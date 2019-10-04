Retour

Carnet : Décès d'Isaac Promise, capitaine du Nigeria aux JO 2008

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 08:45 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Isaac Promise, ancien capitaine de l'équipe olympique du Nigeria, est décédé à l'âge de 32 ans.
Isaac Promise n'est plus. La Fédération nigériane de football (NFF) a annoncé dans la nuit le décès de l'attaquant, capitaine des Super Eagles aux JO de 2008 et vice-champion olympique cette année-là. « Nous sommes tristes d'annoncer la perte d'Isaac Promise. Ce fut le capitaine de la sélection lors des Jeux Olympiques de Pékin et il avait gagné une médaille d'argent. Que son âme repose en paix », peut-on lire dans le communiqué de la NFF.



Âgé de 31 ans, Isaac Promise avait effectué la meilleure partie de sa carrière en Turquie, avant de rejoindre les championnats nord-américains. Depuis décembre dernier, il portait les couleurs d'Austin Bold en USL (D2 nord-américaine).

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Carnet : Décès d'Isaac Promise, capitaine du Nigeria aux JO 2008

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 08:45 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Isaac Promise, ancien capitaine de l'équipe olympique du Nigeria, est décédé à l'âge de 32 ans.
Isaac Promise n'est plus. La Fédération nigériane de football (NFF) a annoncé dans la nuit le décès de l'attaquant, capitaine des Super Eagles aux JO de 2008 et vice-champion olympique cette année-là. « Nous sommes tristes d'annoncer la perte d'Isaac Promise. Ce fut le capitaine de la sélection lors des Jeux Olympiques de Pékin et il avait gagné une médaille d'argent. Que son âme repose en paix », peut-on lire dans le communiqué de la NFF.



Âgé de 31 ans, Isaac Promise avait effectué la meilleure partie de sa carrière en Turquie, avant de rejoindre les championnats nord-américains. Depuis décembre dernier, il portait les couleurs d'Austin Bold en USL (D2 nord-américaine).

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

La solution radicale de Samuel Eto’o pour en finir avec le racisme

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 09:26 UTC
Yaya Touré et Samuel Eto'o Copyright -Via Twitter @FCBarcelone
Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, ou encore Moise Kean quand il jouait à la Juventus étaient tous victimes de racismes en Italie. Devant l’attentisme des dirigeants de Serie A, Blaise Matuidi avait assuré que si la situation venait à se reproduire il quitterait purement et simplement le terrain. C'est une solution validée par Samuel Eto’o (38 ans) dans une interview accordée à la Gazzetta dello Sport. « Bien sûr qu’il faut quitter le terrain. Le football déplace beaucoup d’argent, mais la plupart des acteurs qui le génèrent sont noirs. Si un jour avec l’appui des joueurs blancs, ils décidaient de ne pas jouer ici, je pense que tout changerait rapidement. » 

Vidéo - Didier Deschamps : "Le plus dur est derrière Mbappé"

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 09:14 UTC
Didier Deschamps
De retour à la compétition depuis seulement quelques jours, Kylian Mbappé n’est pas encore à 100% de ses capacités physiques. Cela n'a pas empêché Didier Deschamps de l'appeler pour les deux prochains matches de l'équipe de France ontre l’Islande et la Turquie. Un choix qu’il a expliqué en conférence de presse au siège de la FFF à Paris avant que son possible forfait ne soit évoqué par L’Équipe.

Vidéo - Patrick Vieira : « Le racisme m'a rendu plus fort »

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 09:10 UTC
Vidéo - Patrick Vieira : « Le racisme m'a rendu plus fort »
L'entraîneur de l'OGC Nice, Patrick Vieira est revenu sur le racisme qu'il a connu tout au long de sa carrière de joueur. « Je pense qu'avoir gagné la Coupe du monde avec des "couleurs" différentes dans l'équipe était un message fort pour le monde entier. Le racisme m'a rendu plus fort. Je l'ai pris comme une motivation. Je voulais montrer aux gens que toute la négativité me rendrai plus fort. et je pense que cela a marché. »

PSG : la statistique incroyable d'Idrissa Gana Gueye !

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 09:02 UTC
Idrissa Gueye - PSG Copyright -AFP
Le milieu de terrain de 30 ans n'a pas tardé à justifier son coût de 32 millions d'euros. Entre prestations époustouflantes et solidité défensive, le sénégalais fait office de talisman pour son club. Le vice-champion de la CAN 2019 est un porte-bonheur pour le club Parisien. A chaque fois qu'il est sur le terrain, le club de la capitale ne perd pas. En 7 matchs disputés avec le club de la capitale, il n'a connu que la victoire, sans prendre le moindre but, en 630 minutes jouées au total. Quand il est absent, le PSG est plus fébrile (5 buts encaissés en 360 minutes) et moins conquérant (2 victoires et 2 défaites). De quoi à justifier encore un peu plus le prix de son transfert cet été.  

L'agent de Thomas Partey rassure l'Atlético Madrid !

Auteur: Media365
04 octobre 2019, 08:58 UTC
Thomas Partey - Atlético Madrid Copyright -AFP
L'agent du milieu de terrain ghanéen, Thomas Partey, José Daniel Jiménez a reconnu sur Onda Madrid qu'il n'était pas du tout inquiet concernant le contrat de son client. Face à un tel état de grâce, la formation espagnole craint les chants de sirène d'un cador d'Europe mais l'agent du joueur a appelé au calme. "Nous sommes sereins et vivons ce que Thomas voulait, à savoir jouer et être important. Nous n'allons absolument pas gâcher cela. Nous voulons vivre l'instant présent, et ce qui doit arriver arrivera", a-t-il indiqué. "Il est plus mature aujourd'hui et a plus de confiance, il ose faire plus de choses et cela se ressent sur le terrain. Les spectateurs n'avaient pas vu ce qu'il faisait jusqu'ici, mais ceux qui travaillent avec lui le voient depuis des années. Il vit l'un de ses meilleurs moments", a-t-il conclu. A lire aussi >> Ghana: Thomas Partey devient propriétaire d’un club à Madrid
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.