Bengali-Fodé Koïta offre la victoire à Kasimpasa (vidéo)

L'international guinéen s'est offert un doublé. L'attaquant de 29 ans a inscrit 7 buts et délivré 3 passes décisives,en 17 titularisations et 18 apparitions.
Une victoire qui permet à Kasimpasa de sortir de la zone rouge. Il grimpe provisoirement à la 13e place avec 26 points.
2' Fode Koita
Kasımpaşa 1-0 Göztepe
90+3' Fode Koita
Kasımpaşa 2-0 Göztepe
MS | Kasımpaşa 2 - 0 Göztepe
⚽️ Fode Koita
⚽️ Fode Koita
📈 Topla oynama: %45 - %55
📈 Şut: 10-7
📈 İsabetli şut: 5-3 pic.twitter.com/hHfsfENRhw
Süper Lig'in 26. hafta mücadelesinde Kasımpaşa, sahasında Göztepe'yi 2-0 mağlup etti ve çıkışını sürdürdü.
⚽️2' Fode Koita
⚽️90' Fode Koita
İLK YARI SONUCU | Kasımpaşa 1-0 Göztepe
⚽ 2' Bengali-Fode Koita pic.twitter.com/VVM4VZBtPn
