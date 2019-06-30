Retour

CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 2ème journée !

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 juin 2019, 11:10 UTC
Z. Anguissa - M. Marega - I. Bennacer Copyright -OFC
La deuxième journée de la phase de groupes de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 s’est achevée samedi par le match nul des Écureuils du Bénin face aux Lycaons de la Guinée-Bissau (0-0).

>> CAN 2019: résultats et classements à l'issue de la 2ème journée


Au total, douze rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) vs Guinée (1-0)




2) Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) vs Ouganda (1-1)




3) Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Egypte) vs RD Congo (2-0)




4) Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagscar) vs Burundi (1-0)




5) Ismael Bennacer (Algérie) vs Sénégal (1-0)




6) Michael Olunga (Kenya) vs Tanzanie (3-2)




7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Tunisie (1-1)




8) Nordin Amrabet (Maroc) vs Côte d'Ivoire (1-0)




9) Percy Tau (Afrique du Sud) vs Namibie (1-0)




10) Gelson Dala (Angola) vs Mauritanie (0-0)




11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Ghana (0-0)




12) Piqueti Silva (Guinée-Bissau) vs Bénin (0-0)



