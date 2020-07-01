Arsenal : Aubameyang bat un record de Thierry Henry

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a été le grand artisan de cette victoire. L'international Gabonais a inscrit un doublé...
La grosse erreur de Tim KruL, Aubameyang en profite! 1-0 pour Arsenal #ARSNOR #Arsenal— SUIVEZ NOUS 👀 (@LaVARDuFoot) July 1, 2020
Encore un cadeau pour Pierre Emerick Aubameyang qui inscrit là son doublé, 3-0 pour les gunners! #ARSNOR #ARSENAL pic.twitter.com/NaiISdjN7S— SUIVEZ NOUS 👀 (@LaVARDuFoot) July 1, 2020
Grâce à ces deux buts, le capitaine des Panthères du Gabon a atteint la barre des 50 réalisations au sein du club londonien, en seulement 79 apparitions en Premier League.
L'ancien joueur du Borussia Dortmund fait mieux notamment que le légendaire Thierry Henry qui a eu besoin de 87 rencontres pour être bi-centenaire.
Par ailleurs, "PEA" (19 buts) rejoint Jamie Vardy en tête du classement des meilleurs buteurs.
50 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any other @Arsenal player, and is the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020
🔴 Fastest players to reach 50 PL goals for @Arsenal
Apps:
79 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
83 – Thierry Henry
87 – Ian Wright
101 – Alexis Sanchez
113 – Olivier Giroud pic.twitter.com/VlaeNasEoS
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 1, 2020
