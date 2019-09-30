Caen opte pour Pascal Dupraz

Aliou Cissé : « Ceux qui ne jouent pas dans les championnats majeurs ne sont pas sélectionnables »
Amical contre le Brésil : la liste du Sénégal
Gardiens : Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Abdoulaye Diallo
Défenseurs : Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sané, Pape Pape Djibril Diaw, Lamine Gassama, Moussa Wagué, Saliou Ciss, Racine Coly
Milieux : Idrissa Gana Guèye, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Sidy Sarr, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Henry Saivet, Krépin Diatta
Attaquants : Sadio Mané, Diao Baldé Keïta, Ismaïla Sarr, Habib Diallo, Opa Nguette, Moussa Koné, Famara Diédhiou, Mbaye Niang
Côte d'Ivoire - Ligue 1 : Lago Bailly sur le banc d'Issia Wazy
🔴FLASH MERCATO: la Juventus s’attaque à une star du PSG pour 2020 !
Meunier toujours évoqué à la Juventus Turin par la presse italienne https://t.co/IOE2hb5oZZ #PSG— CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) 29 septembre 2019
🔴🔵 Mercato - La #Juventus discute avec le #PSG d'un échange entre Can et Meunier, selon Tuttosport➡️ Plus d'infos ici : https://t.co/31cbKp2ffS #TeamPSG pic.twitter.com/fJ9psfivDZ — ParisFans (@ParisFansfr) 29 septembre 2019
#PSG : la Juve travaille dans l'ombre pour Meunier https://t.co/7tUah4mUvH pic.twitter.com/C559Pdis8A— Mercato PSG (@mercato_PSG) 29 septembre 2019
PSG : Meunier suivi de près par la Juve https://t.co/VW9MB4GhCs pic.twitter.com/shZIVkpBL5— Mercato Live News (@RdP_Mercato) 27 septembre 2019
Meunier toujours évoqué à la Juventus Turin par la presse italienne https://t.co/pHIKmdfrlr pic.twitter.com/A4bjXH32wp— Paris Saint Germain (@LiveTweetPsg) 29 septembre 2019
[MERCATO] : Après Matuidi et Rabiot, la Juve voudrait un autre joueur du PSG : https://t.co/GzHP9XRCab— Bianconero Vero (@bianconero_vero) 29 septembre 2019
Officiel: le Nord-Irlandais Johnny McKinstry nommé sélectionneur de l’Ouganda
PICTORIAL: Unveiling of the new @UgandaCranes Head coach @johnnymckinstry. Welcome to Uganda pic.twitter.com/ybioIXKM7o— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) 30 septembre 2019
Jonathan Mc Kinstry - 'There is no doubt that the @UgandaCranes job is one of the best jobs in international football across all over Africa. I'm excited to be here. The players here are the group I believe we can achieve a lot'@CAF_Online, @FIFAWorldCup, @GovUganda, @Airtel_Ug pic.twitter.com/dVOacSjlvs— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) 30 septembre 2019
Special press conference to unveil the new @UgandaCranes head coach is underway at @OfficialFUFA house in Mengo pic.twitter.com/3QxPA63Zke— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) 30 septembre 2019
OFFICIAL PRESS STATEMENT: Coach McKinstry unveiled as Head Coach of Uganda 'Cranes' National TeamCoach McKinstry has been appointed to lead the Uganda National Football Team until 2022 (30 Sep 2019). Full statement: https://t.co/cTgDoctOIM#Uganda #Cranes #FUFA #FIFA #CAF pic.twitter.com/9WToWVbzAl — XtraTimeSports (@XtraTimeSports) 30 septembre 2019