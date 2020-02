Borussia Dortmund : Sancho en Premier League l'été prochain ?

Odion Ighalo has reportedly been banned from Man Utd's training ground over fears of a potential coronavirus risk. That's in the latest gossip. 👉 https://t.co/XP9XvAlDiT #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/FJfFUMM7pB

The hard work and commitment offered by this man is terrific. He's on a 6 month loan but that doesn't seem to stop him. He owes us absolutely nothing but I hope his loan spell is successful at Manchester United. The fans have your back Ighalo! 🔴 https://t.co/ZfHinc7kJC