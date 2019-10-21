Bundesliga : Lewandowski égale un vieux record d'Aubameyang

Buteur ce samedi face à Augsburg, lors de la 8e journée, le Polonais compte désormais 12 réalisations. Il a réussi à marquer pour le huitième match consécutif depuis le début du championnat. Seul Auba Auba avait réussi une telle performance par le passé.
Reste à savoir s’il fera mieux qu’Aubameyang le week-end prochain lors du match contre l’Union Berlin.
