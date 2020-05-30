Retour

Bundesliga: Cinq choses à savoir avant la 29e journée (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 mai 2020, 12:07 UTC
Bayern Munich Copyright -AFP
Les difficultés offensives de Schalke 04, le Herta Berlin intraitable face à Augsbourg ou encore Robert Lewandowski qui affole les compteurs... Découvrez en vidéo tout ce qu'il faut savoir avant la 29ème levée de la prestigieuse Bundesliga.

>> Bundesliga : calendrier et résultats de la 29ème journée

OFC Légendes: Trésor Mputu, le joyau de Kamalondo

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 mai 2020, 12:43 UTC
Trésor Mputu Mabi - TP Mazembe Copyright -AFP
Adulé par les férus du ballon rond pour son immense talent, décrié par certains pour son caractère de "Bad boy", le maître à jouer des Léopards de la RDC et du TP Mazembe, Trésor Mputu Mabi, ne laisse personne indifférent. Le jeu de mots est facile mais bien approprié et nullement exagéré : Trésor Mputu Mabi est un trésor, un joyau pur, une technique exceptionnelle, bref, un joueur qu’on adore regarder jouer. Considéré comme étant le meilleur footballeur évoluant en Afrique depuis plusieurs années, le maître à jouer du Tout Puissant Mazembe et des 'Léopards' de la République Démocratique du Congo est l'une des seules grandes stars du ballon rond à évoluer sur le continent africain. En RDC c’est une idole avec tout ce que le terme implique d’excès et de débordements… A lire aussi >> Trésor Mputu : le Top 5 des pires dérapages de "Magic Touré" ! En club comme en sélection, ses apparitions, ses exploits et ses buts sont perçus comme des évènements. Sous le maillot des Corbeaux de Lubumbashi, le joueur de 34 ans a tout gagné, remportant notamment deux Ligues des Champions où il détient le record de buts inscrits. Avec les Léopards, le fantasque n°8 a également remporté le Championnat d’Afrique des Nations 2009 (la CAN des joueurs locaux) dont il a été élu meilleur joueur. Aussi génial qu’ingérable, l’enfant de Kinshasa détient toutefois une série de coups de sang aussi longue que celle de ses exploits footballistiques avec, notamment, une suspension d’un an décrétée par la FIFA en août 2010, pour avoir tenté de piétiner un arbitre. Sa réputation d’ingérable caractériel a été certainement la raison principale pour laquelle aucun club européen n’a jamais pris le risque de l’enrôler. >> Trésor Mputu était tout proche de s'engager en faveur d'Arsenal et l'OM Le palmarès de Trésor Mputu : CHAN 2009. Ligue des Champions de la CAF 2009 et 2010. Supercoupe de la CAF 2010. Cinq fois champion de la RD Congo 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 et 2012. Coupe de la Confédération 2017. Meilleur buteur de l'histoire des coupes d'Afrique des clubs, avec 41 buts !

6 mois de prison pour une star de la Liga ?

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 mai 2020, 11:57 UTC
Le joueur de l'Atlético Madrid, Diego Costa est dans le collimateur du fisc espagnol. Soupçonné d'avoir dissimulé au Fisc une somme de 5 millions d'euros lors de son transfert de l'Atlético à Chelsea en 2014, ainsi qu'un million d'euros de droits d'image, l'hispano-brésilien sera jugé pour une fraude fiscale. Le procès aura lieu le 4 juin prochain. Le joueur du club madrilène (31 ans) risque une peine de six mois de prison et une amende de 450 000 euros Avant Diego Costa, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo et José Mourinho ont été impliqués dans des affaires de fraude fiscale en Espagne. A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> Forbes: Le TOP 10 des footballeurs les mieux rémunérés de la planète

🔴Bundesliga (29e J): Bayern Munich - Düsseldorf en direct

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 mai 2020, 09:21 UTC
Bayern Munich - Düsseldorf Copyright -OFC
Suivez en direct sur notre portail le match opposant le Bayern Munich à Fortuna Düsseldorf, disputé dans le cadre de la 29ème journée de Bundesliga. Coup d’envoi à 16h30 GMT. La rencontre en direct commenté : >>Bundesliga: résultats et classement de la 29e journée

Le Top 5 des meilleurs joueurs africains de l'histoire selon Eto'o

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 mai 2020, 09:12 UTC
S. Eto'o - D. Drogba - Y. Touré Copyright -OFC
Dans le cadre d'un entretient mené par la Ligue Espagnole de Football, le légendaire attaquant des "Lions Indomptables" du Cameroun, Samuel Eto‘o fils, a dévoilé les noms des cinq meilleurs joueurs africains de l’histoire selon lui. A lire aussi >> Quiz: connaissez-vous vraiment Samuel Eto'o fils ? Si par humilité, le quadruple Ballon d’or africain n’a pas mentionné son nom, il a dressé une liste assez subjective en citant les illustres Yaya Touré, Didier Drogba, Abedi Pelé ou encore Nwankwo Kanu et Victor Ikpeba. A noter que l'ancienne idole du FC Barcelone a toutefois avoué que cette énumération est forcément entachée d’oublis. Ses propos en vidéo: Les cinq meilleurs joueurs africains de l'histoire selon Samuel Eto'o: 1) Yaya Touré (Côte d'Ivoire) 2) Didier Drogba (Côte d'Ivoire) 3) Abedi Pelé (Ghana) 4) Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) 5) Victor Ikpeba (Nigeria)

Quiz: avez-vous bien suivi la saison 2019/20 de la Liga ?

Auteur: A. Jomni
30 mai 2020, 08:57 UTC
Messi vs Casemiro Copyright -AFP
C'est désormais officiel. La prestigieuse Liga espagnole, interrompue à la 27e journée, va pouvoir se remettre en ordre de marche à partir du jeudi 11 juin prochain. Après l’Angleterre et l'Italie, le sport-roi est également de retour au pays de la Roja pour le plus grand bonheur des férus du football ibère. >> Officiel: La Liga fait son grand retour le 11 juin A cette occasion, Orange Football Club vous propose de tester vos connaissances sur l’exercice 2019/2020 du championnat espagnol à travers le quiz vidéo ci-dessous. 3, 2, 1, jouez !
