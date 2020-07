Amical : le CA Bizertin s'impose de justesse

Sur le plan footballistique, il n’y a plus rien à expliquer, les mots ne suffisent plus.

🗣 Daniele De Rossi: "There is nothing more to explain in terms of football. There are other very good players, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who can be comparable from the numbers, the goals and trophies, but then there is a matter of pleasure, and I like to see Messi."