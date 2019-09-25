Al Nassr : Nordine Amrabat prêt à jouer, même gratuitement

Alnassr is my club. I agreed with my brother Mr Abdulrahman Al hilafy to make all Alnasser fans happy and proud inshallah 🙏🏻! pic.twitter.com/1xoa8Oulfh — Nordin Amrabat (@NAmrabat53) 22 septembre 2019

اشارة الى الشائعات المتداوله عن طلبي لزيادة المميزات الماليه والا لن العب ، هذا غير صحيح مطلقآ . تقديرآ للنصر جماهير ومجلس اداره ومن كل قلبي اقول اني اسعد واتشرف باللعب للنصر ولو بدون مقابل ولانحتاج بعد الله الا دعمكم .🙏🏻 — Nordin Amrabat (@NAmrabat53) 22 septembre 2019

Do not listen to any rumors . We need only your support 🙏🏻 and stay together. The players, technical staf, boardmembers and the fans. 💙💛 — Nordin Amrabat (@NAmrabat53) 22 septembre 2019

D’après les médias saoudiens, le Marocain aurait demandé à percevoir le même salaire que son compatriote Abderrazak Hamdallah dans le but de prolonger son contrat avec le club saoudien Al Nassr. Mais l’international marocain a démenti en bloc.« En réponse aux rumeurs qui circulent au sujet d’une demande de revalorisation salariale que j’aurai formulée à la direction contre une présumée prolongation, je tiens à confirmer que c’est totalement faux. J’apprécie les fans et la direction d’Al Nassr et je serai même prêt à jouer gratuitement pour le club », a posté le Lion de l’Atlas sur son compte Twitter. « N’écoutez aucune rumeur. Nous avons besoin de votre soutien », a-t-il conclu.Amrabat a rejoint Al Nassr en provenance de Watford où il compte 5 buts et 10 passes décisives en 30 matchs toutes compétitions confondues.