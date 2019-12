Ce que Marquinhos (PSG) attend de Neymar pour la deuxième partie de saison

José Mourinho voudrait s'offrir Issa Diop. Le tacticien portugais aurait des vues sur l'ancien Toulousain de 22 ans pour un transfert en janvier.

Spurs want to sign West Ham centre back Issa Diop. José Mourinho singled him out for praise when he was in charge at Man United. Diop hasn’t played for almost a month. West Ham don’t want to sell the 22-year-old. In today’s market he would be valued at more than £50m