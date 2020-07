Officiel : Ignatius Ganago s'engage avec le RC Lens

Le jeune milieu de terrain de Chelsea, Billy Gilmour, va connaître une longue absence, a annoncé Franck Lampard en conférence de presse.

The boss is here and starts with some injury news: 'Billy Gilmour has had an operation on his knee this morning and we estimate he'll be out for somewhere between three and four months unfortunately. We're all disappointed but I've spoken to him and he's a tough lad.'#SHUCHE