Bundesliga : Lewandowski égale un vieux record d'Aubameyang

Auteur: A M
21 octobre 2019, 11:43 UTC
Aubameyang
L'attaquant Polonais du Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, a battu un vieux record de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Le Gabonais, désormais à Arsenal, avait quitté la Bundesliga depuis deux ans.

Buteur ce samedi face à Augsburg, lors de la 8e journée, le Polonais compte désormais 12 réalisations. Il a réussi à marquer pour le huitième match consécutif depuis le début du championnat. Seul Auba Auba avait réussi une telle performance par le passé.

Reste à savoir s’il fera mieux qu’Aubameyang le week-end prochain lors du match contre l’Union Berlin.









Aubameyang
Antwerp : Dieumerci Mbokani buteur insuffisant !

Auteur: A M
21 octobre 2019, 09:38 UTC
Dieumerci Mbokani
Antwerp a perdu sur le terrain de Malines (3-1) à l'occasion de la 11e journée du Pro League Belge, malgré un but de Dieumerci Mbokani qui continue à affoler les compteurs. Dieumerci Mbokani a ouvert la marque pour son équipe dès la 19e minute. Thibaut Peyre a égalisé avant que son coéquipier Igor De Camargo ne double la mise pour Malines. Jordi Vanlerberghe a creusé l'écart avec une troisième réalisation à la 95e minute. En Jupiler Pro League, personne ne fait mieux que Dieumerci Mbokani, qui en est déjà à neuf réalisations. Son club quitte cependant le podium et se retrouve à la cinquième place du championnat belge.

LDC Afrique : l'arbitre de Zamalek-Génération Foot connu

Auteur: A M
21 octobre 2019, 09:28 UTC
Orlando Pirates - Génération foot
Le camerounais Alioum Alioum a été désigné pour diriger le match en retard des 16es de finale de la Ligue des Champions entre Zamalek et Génération Foot, le 24 octobre prochain. La Confédération africaine de football a désigné l'un de ses arbitres les mieux notés en vue de la manche retour entre le Zamalek et Génération Foot. C'est le Camerounais Alioum Alioum qui officiera lors de ce 16eme de finale retour de Ligue des Champions, qui sera rejouée après l'imbroglio des 28 et 29 septembre dernier. Décalée de 24 heures et délocalisée du Caire à Borg El Arab, la rencontre n'avait alors pu se jouer, suite au refus des Sénégalais de déroger ainsi au programme initialement prévu. L'arbitre de 37 ans avait été présent sur le sol égyptien la saison dernière lors du tumultueux Ismaïly-Club Africain, qui conduisit à l'exclusion du club hôte.

Nice : Thomas Meunier voit plus Atal comme attaquant !

Auteur: A M
21 octobre 2019, 09:16 UTC
Youcef Atal intéressé par le PSG
L'arrière droit du Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Meunier, a parlé de Youcef Atal, latéral Algérien de Nice, dans une déclaration sur le site officiel du club. Le latéral belge a indiqué : « C'est un très bon joueur, dommage qu'il se soit blessé à la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations et qu'il soit suspendu pour cette rencontre (Paris SG-OGC Nice, ndlr) ». « Il est encore jeune, dynamique et technique. Finalement, je le vois plus comme un attaquant qu'un latéral. Il est assez complet, c'est un très bon joueur », a-t-il ajouté. Pour rappel, les dirigeants du PSG avaient mis le nom de l'ancien défenseur de la JS Kabylie sur la liste des priorités estivales.

Al Rayyan : troisième but de la saison pour Yacine Brahimi

Auteur: A M
21 octobre 2019, 09:07 UTC
Yacine Brahimi
Al Rayyan a étrillé le Qatar SC (5-0) ce weekend dans le cadre de la 7e journée du championnat du Qatar. Yacine Brahimi a marqué son troisième but de la saison. Le milieu offensif Algérien était à la conclusion du quatrième but de son équipe à la 41e après un bon travail sur le côté gauche et une passe de Ahmed el Sayed. L'ancien joueur de Porto contrôle le ballon et le pique au-dessus du gardien adverse. Avec cette victoire Al Rayyan prend la tête du championnat en attendant les match en retard d'Al Duhaïl, Al Sadd et Al Arabi.

Mercato : Le Barça surveille de près Amine Harit

Auteur: A M
21 octobre 2019, 09:01 UTC
Amine Harit
Le milieu de terrain Marocain, Amine Harit, est en train de faire bonne figure pour sa troisième saison à Schalke 04. Titulaire lors des 7 premiers matches de Bundesliga, le milieu offensif de 22 ans affiche des statistiques excellentes avec déjà 4 buts inscrits et 2 passes décisives délivrées. Des performances qui ont poussé les dirigeants du Barça à le surveiller de près. Selon Sport, un scoot du club catalan était présent dans les tribunes de la Rhein-Neckar-Arena à Hoffenheim ce dimanche pour prendre davantage de renseignements sur l’ancien Nantais. Envoyé en prêt au sein du club allemand pour deux saisons, Miranda a également été sondé par le Barça pour prendre des informations sur le comportement de l’international marocain.
