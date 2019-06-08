Algérie (Coupe) : Le CR Belouizdad décroche le trophée

CAN 2019 : le Mali menacé d'être disqualifié par la FIFA !
CAN 2019 : les 23 du Madagascar avec Jérémy Morel
La liste des 23 de Madagascar pour la CAN 2019 https://t.co/IxH3XYtJqy— france football (@francefootball) 8 juin 2019
Mercato : Dieumerci Mbokani prolonge avec l'Antwerp
#Mercato ⚽🔁 : Auteur d’une saison «XXL» avec @official_rafc, l’attaquant congolais Dieumerci Mbokani prolonge son aventure jusqu’en 2020 avec le club Anversois. pic.twitter.com/1tAtNJ5OB6— RDC Léopard Foot (@RDCLeopard243) 8 juin 2019
#MERCATO— RSC Anderlecht (@RSCA20189) 7 juin 2019
Dieumerci Mbokani a signé 1 an supplémentaire à l'Antwerp 👏
Il viendra donc pas au RSCA ! pic.twitter.com/Q3HBlyGQfR
Mondial Féminin 2019 : le Nigéria surclassé par la Norvège
MONDIAL FÉMININ 2019 : LA NORVÈGE S’IMPOSE SANS PROBLÈME 3-0 FACE AU NIGERIA https://t.co/hrYkuVZozp pic.twitter.com/j1NlRXf03t— CYM PRESS (@cympress) 8 juin 2019
Here's the numbers from #NORNGA, but what do they mean? The first round of games in Group A: 1⃣ #FRA 2⃣ #NOR 3⃣ #NGA 4⃣ #KOR #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/U3rOY0kBgj— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 8 juin 2019
Job done for #NOR in Group A! #NORNGA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/mu3cLX6OsQ— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 8 juin 2019
Coupe du Monde U20 : Le Sénégal sorti aux tirs au but par la Corée du Sud
⏱️FIN DU MATCH— FIFA.com en français ⚽ (@fifacom_fr) 8 juin 2019
Rattrapé dans les arrêts de jeu par la République de Corée🇰🇷, le Sénégal🇸🇳 s'incline aux tirs au but après un match FOU🤪
🇰🇷 : ❌❌✅✅✅
🇸🇳 : ✅❌✅❌❌#U20WC🏆 pic.twitter.com/vTBSnzalQ1