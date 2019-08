Arsenal : Les Gunners piquent David Luiz à Chelsea

Ce jeudi, Everton a annoncé la signature d'Alex Iwobi, le milieu offensif nigérian, en provenance d'Arsenal pour 30 millions d'euros et des bonus.

"Alex has made a big contribution at Arsenal. He worked hard in the academy, where he was an example to many young players and has been an important part of our squad. We wish Alex every success in the future." - Unai Emery