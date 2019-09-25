Retour

Al Nassr : Nordine Amrabat prêt à jouer, même gratuitement

Auteur: A M
25 septembre 2019, 10:56 UTC
Amrabat Copyright -AFP
Alors que des rumeurs circulent à propos des différends avec ses dirigeants d'Al Nassr, Nordin Amrabat est sorti de silence pour mettre les points sur les i.

D’après les médias saoudiens, le Marocain aurait demandé à percevoir le même salaire que son compatriote Abderrazak Hamdallah dans le but de prolonger son contrat avec le club saoudien Al Nassr. Mais l’international marocain a démenti en bloc.

« En réponse aux rumeurs qui circulent au sujet d’une demande de revalorisation salariale que j’aurai formulée à la direction contre une présumée prolongation, je tiens à confirmer que c’est totalement faux. J’apprécie les fans et la direction d’Al Nassr et je serai même prêt à jouer gratuitement pour le club », a posté le Lion de l’Atlas sur son compte Twitter. « N’écoutez aucune rumeur. Nous avons besoin de votre soutien », a-t-il conclu.

Amrabat a rejoint Al Nassr en provenance de Watford où il compte 5 buts et 10 passes décisives en 30 matchs toutes compétitions confondues.









FC Barcelone : les conseils de Messi à Ansu Fati

Auteur: A M
25 septembre 2019, 08:51 UTC
Ansu Fati - FC Barcelone Copyright -AFP
Devenu la nouvelle pépite du FC Barcelone, en empilant les records de précocité, Ansu Fati a eu le plaisir d'évoluer aux côtés de Lionel Messi. Et l'Argentin n'hésite pas à le conseiller. « Il ne faut pas lui mettre la pression et trop de responsabilités sur les épaules. Il faut l’accompagner et faire en sorte que les bruits autour de lui ne l’empêchent pas de continuer à grandir. Il a des qualités impressionnantes pour devenir un joueur important », a-t-il déclaré. Avant de revenir sur les qualités intrinsèques du joueur : « Il m’a impressionné dès le premier jour où je l’ai vu s’entraîner, il m’a tapé dans l’œil. Le jour suivant, il débutait en équipe première, il a des qualités impressionnantes ». Titulaire à Dortmund, le natif de la Guinée-Bissau devient le plus jeune joueur du FC Barcelone à jouer une rencontre de la Ligue des Champions. En 5 matchs, il a déjà inscrit deux buts. Pour rappel, le joueur de 16 ans a renoncé à la nationalité bissau-guinéenne et a obtenu celle espagnole. Il pourrait disputer la Coupe du monde U17 avec la Roja qui s’ouvre le 5 octobre prochain au Brésil.

André Onana : « j'ai envie d'être sacré meilleur gardien du monde »

Auteur: A M
25 septembre 2019, 08:50 UTC
Copyright -Photo FF
France Football a annoncé la création, jeudi, du trophée Yachine, un ballon spécial qui récompense le meilleur gardien du monde sur l'année civile. Pour l'occasion, le gotha des portiers a réagi pour le site de FF, dont le Camerounais André Onana qui rêve déjà de pouvoir remporter ce trophée. « En tant que gardien de but, je ne peux qu'être flatté par la création de ce trophée qui consacre les joueurs évoluant à mon poste. C'est une motivation supplémentaire pour être au top, car ce trophée valorise une saison accomplie pour un gardien de but et notamment le meilleur d'entre nous », a commenté André Onana pour le site internet de France Football. « Un tel trophée ne pourrait que mettre en lumière un peu plus les gardiens. On récompense actuellement les meilleurs joueurs offensifs, tels que les buteurs, donc ce sacre tombe à pic pour également nous mettre en lumière. J'ai même envie de dire qu'il fallait y penser plus tôt », ajoute le gardien camerounais de l’Ajax Amsterdam qui s’est tout de suite mis à rêver. « Chaque trophée dit-il, est un objectif pour tout footballeur qui a de l'ambition. J'assume pleinement que j'ai envie d'être sacré à un moment de ma carrière comme étant le meilleur gardien du monde, et les deux vont naturellement de paire ».

Dinamo Moscou : Clinton Njie sous le feu des critiques

Auteur: A M
25 septembre 2019, 08:47 UTC
Clinton Njie
Le camerounais de 26 ans, Clinton Njie, a quitté l'Olympique de Marseille pour rejoindre le Dinamo Moscou en Russie. Et le Lion Indomptable a l'air de ne pas faire l'unanimité dans son nouveau club. Andrey Kobelev, ancien joueur et entraîneur du club, n'était pas tendre avec l'ancien joueur de Tottenham et de l'Olympique Lyonnais. « Il ne combine pas avec ses partenaires. Il est rapide mais ne fait aucune passe. Il est très peu efficace, et ce n’est pas pour rien que les supporters de Marseille ont remercié le Dynamo de l’avoir acheté », s’est-il expliqué au média russe Sport-Express. Pour rappel, le club russe a acheté l’ailier camerounais pour 6 millions d’euros.

