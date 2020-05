Bundesliga : Comment Mbappé et les stars du foot ont vécu la reprise

Parmi les téléspectateurs attentifs de la reprise de la Bundesliga samedi, il y avait notamment Kylian Mbappé et d'autres footballeurs de renom.

I feel like I’m watching a training session. U can hear all players and coaches shouting. Now we will value the power of the fans even more. Captains choosing pitch sides with 3 meters distance when straight away they have to fight for every ball against each other face to face..