qui ont été testés positifs au Coronavirus Il convient de rappeler que Daniel Maldini a fait ses débuts en février dernier comme remplaçant en Serie A pour Milan. Après son illustre grand-père Cesare et son père Paolo, il est devenu la troisième génération des Maldini à défendre la prestigieuse vareuse des "Rossoneri". Contrairement à son père et à son grand-père, qui jouaient en défense, le jeune Daniel évolue en attaque. A lire aussi >> Les dossiers OFC: Foot vs Coronavirus, pronostic vital engagé

🔴Coronavirus: décès de Lorenzo Sanz, ancien président du Real Madrid

Auteur: Ranya
22 mars 2020, 09:31 UTC
Lorenzo Sanz - Real Madrid Copyright -AFP
Aux commandes du Real Madrid lors des succès en Ligue des champions UEFA en 1998 et en 2000, Lorenzo Sanz, est décédé ce samedi 21 mars. Atteint par le coronavirus, il avait 76 ans. Une icône du Real Madrid s'est éteinte ce weekend. Lorenzo Sanz, président du club merengue entre 1995 et 2000, est décédé à l'âge de 76 ans. Il avait été testé positif au Covid-19 il y a quatre jours. Son état s’est sérieusement aggravé ces dernières heures. Il a fini par rendre l’âme. Ancien président de Samuel Eto'o, Clarence Seedorf, Raùl, Morientes et Roberto Carlos au Real, Sanz fut l'un des artisans du renouveau européen de la "Maison Blanche". Sous son égide, la formation ibérique avait décroché deux Ligue des Champions, dont celle de 1998, la "Septima", qui avait mis fin à une disette de 32 ans sur le plan continental. «Mon père vient de décéder. Il ne méritait pas cette fin et cette manière de mourir. L’une des personnes les plus gentilles, les plus courageuses et les plus travailleuses que j’ai jamais vues nous quitte. Sa famille et le Real Madrid étaient sa passion», a annoncé son fils Lorenzo sur Twitter.

Réseaux sociaux: La journée des footballeurs loin des terrains (vidéo)

Auteur: Ranya
22 mars 2020, 09:01 UTC
Lionel Messi Copyright -AFP
Face à la pandémie du coronavirus, le sport-roi s’est arrêté pour une durée indéterminée. Les acteurs du ballon rond se montrent néanmoins présents sur les différents réseaux sociaux à leur disposition. A lire aussi >> Les dossiers OFC: Foot vs Coronavirus, pronostic vital engagé Vidéo :
