Retour

Bengali-Fodé Koïta offre la victoire à Kasimpasa (vidéo)

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 22:55 UTC
Copyright -Panoramic
Kasimpasa est venu à bout de Goztepe 2-0 à l'occasion de la 26e journée de la Süper Lig. Le club stambouliote doit ce succès à Bengali-Fodé Koïta.

L'international guinéen s'est offert un doublé. L'attaquant de 29 ans a inscrit 7 buts  et délivré 3 passes décisives,en 17 titularisations et 18 apparitions.

Une victoire qui permet à Kasimpasa de sortir de la zone rouge. Il grimpe provisoirement à la 13e place avec 26 points.











A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Guinée : Mory Konaté heureux de rejoindre le Syli National

Voir aussi

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Me notifier des

Bengali-Fodé Koïta offre la victoire à Kasimpasa (vidéo)

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 22:55 UTC
Copyright -Panoramic
Kasimpasa est venu à bout de Goztepe 2-0 à l'occasion de la 26e journée de la Süper Lig. Le club stambouliote doit ce succès à Bengali-Fodé Koïta.

L'international guinéen s'est offert un doublé. L'attaquant de 29 ans a inscrit 7 buts  et délivré 3 passes décisives,en 17 titularisations et 18 apparitions.

Une victoire qui permet à Kasimpasa de sortir de la zone rouge. Il grimpe provisoirement à la 13e place avec 26 points.











A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Guinée : Mory Konaté heureux de rejoindre le Syli National

Voir aussi

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Me notifier des

La RD Congo suspend son championnat

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 20:15 UTC
La Fédération congolaise de football a décidé de suspendre toutes les activités liées au football sur son territoire. Et ce pour une durée d'un mois. Cette décision a été prise par précaution face à la propagation de la pandémie du Coronavirus. Deux cas ont été confirmés au pays En revanche, l'équipe nationale locale entamera sa préparation pour le Championnat d'Afrique des Nations 2020 le 16 mars. Le CHAN est maintenu par la Confédération Africaine de Football. Cette compétition aura lieu au Cameroun du 4 au 20 avril 2020. A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> Officiel : les deux prochaines journées des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 reportées

Coronavirus : La RD Congo suspend les compétitions pour un mois

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 18:10 UTC
Par précaution face à la menace du coronavirus, la Fédération congolaise de football a suspendu les compétitions en RDC pour une durée d'un mois. L'équipe nationale locale continue en revanche sa préparation du CHAN, sous réserve du maintien de l'épreuve.

Le communiqué de la Fecofa :



CAN 2021 (Q) - COVID-19 : le match Côte d’Ivoire – Madagascar reporté ?

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 17:23 UTC

Le gouvernement malgache a annoncé dans un communiqué la suspension de toutes activités sportives internationale depuis le mardi 10 mars dernier via un courrier. Alors que la Côte d'Ivoire et le Madagascar doivent s’affronter à l'occasion des éliminatoires de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2021 ce 27 mars, à Abidjan. Une complication pour la rencontre.

Face à la propagation du (COVID-19), le Ministère de la jeunesse et des sports de Madagascar a transmis une à toutes les fédérations de Malgaches interdisant les sorties du pays de tous les athlètes ainsi que tout attroupement de masse. Une décision qui pourra mettre en cause la rencontre entre les Éléphants et les Barea le 27 mars prochain à Abidjan. « Sur avis technique et médical de Monsieur, le Secrétaire Général de la Santé Publique lors de la réunion de la plate-forme du 05 mars sur les risques en courus par Madagascar face à la propagation rapide du virus. Les présidents de Fédérations Sportives sont tenus d'informer leurs instances régionales et internationales respectives que toutes compétitions sportives internationales rassemblant des athlètes prévues se tenir sur le territoire de la République de Madagascar, ainsi que les déplacements à l'extérieur des athlètes malgaches sont suspendus jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Des cas spécifiques peuvent être discutés avec des mesures de précautions adéquates avec les instances internationales concernées », stipule la note. Pour rappel, la Côte d’Ivoire a enregistré son premier cas de coronavirus positif le mercredi 11 mars dernier au CHU de Treichville. Par la suite, le gouvernement a aussi annoncé la mise en quarantaine d'une centaines de personnes suspectées d'être porteuse du virus. Mais pour on ne sait pas si la rencontre sera reporté ou sera jouer à huis clos.

