Caen opte pour Pascal Dupraz

Auteur: Media365
30 septembre 2019, 13:20 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Selon les informations de Canal+, Pascal Dupaz va reprendre du service sur le banc de Caen (L2). L’ancien coach de Toulouse doit prendre la succession de Rui Almeida.
Après avoir décidé de se séparer de Rui Almeida, qui avait succédé cet été au duo Fabien Mercadal – Rolland Courbis, Caen a trouvé son nouvel entraîneur. Alors que le nom de Patrice Garande était notamment évoqué, le Stade Malherbe a jeté son dévolu sur Pascal Dupraz (57 ans). Selon les informations de Canal+, c’est l’ancien coach d’Evian et Toulouse qui va débarquer sur le banc de l’actuel dix-septième de Ligue 2. Suite au revers de vendredi dernier au Havre (7eme journée), les coéquipiers de Benjamin Jeannot sont au plus mal, et le chantier s’annonce important pour le natif d’ Annemasse.
Copyright -Media365

Aliou Cissé : « Ceux qui ne jouent pas dans les championnats majeurs ne sont pas sélectionnables »

Auteur: Media365
30 septembre 2019, 13:00 UTC
Aliou Cissé Copyright -OFC
Ce lundi, Aliou Cissé a dévoilé la liste des 23 joueurs sélectionnés pour le match amical contre le Brésil. Le sélectionneur des lions de la Téranga a laissé sur le carreau plusieurs joueurs dont Alfred Ndiaye qui a rejoint l’Arabie Saoudite.  En conférence de presse, ce lundi, pour dévoiler la liste des joueurs sénégalais sélectionnés pour le match tant attendu contre le Brésil, Aliou Cissé s’est prononcé sur les absences de Kara Mbodji et Alfred Ndiaye. En effet, selon les sélectionneurs des lions de la Téranga, les joueurs sénégalais qui ne jouent pas dans les championnats majeurs ne sont pas sélectionnables. « Je reste sur ma philosophie, ceux qui ne jouent pas dans les championnats majeurs ne sont pas sélectionnables », a fait savoir le technicien sénégalais. Et c’est le cas de Alfred Ndiaye et Kara Mbodji. En effet, ce dernier a rejoint le Qatar en début d’été où il a signé du côté d’Al Sailiya. Quant à Alfred Ndiaye, il a rejoint le club saoudien d’Al Shabbab.  Avec cette déclaration, Aiou Cissé scelle définitivement la carrière des deux joueurs en équipe nationale du Sénégal.  Pour rappel, le Sénégal affronte le Brésil en match amical, le 10 octobre prochain, à Singapour.   

Amical contre le Brésil : la liste du Sénégal

Auteur: Media365
30 septembre 2019, 12:58 UTC
Le Sénégal toujours sur le toit de l'Afrique
Pour le compte du match amical entre le Sénégal et le Brésil, Aliou Cissé a publié la liste des 23 lions de la Téranga retenus pour cette rencontre. Le sélectionneur de la sélection sénégalaise a dévoilé, ce lundi à Thiés Le Sénégal affronte le Brésil, le 10 octobre 2019, à Singapour en vue d’un match amical. Pour cette rencontre, Aliou Cissé a dévoilé la liste des 23 joueurs sélectionnés pour la rencontre. Comme attendu, le sélectionneur des lions de la Téranga a appelé de jeunes joueurs comme Pape Djibril Diaw, Racine Coly, Moussa Koné ou encore Habib Diallo. Opa Nguette et Famara Diedhiou sont de retour avec dans la tanière de même que Mamadou Loum Ndiaye et Sidy Sarr Cette liste d’Aliou Cissé est la première du sélectionneur après la coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019, en Egypte.     

Gardiens : Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Abdoulaye Diallo

Défenseurs : Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sané, Pape Pape Djibril Diaw, Lamine Gassama, Moussa Wagué, Saliou Ciss, Racine Coly

Milieux : Idrissa Gana Guèye, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Sidy Sarr, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Henry Saivet, Krépin Diatta

Attaquants : Sadio Mané, Diao Baldé Keïta, Ismaïla Sarr, Habib Diallo, Opa Nguette, Moussa Koné, Famara Diédhiou, Mbaye Niang

 

Côte d'Ivoire - Ligue 1 : Lago Bailly sur le banc d'Issia Wazy

Auteur: Media365
30 septembre 2019, 12:30 UTC
Quelques heures après avoir débarqué Guillaume Gbeulia, le club du rocher n'a mis du temps à s'attacher les services d'un nouveau technicien.
L'ex-joueur de l'Africa , Lago Bailly , qui a au passage entraîné la JCAT et le Réveil Club de Daloa, aura pour mission de sortir l'équipe de Ginette Rose des profondeurs du classement.  En effet, les indomptables occupe le 14e rang du championnat avec 0 point en 3 matches disputés.

🔴FLASH MERCATO: la Juventus s’attaque à une star du PSG pour 2020 !

Auteur: Media365
30 septembre 2019, 12:28 UTC
Thomas Meunier - PSG Copyright -AFP
Selon le média italien Calciomercato.it, la Juventus Turin garde un œil très attentif sur la situation de Thomas Meunier, le latéral droit du PSG. En fin de contrat avec le club de la Capitale, l’international belge devrait faire l’objet d’une offensive dans les prochaines semaines. Lié jusqu’en juin 2020 avec le PSG, le latéral droit international belge Thomas Meunier (28 ans) reste surveillé de près par la Juventus Turin. Malgré la présence du duo Danilo – De Sciglio, les Bianconeri pourraient essayer de récupérer le "Diable Rouge" dans les prochains mois. Spécialiste du marché des joueurs libres, la Vieille Dame suit depuis plusieurs mois la situation du natif de Sainte-Ode, qui est aujourd’hui confronté à la concurrence de Colin Dagba et Thilo Kehrer sous les couleurs du club de la Capitale. L’ancien sociétaire de Bruges et Virton a régulièrement affiché sa volonté de rempiler, mais la porte n’est pas fermée, les champions d’Italie en titre étant susceptibles d’essayer de devancer la concurrence dès le Mercato d’hiver. Lors de la dernière période de mutations, Valencians et Intéristes se sont notamment penchés sur son cas, mais sans la moindre suite. A voir aussi : >>> Toutes les news du Mercato

Officiel: le Nord-Irlandais Johnny McKinstry nommé sélectionneur de l’Ouganda

Auteur: Media365
30 septembre 2019, 12:21 UTC
Johnny McKinstry - Ouganda Copyright -AFP
Les "Cranes" de l'Ouganda connaissent désormais le nom de leur nouveau sélectionneur. Il s’agit du jeune technicien nord-irlandais, Johnny McKinstry (34 ans), a annoncé officiellement ce lundi la Fédération locale (FUFA). Après un intérim assuré par John Mubiru, le jeune coach va ainsi succéder au Français Sébastien Desabre, parti entraîner le club égyptien de Pyramids FC, après avoir conduit l’équipe en huitièmes de finale de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019. Déjà passé sur les bancs de la Sierra Leone (2013-2014) et du Rwanda (2015-2016), McKinstry aura pour mission de qualifier les Cranes pour la CAN 2021 et tenter de décrocher une place pour la Coupe du Monde 2022.
