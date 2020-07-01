Retour

Arsenal : Aubameyang bat un record de Thierry Henry

Auteur: Ranya
02 juillet 2020, 01:31 UTC
Arsenal a profité de la réception de la lanterne rouge de Premier League, Norwich City, pour l’emporter largement (4-0) dans le cadre de la 32e journée.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a été le grand artisan de cette victoire. L'international Gabonais a inscrit un doublé...




Grâce à ces deux buts, le capitaine des Panthères du Gabon a atteint la barre des 50 réalisations au sein du club londonien, en seulement 79 apparitions en Premier League.

L'ancien joueur du Borussia Dortmund fait mieux notamment que le légendaire Thierry Henry qui a eu besoin de 87 rencontres pour être bi-centenaire.

Par ailleurs, "PEA" (19 buts) rejoint Jamie Vardy en tête du classement des meilleurs buteurs.





Premier League : Chelsea craque contre West Ham

Auteur: Ranya
01 juillet 2020, 19:30 UTC
Favori dans ce derby londonien contre West Ham, Chelsea a fini par s'incliner dans toutes les toutes dernières minutes face aux Hammers (3-2).
Alors qu’ils restaient sur un succès de prestige en championnat face à Manchester City, les Blues ont concédé un inattendu faux-pas ce mercredi contre le voisin de West Ham. Trop sûrs d’eux ou peut-être émoussés par la répétition des rencontres, ils ont été battus sur le score de 3 à 2. Willian a surnagé avec un doublé inscrit, mais le reste de l’équipe s’est complètement effondré.

Willian n’a pas suffi


En instance de départ car étant en fin de contrat, l’international brésilien a démontré que son club a bien eu raison de le prolonger pour deux mois supplémentaires. Il a été doublement décisif, avec des réalisations signées sur coups de pied arrêtés. Le premier sur pénalty à la 42e pour ouvrir le score, et le second à la 72e sur coup franc pour égaliser à 2-2. Malheureusement pour lui, ce doublé n’a pas suffi pour éviter la défaite.

Car outre les carences du jour des Blues, il y a eu aussi la prestation héroïque des Hammers qui a pesé sur l’issue de l’empoignade. Les hommes de David Moyes se sont surpassés pour aller chercher cette victoire ultra-précieuse en vue du maintien. C’est le cas entre autres du Tchèque Tomas Soucek, qui a trouvé deux fois la faille à la réception des corners, mais avec un but refusé et un autre validé (45e). Son égalisation juste avant la mi-temps a été très importante pour le moral des locaux.

Yarmolenko refroidit les Blues


En seconde période, c’est le chevronné Michail Antonio qui a mis à mal Kepa (51e). D’une reprise du près sur une deuxième passe décisive de Jarrod Bowen, il mettait les siens sur la voie du succès. C’était avant que Willian ne sort de sa boite pour rétablir la parité. Le score de deux partout est ensuite resté de mise jusqu’à la 89e, avec une équipe de Chelsea très peu inspirée aux avant-postes. Et au moment où ils pensaient devoir se contenter d’un nul, les Blues ont cédé une troisième fois à la suite d’un contre adverse. L’Ukrainien Andriy Yarmolenko, entré en jeu 10 minutes auparavant, les a fusillés au bout d’une belle course et une frappe limpide du gauche.



En s’inclinant ce mercredi, Chelsea voit son avance sur Manchester United (5e) et Wolverhampton (6e) fondre. Kanté et ses coéquipiers n’ont plus que deux points d’avance sur les Red Devils et les Wolves. Leicester (3e) ayant aussi perdu ce mercredi, c’est une bataille à quatre qui se dessine pour les deux derniers tickets donnant accès à la prochaine C1 en Angleterre.

Serie A : L'Inter fait exploser Brescia

Auteur: Ranya
01 juillet 2020, 18:10 UTC
Opposé à Brescia, dernier de Serie A, mercredi soir à Milan, l’Inter s'est très largement imposé (6-0).
Après une reprise de championnat poussive, l’Inter Milan est en train de monter en puissance. Trois jours après son succès renversant sur Parme à l’extérieur (2-1), les protégés d’Antonio Conte ont pris la mesure de Brescia. Efficaces, ils se sont imposés sur un score sans appel de 6 buts à 0. Et l’addition aurait pu être encore plus lourde si la formation nerazzurra avait converti l’ensemble des occasions franches qu’elles a eues.

Le grand réveil d’Alexis Sanchez


Durant le premier acte, l’Inter s’est montré clinique, en trouvant la faille sur chaque tentative dangereuse. Ashley Young a été le premier à faire trembler les filets adverses en plaçant une superbe volée sur un excellent centre d’Alexis Sanchez (6e). Le même Sanchez a ensuite doublé la mise en mettant à profit un pénalty (23e, 2-0). Le Chilien s’offrait à l’occasion son premier but en Serie A depuis le mois de septembre dernier. Enfin, juste avant la pause (45e), Danilo D’Ambrosio a aggravé la marque d’une jolie reprise de la tête, à la réception d’un service de Young.

