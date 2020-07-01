Arsenal : Aubameyang bat un record de Thierry Henry

Favori dans ce derby londonien contre West Ham, Chelsea a fini par s'incliner dans toutes les toutes dernières minutes face aux Hammers (3-2).



10 - Chelsea lost their 10th league game of the season tonight; only in 2015-16, when they finished 10th, have they suffered more defeats in a single campaign in the Roman Abramovich era (12). Topsy-turvy. pic.twitter.com/4I03UvUnnx

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Willian n’a pas suffi

Yarmolenko refroidit les Blues



You love to see it 😍 pic.twitter.com/YycSaLQCvY

— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 1, 2020

Alors qu’ils restaient sur un succès de prestige en championnat face à Manchester City, les Blues ont concédé un inattendu faux-pas ce mercredi contre le voisin de West Ham. Trop sûrs d’eux ou peut-être émoussés par la répétition des rencontres, ils ont été battus sur le score de 3 à 2.En instance de départ car étant en fin de contrat, l’international brésilien a démontré que son club a bien eu raison de le prolonger pour deux mois supplémentaires. Il a été doublement décisif, avec des réalisations signées sur coups de pied arrêtés. Le premier sur pénalty à la 42e pour ouvrir le score, et le second à la 72e sur coup franc pour égaliser à 2-2.Car outre les carences du jour des Blues, il y a eu aussi la prestation héroïque des Hammers qui a pesé sur l’issue de l’empoignade.C’est le cas entre autres du Tchèque Tomas Soucek, qui a trouvé deux fois la faille à la réception des corners, mais avec un but refusé et un autre validé (45e). Son égalisation juste avant la mi-temps a été très importante pour le moral des locaux.En seconde période, c’est le chevronné Michail Antonio qui a mis à mal Kepa (51e). D’une reprise du près sur une deuxième passe décisive de Jarrod Bowen, il mettait les siens sur la voie du succès. C’était avant que Willian ne sort de sa boite pour rétablir la parité. Le score de deux partout est ensuite resté de mise jusqu’à la 89e, avec une équipe de Chelsea très peu inspirée aux avant-postes.L’Ukrainien Andriy Yarmolenko, entré en jeu 10 minutes auparavant, les a fusillés au bout d’une belle course et une frappe limpide du gauche.En s’inclinant ce mercredi, Chelsea voit son avance sur Manchester United (5e) et Wolverhampton (6e) fondre. Kanté et ses coéquipiers n’ont plus que deux points d’avance sur les Red Devils et les Wolves. Leicester (3e) ayant aussi perdu ce mercredi,