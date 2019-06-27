Retour

CAN 2019 - Sénégal : Sans Salif Sané, avec Sadio Mané

Auteur: Media365
27 juin 2019, 13:25 UTC
Le Sénégal sera privé de Salif Sané mais retrouvera Sadio Mané, jeudi face à l'Algérie (19h) dans le cadre de la 2eme journée du groupe C de la CAN 2019.
Nécessité fait parfois loi. Privé de Salif Sané, victime d'une entorse bénigne du ligament latéral externe de la cheville gauche, dimanche contre la Tanzanie (2-0), Aliou Cissé doit trouver un autre binôme à Kalidou Koulibaly. Selon toute vraisemblance, le sélectionneur du Sénégal devrait refaire confiance à Cheikhou Kouyaté. Entré en jeu à la 21eme minute de la rencontre face aux Taifa Stars, le joueur de Crystal Palace avait bien trouvé sa place dans la charnière. Dans la colonne des retours, celui de Sadio Mané. Suspendu pour l'entrée en lice des Lions, le joueur de Liverpool est de nouveau alignable. Même si on ne change pas une équipe qui gagne, l'ancien Messin retrouvera naturellement sa place dans le onze de départ.
CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 1ère journée

Auteur: Media365
27 juin 2019, 14:48 UTC
K. Diatta - Z.Anguissa - I. Bennacer Copyright -OFC
Débutée vendredi dernier, la première journée de la phase de groupes de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 s’est achevée ce mardi par le match nul des Black Stars du Ghana face aux Ecureuils du Bénin (2-2). Au total, douze rencontres ont été disputées dans cette 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Mahmoud Alaa (Egypte) vs Zimbabwe (1-0)

2) Emmanuel Okwi (Ouganda) vs RD Congo (2-0)

3) Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria) vs Burundi (1-0)

4) Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagscar) vs Guinée (2-2)

5) Mbark Boussoufa (Maroc) vs Namibie (1-0)

6) Krepin Diatta (Sénégal) vs Tanzanie (2-0)

7) Ismael Bennacer (Algerie) vs Kenya (2-0)

8) Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) vs Afrique du Sud (1-0)

9) Wahbi Khazri (Tunisie) vs Angola (1-1)

10) Abdoulay Diaby (Mali) vs Mauritanie (4-1)

11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Guinée-Bissau (2-0)

12) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) vs Bénin (2-2)

Mercato : Arsenal pense à Baldé Keita !

Auteur: Media365
27 juin 2019, 13:44 UTC
Keita
Alors que son option d'achat n'a pas été levée par l'Inter Milan, Baldé Keita, ne devrait pas s'éterniser à Monaco puisque le club ne veut pas de lui. Selon les informations du 10Sport, son profil séduit le club anglais d’Arsenal. Pas encore de mouvement concret de la part des Gunners mais un réel intérêt. L'Inter Milan n’a pas souhaité activer l’option d’achat pour l'ancien joueur de la Lazio Rome car son prix est jugé très cher. A lire aussi >> Trop cher, Keita Baldé ne sera pas conservé par l’Inter Milan

CAN 2019 : Gueye forfait, les compositions probables de Sénégal-Algérie

Auteur: Media365
27 juin 2019, 13:43 UTC
Sénégal Copyright -AFP
C'est l’une des affiches les plus alléchantes de la deuxième journée de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019. Ce jeudi au Stade du 30 juin du Caire, le Sénégal et l'Algérie croisent le fer pour la troisième fois d'affilée en phase finale de Coupe d’Afrique après 2015 et 2017.
>> CAN 2019: Suivez la rencontre Sénégal-Algérie en direct sur notre portail à partir de 17h gmt
Les deux cadors du Groupe C ont bien débuté leur campagne africaine. Tous deux vainqueurs de leur première joute continentale (2-0), Lions de la Teranga et Fennecs viseront à faire d'une pierre deux coups, avec la victoire et la qualification pour les 8emes de finale. Opposés à la redoutable armada algérienne et sa super star Riyad Mahrez, les partenaires de Sadio Mané devront se retrousser les manches pour changer le cours de l'Histoire face à leurs bourreaux algériens, eux qui n'ont jamais battu les Fennecs en trois confrontations en CAN (2 revers et un match nul).

Ci-après les compositions probables des deux équipes:

Sénégal : Sabaly - Koulibaly, Kouyaté , Wagué - Alfred Ndiaye, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Diatta - Mané, Baldé Keita et Niang. Algérie : M’bolhi, Benlamri, Mandi, Bensebaini, Attal, Abeid, Belaïli, Feghouli, Mahrez, Brahimi et Bounedjah.

Mercato : Monaco ne veut pas de Keita Baldé

Auteur: Media365
27 juin 2019, 13:38 UTC
Baldé Keita
Après une saison passée à l'Inter Milan, sous forme de prêt, Baldé Keita reviendra à Monaco, une fois que la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019 prend fin. Mais ses chances de jouer avec le club de la Principauté sont très minces. Arrivé à Monaco en 2017 contre un chèque de 30 millions d'euros, Baldé Keita n'entre pas dans les plans de Leonardo Jardim pour la nouvelle saison. N'ayant pas convaincu les Nerazzurri, Baldé Keita n'a donc pas vu son option d'achat levée, suite à une saison un peu compliquée. Pour rappel, l'attaquant est sous contrat avec le club de la Principauté jusqu'en 2022. A lire aussi >> Trop cher, Keita Baldé ne sera pas conservé par l’Inter Milan

CAN 2019 : Sénégal - Algérie en direct

Auteur: Media365
27 juin 2019, 13:37 UTC
Sénégal - Algérie Copyright -OFC
Le Stade du 30 juin du Caire sera ce jeudi (17h gmt) le théâtre de l'une des affiches les plus alléchantes de la deuxième journée de la CAN 2019 où le Sénégal et l'Algérie croisent le fer pour la troisième fois d'affilée en phase finale de Coupe d’Afrique après 2015 et 2017. A lire aussi >> CAN 2019: résultats et classements à l'issue de la 1ère journée Les deux cadors du Groupe C ont bien débuté leur campagne africaine. Tous deux vainqueurs de leur première joute continentale (2-0), Lions de la Teranga et Fennecs viseront à faire d'une pierre deux coups, avec la victoire et la qualification pour les 8emes de finale. Opposés à la redoutable armada algérienne et sa super star Riyad Mahrez, les partenaires de Sadio Mané devront se retrousser les manches pour changer le cours de l'Histoire face à leurs bourreaux algériens, eux qui n'ont jamais battu les Fennecs en trois confrontations en CAN (2 revers et un match nul). L’heure a sonné désormais pour les Sénégalais pour chasser à jamais leurs vieux démons... >> Suivez la rencontre en direct à partir de 17h00 GMT:
