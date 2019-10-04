Carnet : Décès d'Isaac Promise, capitaine du Nigeria aux JO 2008

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Isaac Promise.— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 4, 2019
The former Nigeria striker, who helped the @NGSuperEagles claim silver at the 2008 @Olympics, has died at the age of just 31. pic.twitter.com/xgwrTWJDvn
Âgé de 31 ans, Isaac Promise avait effectué la meilleure partie de sa carrière en Turquie, avant de rejoindre les championnats nord-américains. Depuis décembre dernier, il portait les couleurs d'Austin Bold en USL (D2 nord-américaine).
Austin Bold FC is heartbroken by the death of Isaac Promise, who passed away on Wednesday night.— Austin Bold FC (@AustinBoldFC) October 3, 2019
Isaac Promise: 1987-2019
Rest in peace, Isaac » https://t.co/GCMb0dReyM pic.twitter.com/svd2Ysv6M2