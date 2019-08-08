Retour

Aston Villa : Bjarnason résilie son contrat

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 15:30 UTC
Après un gros recrutement, Aston Villa s'est séparé de Birkir Bjarnason, le milieu de terrain islandais, qui a résilié son contrat.



Lié jusqu’en juin 2020 avec Aston Villa, le milieu de terrain international islandais Birkir Bjarnason (31 ans) quitte officiellement les Villans. Recruté pour 2 M€ en janvier 2017, l’ancien joueur de Bâle ou encore de Pescara a résilié son engagement à l’amiable. Le natif d’Akureyri est libre de s’engager dans le club de son choix.
Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 15:30 UTC
La Galaxy : Arrivée de Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:45 UTC
Les LA Galaxy enregistrent le renfort de l'attaquant international argentin Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), qui était aussi dans le viseur de Bordeaux, notamment.
Après avoir été proche de Bordeaux, qui a fini par faire machine arrière face à certaines conditions imposées par Boca Juniors, l’attaquant international argentin Cristian Pavon (23 ans) part finalement en Major League Soccer. L’ancien joueur du Club Atlético Talleres a été prêté avec option d’achat au LA Galaxy. Le deal a été officialisé ce jeudi par la franchise US.

Steve Mandanda (OM) : « Sur le papier, on a une équipe vraiment très intéressante »

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:45 UTC
Le gardien de l'Olympique de Marseille Steve Mandanda fixe les objectifs de son équipe pour la nouvelle saison de Ligue 1. Les Phocéens recevront Reims ce samedi pour le compte de la 1ère journée du championnat de France.


Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) prêté à Brighton

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:40 UTC
C'est officiel : Brighton a obtenu le prêt pour une saison du milieu de terrain international australien Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Lié jusqu’en juin 2022 avec Huddersfield Town, le milieu de terrain international australien Aaron Rooy (28 ans) fait l’objet d’un prêt. Auteur de trois buts la saison passée en Premier League (+ une passe décisive), l’ancien joueur de Manchester City a été envoyé à Brighton.

Ligue des champions - Prix UEFA du meilleur attaquant : Sadio Mané nominé avec Cristiano Ronaldo et Messi !

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 13:29 UTC
Sadio Mané champion d'Europe avec Liverpool
Ce jeudi, l’UEFA, à travers un communiqué, a dévoilé la liste des nominés pour les prix UEFA. Dans la catégorie du meilleur attaquant de la saison 2018/2019 en ligue des champions, l’international Sénégalais fait partie des nommés aux côtés de Cristiano Ronaldo et Lionel Messi. Qui succédera à Cristiano Ronaldo dans la catégorie de meilleur attaquant de la saison en Ligue des champions ? La question que tout le monde se pose. En effet, ce jeudi, l’UEFA a dévoilé des joueurs nominés pour les prix uefa « ces distinctions récompenseront les meilleurs Gardien, Défenseur, Milieu de terrain et Attaquant de l’UEFA Champions League 2018/19, et seront remises lors du tirage au sort de la phase de groupe de l’édition 2019/20, le jeudi 29 août, à Monaco ». Vainqueur de la ligue des champions avec Liverpool, Sadio Manéfait partie de la liste des listes des 12 nommés. L’international Sénégalais fait partie des joueurs qui ont reçu le plus de votes dans la catégorie des meilleurs attaquants. Le feu follet partage l’affiche avec les monuments, Cristiano Ronaldo et Lionel Messi. L’attaquant sénégalais affiche un bilan de 13 matches disputés soit 1152 minutes. Sadio Mané a marqué 4 buts et délivré 3 passes décisives.  

Inter Milan : C'est officiel pour Lukaku

Auteur: Media365
08 août 2019, 12:50 UTC
Contre 65 millions d'euros, plus des bonus, Romelu Lukaku, l'avant-centre belge, quitte Manchester United pour l'Inter Milan.


En concurrence avec la Juventus Turin et Naples, l’Inter Milan a fini par arracher la signature de l’avant-centre international belge Romelu Lukaku (26 ans, Manchester United). Ne rentrant plus dans les plans d’Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, le manager des Red Devils, l’ancien joueur d’Everton, Chelsea et Anderlecht s’est engagé ce jeudi en faveur des Nerazzurri, qui pourraient enchaîner avec la venue du Bosnien Edin Dzeko (33 ans, AS Rome). Alors que Mauro Icardi reste poussé vers la sortie, les Intéristes ont cassé leur tirelire afin d’attirer le protégé de Federico Pastorello.


Un transfert de 65 M€ +des bonus pour Lukaku







Aux dernières nouvelles, la formation entraînée par Antonio Conte a versé soixante-cinq millions d’euros, plus des bonus (10 M€), pour s’attacher les services de Romelu Lukaku. Une indemnité accompagnée d’un pourcentage sur une éventuelle revente (5%). Auteur de douze buts la saison passée en Premier League, le Diable Rouge a paraphé un bail de cinq ans, avec un salaire annuel de 7,5 M€ (hors primes). Il s’agit d’un gros coup pour le dernier quatrième de Serie A, qui avait lancé son marché estival avec les venues de Diego Godin (Atlético), de Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), de Valentino Lazaro (Hertha) ou encore de Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo).
