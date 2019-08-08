Aston Villa : Bjarnason résilie son contrat

Après un gros recrutement, Aston Villa s'est séparé de Birkir Bjarnason, le milieu de terrain islandais, qui a résilié son contrat.
#AVFC & Birkir Bjarnason have today mutually agreed to the termination of his contract with the Club.
The Icelandic international made 54 appearances & scored six goals after joining from FC Basel in January 2017. The Club would like to wish BB the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/0ur19CPjRD
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2019
Lié jusqu’en juin 2020 avec Aston Villa, le milieu de terrain international islandais Birkir Bjarnason (31 ans) quitte officiellement les Villans. Recruté pour 2 M€ en janvier 2017, l’ancien joueur de Bâle ou encore de Pescara a résilié son engagement à l’amiable. Le natif d’Akureyri est libre de s’engager dans le club de son choix.