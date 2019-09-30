Caen opte pour Pascal Dupraz

Jonathan Mc Kinstry - 'There is no doubt that the @UgandaCranes job is one of the best jobs in international football across all over Africa. I'm excited to be here. The players here are the group I believe we can achieve a lot'@CAF_Online, @FIFAWorldCup, @GovUganda, @Airtel_Ug pic.twitter.com/dVOacSjlvs