Mercato : Après Gana Gueye, le PSG lorgne un autre sénégalais

Auteur: A M
25 septembre 2019, 08:35 UTC
AFP Copyright -Mané et le Sénégal en quart
En forme depuis le début de la saison, l’ailier sénégalais Krépin Diatta attire les convoitises. En effet, le Paris Saint-Germain, tout comme l'Ajax Amsterdam, sont intéressés par ses services. Impliqué dans les deux buts brugeois, Krépin Diatta a été le Blauw en Zwart le plus dangereux dimanche dans le Topper. L’international sénégalais a renversé à lui tout seul Anderlecht. Des prestations qui ne laissent pas insensibles le PSG. Le club de la capitale française serait en concurrence avec l'Ajax Amsterdam pour le recrutement du finaliste de la Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2019 selon Het Laatste Nieuws. L’ailier est encore sous contrat avec le FC Bruges jusqu’en 2024, ce qui signifie que les clubs intéressés devront débourser une somme très élevée pour l’international sénégalais …

FIFA The Best : RDC, CiV, Cameroun… ces pays africains qui ont snobé Mané !

Auteur: A M
25 septembre 2019, 07:58 UTC
Sadio Mané - FIFA The Best Copyright -OFC
Sadio Mané a réalisé une saison d’anthologie. Il a enfilé les buts comme des perles, en a offert tant d’autres aux siens. Il a également porté son club sur le toit de l’Europe et conquis les cœurs des fidèles de Liverpool. En meneur d’hommes, il a conduit les Lions du Sénégal à la finale de la CAN. Il était aussi le co-meilleur buteur de Premier League. Il a ainsi battu des records qui semblaient impossibles ! Tout cela a été accompli par l’enfant de Bambali. Mais, tous ses exploits n’ont guère été appréciés à leur juste valeur. Résultat: Sadio Mané est totalement absent du palmarès de l’édition 2019 des The Best FIFA Football Awards. >> The Best FIFA Football Awards: le palmarès complet Si les férus du football africain regrettent un manque de considération mondial à l’égard du football du "Continent-mère", il faut aussi signaler que Mané a avant tout été trahi par les siens. En effet, et parmi les capitaines de sélections, sélectionneurs et journalistes africains appelés à voter, de nombreux pays n’ont tout simplement pas placé le Sénégalais parmi leurs trois choix de votes (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, André Ayew, Charles Kaboré etc…). Il convient de noter également que certains sélectionneurs et journalistes africains ont tout de même opté pour un enfant du Continent en votant pour la star égyptienne Mohamed Salah (Cameroun, Gambie, Madagascar, Nigeria …) tandis que d’autres n’ont pas pris part au vote pour des raisons que l’on ignore (RDC, Maroc, Côte d’Ivoire, Bénin…). Ci-après les détails des votes :

Les rares capitaines africains qui ont voté pour Sadio Mané:

Abdoulaye Diaby (Mali), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Sénégal), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Afrique du Sud) et Dakonam Djene (Togo).  

Les rares sélectionneurs africains qui ont voté pour Sadio Mané:

Yamtamadji Djimta (Tchad), Abdou Amir (Comores), Julien Mette (Djibouti), Tom Saintfiet (Gambie), Meck Mwase (Malawi), Mohamed Magassouba (Mali), Vincent Mashami (Rwanda), Aliou Cissé (Sénégal) et Claude Le Roy (Togo).  

Les capitaines de sélection qui n’ont pas voté pour un Africain :

Botswana, Burkina Faso, Tchad, Congo, Eswatini, Gabon, Ghana, Guinée Bissau, Malawi, Mauritanie, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Soudan.  

Les capitaines de sélection ont préféré voter pour Salah :

Angola, Burundi, Gambie, Ouganda, Nigeria, Rwanda.  

Les sélectionneurs qui n’ont pas voté pour un Africain :

Afrique du Sud, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cap Vert, Gabon, Guinée Bissau, Mauritanie, Maurice, Mozambique, Namibie, Nigeria, Ouganda, Sierra Leone, Somalie, Zambie.  

Les journalistes qui n’ont pas voté pour un Africain :

Afrique du Sud, Cap Vert, Gabon, Mali, Zambie.  

Les journalistes qui ont préféré voter pour Salah :

Cameroun, Ethiopie, Kenya, Libye, Madagascar, Soudan.  

>> La liste complète des votants

Les récents propos de Samuel Eto’o fils qui déclarait récemment : «En Afrique, nous ne sommes que bons à dénigrer nos propres frères» prennent ainsi tout leur sens…