Côte d'Ivoire - Eléphants : le Coronavirus avorte le retour de gervinho

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 17:04 UTC
Côte d'Ivoire : pas convoqué pour la CAN, Gervinho brise le silence Copyright -OFC
Gervinho, absent depuis deux ans de la sélection nationale, va rejoindre les siens. L’attaquant de Parme AC a dit « oui » à Patrice Beaumelle, le nouveau sélectionneur des Éléphants qui compte sur lui pour l’aider à remporter la double confrontation contre les Barea de Madagascar pour le compte des 3e et 4e journées des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021. Seulement voilà le Coronavirus pourrait l’empêcher de revenir maintenant. Toute suite nommé, le technicien français a fait, du retour de Gervais Yao Kouassi dit Gervinho, son bâton de pèlerin. Patrice Beaumelle a décidé de faire revenir en sélection, l’attaquant ivoirienne de Parme qui avait été écarté par son prédécesseur, pendant près de deux ans. Après l’avoir approché et échanger avec lui, l’ex-adjoint d’Hervé Renard semble avoir réussi à le convaincre. L'international ivoirien lui a finalement dit « oui » et devrait retrouver les Éléphants lors de la prochaine trêve internationale. « Gervais a donné son accord pour être là dès le prochain regroupement international. C’est avec beaucoup de joie et de motivation qu’il retrouve l’équipe nationale », a déclaré un proche de l’international Ivoirien. Ainsi, c’est fort probable que les supporters des Éléphants assistent au retour du Jaguar, à l’occasion de la double confrontation entre la Côte d’Ivoire et le Madagascar, comptant pour les éliminatoires de la CAN 2021. Une compétition à laquelle Patrice Beaumelle a obligation de se qualifier de peur de voir son passage à la tête de la sélection nationale ivoirienne s’écourter. Seulement voilà, il est fort probable que Gervinho pourrait patienter encore avant de reporter le maillot orange-blanc-vert. Pour cause, l’Ivoirien évoluant à Parme AC, en Italie, deuxième foyer du Coronavirus dans le monde après la Chine, ne serait pas en mesure de quitter le pays avant une période d'un mois. Pourtant, la Côte d’Ivoire et le Madagascar devront s’affronter le 27 mars à Abidjan et le 31 mars à Antananarivo. Si la FIFA et l’UEFA ont procédé à certains changements dans leur calendrier, la CAF a décidé, quant à elle, de maintenir ses dates de matchs internationaux. Une situation qui pourrait retarder le retour de Gervinhio chez les Éléphants et le reporté à une date ultérieure.

Qui est Patrice Beaumelle le nouvel entraîneur des Éléphants ?

Auteur: Ranya
13 mars 2020, 16:45 UTC

C’est fait ! Le nouveau successeur de Kamara Ibrahim à la tête de la sélection ivoirienne est connu depuis le mercredi 04 mars dernier. Et il s’agit du technicien français, Patrice Beaumelle, ex-adjoint d’Hervé Renard.

Qui est le nouveau patron  de Serge Aurier et ses coéquipiers ? Focus sur Patrice Beaumelle. 

Patrice Beaumelle est un ancien footballeur d’ES Grau-du-Roi né le 24 avril 1978 à Arles. Il débute sa carrière comme coach-adjoint sous les ordres de Regis Brouard de 2005 à 2008. Avant la fin de l’année, c’est-à-dire en fin 2008, il est repéré par le technicien français, Hervé Renard. À ses côtés, les deux hommes de l’hexagone se lancent dans une aventure africaine.

En parfait accord avec son mentor, Renard, Beaumelle reste aux côtés du silencieux entraîneur en Zambie de 2008 à 2010 puis 2011-2013 où ils remportent la Coupe d’Afrique en 2012 contre la Côte d’Ivoire à l’époque de Didier Drogba. Mais bien avant ça, Beaumelle et Hervé sont passé en Angola en 2010.

En octobre 2013, il succède même à Hervé Renard comme entraîneur principal de la Zambie. Pour ses débuts à la tête des Chipolopolo, il s'incline (2 - 0) face au Brésil. Il quitte ses fonctions le 3 août 2014 pour devenir sélectionneur-adjoint de la Côte d'Ivoire auprès d'Hervé Renard. Avec la sélection ivoirienne, les deux entraîneurs vont remporter en 2015 la Coupe d’Afrique.

Après la CAN 2015 avec les Éléphants, Renard est sollicité en Ligue 1 Française avec le LOSC suivit de son fidèle adjoint Patrice Beaumelle. En 2016, le technicien français est désigné nouveau boss des Lions d’Altas (Maroc). Il part encore avec son adjoint, Beaumelle. Malheureusement, après l’échec du Maroc à la CAN 2019, Hervé décide de quitter son poste, mais cette fois, il part sans son adjoint.

Resté de son propre gré au Maroc, Patrice Beaumelle est choisir pour prendre en charge la sélection olympique marocaine. Mais suite à l'élimination du Maroc par le Mali, en septembre 2019, dans la course à la Coupe d’Afrique des nations des moins de 23 ans et aux Jeux Olympiques 2020, Patrice Beaumelle dont le contrat s’étendait jusqu'en 2021 se retrouve au chômage technique car il n'entre plus dans les plans de la Fédération marocaine. Heureusement pour le natif d'Arles, ce mercredi 04 mars 2020, la Fédération Ivoirienne de Football l’a nommé à la tête de sa sélection nationale.

Palmarès :

En tant qu’entraîneur-adjoint :

Vainqueur de la CAN 2012

Vainqueur de la coupe, COSAF a en 2013

Vainqueur de la CAN 2015

En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.