Bengali-Fodé Koïta offre la victoire à Kasimpasa (vidéo)

Le gouvernement malgache a annoncé dans un communiqué la suspension de toutes activités sportives internationale depuis le mardi 10 mars dernier via un courrier. Alors que la Côte d'Ivoire et le Madagascar doivent s’affronter à l'occasion des éliminatoires de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2021 ce 27 mars, à Abidjan. Une complication pour la rencontre.

Face à la propagation du (COVID-19), le Ministère de la jeunesse et des sports de Madagascar a transmis une à toutes les fédérations de Malgaches interdisant les sorties du pays de tous les athlètes ainsi que tout attroupement de masse. Une décision qui pourra mettre en cause la rencontre entre les Éléphants et les Barea le 27 mars prochain à Abidjan. « Sur avis technique et médical de Monsieur, le Secrétaire Général de la Santé Publique lors de la réunion de la plate-forme du 05 mars sur les risques en courus par Madagascar face à la propagation rapide du virus. Les présidents de Fédérations Sportives sont tenus d'informer leurs instances régionales et internationales respectives que toutes compétitions sportives internationales rassemblant des athlètes prévues se tenir sur le territoire de la République de Madagascar, ainsi que les déplacements à l'extérieur des athlètes malgaches sont suspendus jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Des cas spécifiques peuvent être discutés avec des mesures de précautions adéquates avec les instances internationales concernées », stipule la note. Pour rappel, la Côte d’Ivoire a enregistré son premier cas de coronavirus positif le mercredi 11 mars dernier au CHU de Treichville. Par la suite, le gouvernement a aussi annoncé la mise en quarantaine d'une centaines de personnes suspectées d'être porteuse du virus. Mais pour on ne sait pas si la rencontre sera reporté ou sera jouer à huis clos.