Au retour des vestiaires, la formation lombarde a un peu plus vendangé, à l’instar de Lautaro Martinez, pas très heureux dans le dernier geste (45e et 49e). Mais, c’était bien sûr sans conséquence sur le sort de la partie. De plus, tout en gaspillant quelques munitions, les Nerazzurri ont réussi à ajouter trois autres buts. Le 4e a été l’œuvre de Roberto Gargliardini à la 54e, lequel a exploité le troisième geste décisif de la soirée d’Alexis Sanchez. Le cinquième fut signé Christian Eriksen, buteur pour la première fois en Italie (83e). Et en fin, le sixième à la 88e, a été marqué par Antonio Candreva. Après une frappe sur la transversale (69e), l’international azzurro a tenté sa chance à ras de terre et cela a payé. 6-0, jeu, set et match.

Bien qu’acquise face au dernier au classement, cette belle démonstration de force va faire beaucoup de bien. D’abord sur le plan de la confiance, car l’équipe avait du mal à survoler ses matches depuis la reprise. Et aussi sur le plan arithmétique. En gagnant, la bande à Conte reste à 4 points de la Lazio (2e) et à 8 du leader bianconero. Elle fait aussi un pas de plus vers la qualification pour la C1, vu que 16 points la séparent du 5e.

L'OL se balade pour sa reprise, avec une victoire 12 à 0

Auteur: Ranya
01 juillet 2020, 18:06 UTC
Face à l'US Port Valais, l'Olympique Lyonnais s'est offert une balade dans une rencontre gagnée 12 à 0 avec notamment un quadruplé signé Memphis Depay.
L'Olympique Lyonnais va avoir des rencontres importantes à disputer lors des prochaines semaines. D'abord une finale, en Coupe de la Ligue, contre le PSG, le 31 juillet prochain. Et également un huitième de finale retour en Ligue des champions face à la Juventus Turin (le 7 ou le 8 août prochain). Ce mercredi, l'équipe dirigée par Rudi Garcia a connu son premier match de préparation contre une sixième division suisse, l'US Port Valais. Articulée en 4-3-3, l'OL avait la composition suivante dans cette rencontre : Lopes, Dubois, Denayer, Diomande, Cornet, Mendes, Lucas, Reine-Adélaïde, Memphis, Kadewere, Toko Ekambi. Très supérieur à son opposant, en toute logique vu l'écart de divisions, Lyon a enchaîné les buts. A la pause, le score était déjà de 7 à 0.


Garcia satisfait du match de Depay


En seconde période, le festival a continué, pour s'achever sur un score final de 12 à 0. Memphis Depay a marqué 4 buts, à l'instar de Tino Kadewere, arrivé du Havre cet été. Karl Toko Ekambi (doublé), Thiago Mendes et Maxence Caqueret ont aussi été buteurs. Rudi Garcia a salué le sérieux de son équipe et de son adversaire au terme de la rencontre. "On a fait un match sérieux en respectant l’adversaire. Memphis a été bon dans tous les domaines en jouant simple. Port-Valais a été très fair-play et très correct. On les remercie. On est satisfait de cette opposition", a-t-il indiqué. Pour la suite de sa préparation, l'OL affrontera l'OGC Nice, samedi (18h30).

Tanguy Kouassi, Pape Gueye, Camavinga... toutes les infos mercato du 1er juillet

Auteur: Ranya
01 juillet 2020, 17:24 UTC
T. Kouassi - P. Gueye - E. Camavinga Copyright -AFP
La pépite franco-ivoirienne Tanguy Kouassi débarque au Bayern Munich, l'Olympique de Marseille s'attache les services du milieu défensif franco-sénégalais Pape Gueye, le prodige franco-angolais Eduardo Camavinga est fixé pour son avenir... Voici notre bulletin mercato du jour :

Tanguy Kouassi signe au Bayern !

Tanguy Kouassi au Bayern Munich, c’est désormais officiel. Annoncée depuis plusieurs semaines, l’arrivée de la pépite du PSG au sein du plus grand club allemand a été confirmée ce mercredi. Le défenseur franco-ivoirien de 18 ans a paraphé un bail de quatre ans avec le Bayern. Il s’agit de son premier contrat professionnel. Révélé lors de cette saison 2019-20 sous le maillot du Paris Saint-Germain, Kouassi était considéré comme l’un des joueurs les plus prometteurs du centre de formation francilien. Sa polyvalence - il peut évoluer en défense centrale ou au milieu -, sa maturité, son flegme dans l’utilisation du ballon, son jeu de tête redoutable et sa capacité à se fondre rapidement dans le grand bain ont rapidement séduit les observateurs. Appelé à s’inscrire dans la durée à Paris, l’originaire d'Abidjan a finalement fait le choix de parapher son premier contrat pro en faveur du géant bavarois. A lire aussi >> Mercato: Tuchel en veut à Kouassi

Pape Gueye débarque à l'OM !

L’Olympique de Marseille tient son premier renfort estival. Le club phocéen est allé chercher l’une des meilleures promesses du championnat de Ligue 2, en l’occurrence Pape Alassane Gueye. Âgé de 21 ans, le milieu défensif franco-sénégalais évoluait au Havre. L’originaire de Dakar avait récemment signé un contrat en faveur de Watford, mais le deal a été finalement rompu. Après avoir passé sa visite médicale, l’ex-international tricolore des moins de 19 ans a paraphé ce mercredi un bail de quatre ans en faveur des vice-champions de France. A lire aussi >> Mercato - OM: Un attaquant va prolonger

Camavinga va rester au Stade Rennais !

La porte est fermée à double tour. Interrogé sur les rumeurs de départ qui entourent le milieu de terrain Eduardo Camavinga, grande révélation cette saison en Ligue 1, le directeur sportif du Stade Rennais Florian Maurice a envoyé un message limpide au micro de RMC: "Pour moi c’est clair, ce joueur-là doit faire partie du projet pour la saison à venir, a-t-il lancé. On a envie de continuer avec ce joueur. Il est important pour lui qu’il puisse continuer avec le Stade Rennais. C’est un très bon garçon, un super joueur. Ce sont des discussions qu’on aura ensemble. De notre côté, on a aucune intention de le laisser partir". Du haut de ses 17 ans, Eduardo Camavinga a affiché une maturité bluffante pour son jeune âge. Le nom du natif de Cabinda (Angola) a été lié à plusieurs grosses écuries européennes, dont le Real Madrid et le Paris Saint-Germain. >> Mercato: Le Real prêt à mettre 60 millions sur Camavinga ?

C'est bouclé pour Leroy Sané au Bayern Munich !

A en croire conjointement médias allemands et britanniques, le Bayern Munich serait parvenu à un accord avec Manchester City pour le transfert de la pépite germano-sénégalaise Leroy Sané. Le Bayern se serait résolu à débourser 50M€ pour enrôler le fils de l'ancien capitaine des Lions, Salif Sané. C’est plus que ce qu’ils voulaient mettre sur lui en cette période estivale très compliquée en raison de la crise du Covid-19 et toutes ses répercussions. Mais, c’est aussi beaucoup moins que ceux qu’ils envisageaient de dépenser l’année dernière. Avant que Sané ne se blesse gravement au genou, une somme de 110M€ avait été mentionnée comme indemnité de transfert. City a aussi accepté de revoir ses prétentions à la baisse, vu que l’international allemand n’avait plus qu’un an de contrat du côté de l’Etihad Stadium.

Mkhitaryan devrait prolonger jusqu'en 2021 avec la Roma

L’AS Roma et Arsenal seraient parvenus à s’entendre au sujet de la superstar arménienne Henirkh Mkhitaryan, d’après ce que révèle ce mercredi le très informé journaliste italien Gianluca Di Marzio. Le milieu de terrain de 31 ans aurait vu son prêt chez les Giallorossi prolongé pour une saison supplémentaire. C’était le souhait du joueur, et il a été exaucé. Un dénouement qui arrange aussi les deux formations, puisque les Gunners ne comptaient pas spécialement sur l'ancien pensionnaire de Dortmund et de Manchester United et les Romains, eux, ne se voyaient pas le recruter définitivement. A lire aussi >> Toute l'actualité du mercato italien

Espagne : Achille Emana (38 ans) rejoint le Real

Auteur: Ranya
01 juillet 2020, 17:21 UTC

Le milieu de terrain camerounais, Achille Emana, a conclu un accord avec la formation espagnole du Real Jaén CF, en D4 d'Espagne.

Après 12 matchs joués dont 4 en tant que titulaire en Segunda B cette saison sous le maillot de SS Reyes, Achille Emana s’est trouvé un nouveau point de chute. A 38 ans, le milieu de terrain camerounais vient de s’engager avec le Real Jaén CF, un club de quatrième division d’Espagne. Présenté ce mercredi par le club, l’ancien joueur de Toulouse est d’ores et déjà apte à jouer le play-off pour la promotion en troisième division. « La Fédération a déjà donné le feu vert à l'enregistrement du footballeur », confirme lacontradejaen.com.

Globe-trotter

A peine arrivé, Achille Emana s’entraîne déjà avec le club. Le joueur veut être prêt à jouer dès que l’occasion se présentera. Le Camerounais peut en effet faire ses débuts avec le club le 18 juillet sur la pelouse du leader, Linares Deportivo. Ancien joueur du Real Betis, Emana est considéré au Real comme un renfort de poids. Footballeur chevronné passé par la France, l’Arabie Saoudite, les Emirats Arabes Unis, le Mexique, le Japon et l’Inde, Emana était libre de décembre passé. Son nouveau club dispute un match amical ce soir à Coín contre Marbella.
