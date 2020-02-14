Retour

Ajax Amsterdam : l'hommage d'André Onana à Ziyech

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
14 février 2020, 11:51 UTC
André Onana et Hakim Ziyech Copyright -Twitter @AjaxAmsterdam
Hakim Ziyech vient de trouver un accord avec Chelsea pour rejoindre la Premier League la saison prochaine. Il a reçu les louanges de son coéquipier à l'Ajax Amsterdam, André Onana.

Après l'officialisation du transfert de la part des Ajicides, le gardien Camerounais a tenu à féliciter son coéquipier tout en lui adressant un vibrant hommage.

« Coéquipier, ami, frère … Je te souhaite le meilleur pour ce prochain chapitre. Toi et moi sommes venus du bas et nous savons tous les deux que personne ne vous donne rien gratuitement. Nous sommes coéquipiers depuis 4 saisons où nous avons vécu des moments que je n’oublierais jamais », a indiqué le Lion Indomptable sur Twitter.

Le Marocain pourrait ne pas manquer au Camerounais, lui aussi pressenti à Chelsea pour cet été. Affaire à suivre!

A lire aussi >> Chelsea : C'est fait pour Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) !







A lire aussi >> Chelsea : C'est fait pour Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) !







Voir aussi

LDC : la meilleure équipe type combinée de Dortmund-PSG

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
14 février 2020, 10:33 UTC
PSG -Dortmund, choc des 8es de la Ligue des Champions Copyright -Twitter @PSG_Inside
PSG -Dortmund, choc des 8es de la Ligue des Champions Copyright -Twitter @PSG_Inside

Le PSG se rend à Dortmund, ce mardi, dans le cadre des huitièmes de finale aller de la Ligue des Champions. Un choc à suivre sur Orange Football Club. A quelques jours du match, on vous présente l'équipe type avec une combinaison des meilleurs joueurs de chacune des deux formations. Dans le but, on trouve le brillant gardien du PSG, le Costaricain, Keylor Navas. Ancien joueur du Real Madrid, il s'est imposé cette saison au sein d'une équipe Parisienne qui avait besoin de plus de sécurité dans le poste du dernier rempart. Dans l'axe de défense, on a choisi d'associer deux anciens champions du Monde : Thiago Silva avec le Brésil et Mats Hummels avec l'Allemagne. On a ainsi préféré jouer la carte de solidité. A droite, c'est sans aucun doute le poste d'Achraf Hakimi. Le Marocain, prêté par le Real Madrid, a fait ses marques et il est tellement offensif, qu'il peut même jouer dans un registre plus avancé sur le terrain. Certains diront qu'il a deux Thomas Meunier dans chaque jambe. Et puisqu'on a choisi un profil offensif à droite, on doit sans doute mettre un élément moins offensif à gauche. Le choix est porté vers Nico Schulz. Au milieu, on associe la paire Idrissa Gana Gueye - Axel Witsel comme double pivot et un cran devant, on placera Marco Reus. Un milieu équilibré pour assurer la récupération mais aussi la relance. Devant, le trio de feu du PSG Neymar, Mbappé et Di Maria a largement sa place mais attention à Erling Haaland, le nouveau crack Norvégien, qui empile les buts depuis son arrivée. Impossible de ne pas lui trouver de la place dans cette équipe type. Le onze choisi : Keylor Navas - Thiago Silva - Mats Hummels - Achraf Hakimi - Nico Schulz - Idrissa Gueye - Axel Witsel - Marco Reus - Kylian Mbappé - Angel Di Maria (Neymar) et Erling Haaland.

A lire aussi >> Divers : Le plus puissant, c'est le PSG

Parme : Gervinho s'excuse et retrouve l'entraînement collectif

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
14 février 2020, 08:43 UTC
Gervinho Copyright -OFC
Gervinho Copyright -OFC

Après son transfert avorté à Al Sadd du Qatar, Gervinho a été puni par les dirigeants de Parme pour avoir voulu forcer son départ. En effet, l'Ivoirien a été écarté du groupe pour avoir manqué 3 séances d'entraînement, sans prendre l'autorisation de son entraîneur. Mais il vient de s'excuser et a retrouvé le groupe. L'ailier de 32 ans a été pardonné et ne s'acquittera finalement que d'une amende. Il a retrouvé les entraînements collectifs. « Est-ce le jour de paix avec Gervinho ? Oui, en plus Pâques approche aussi… (…) Un tel comportement n'est pas bon et si tout le monde le faisait, personne ne jouerait le dimanche. Cependant Gervinho est maintenant disponible. Est-ce qu'il va jouer dimanche (contre Sassuolo en Série A) ? Cela dépend de l'entraîneur et de son état physique », a indiqué le directeur sportif de Parme, Daniele Faggiano, pour Sky Italia.

A lire aussi >> Parme : Gervinho mis à l'écart après son transfert avorté !

Liverpool : nouvelle distinction pour Mohamed Salah

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
14 février 2020, 08:30 UTC
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Copyright -OFC
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Copyright -OFC

En absence de son buteur, Sadio Mané, Liverpool a pu compter sur l'attaquant Égyptien, Mohamed Salah, qui s'est distingué dans ce mois de janvier. Le Pharaon a été nommé joueur du mois pour l'ensemble de ses œuvres. Victorieux lors des cinq matches qu'ils avaient disputés en Janvier en championnat, face à Sheffield United, Tottenham, Manchester United, Wolverhampton et West Ham, Liverpool tient ses succès à grande partie à son chouchou Égyptien. En effet, l'ancien attaquant de la Roma a joué les 5 matches et a été impliqué dans 6 buts. Il a marqué trois réalisations et délivré trois passes décisives. Il a été choisi comme meilleur joueur du mois, pour la deuxième fois cette année. « Je vous remercie. Je suis heureux de remporter ce prix et comme je l'ai déjà dit à plusieurs reprises, l'important est de gagner les matchs et je pense que nous avons bien fait ce mois-ci, alors j'espère que nous continuerons comme ça », a indiqué le Pharaon sur le site officiel du club. «J'ai marqué un but contre Man United après deux ans d'attente, ce fut donc mon moment préféré. Je pense que nous avons eu une bonne pause et tout le monde est frais et tout le monde est impatient de recommencer, alors j'espère que nous serons prêts pour le match », a-t-il conclu.

A lire aussi >> Buteurs africains en Europe: Salah et Aubameyang en tête, Mané dans le Top 5

Ce club qui a refusé Haaland... pour 3000€

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
14 février 2020, 07:40 UTC
Erling Haaland aurait déjà pu rejoindre la Bundesliga en 2016, mais Hoffenheim serait passé à côté du prodige norvégien en raison d'un désaccord salarial.
L'international norvégien a réussi huit buts en seulement cinq apparitions pour Dortmund et deux titularisations. Le BvB, qui défie l'Eintracht Francfort à 20h30 ce vendredi soir pour le compte de la 23e journée de Bundesliga, a fait une excellente affaire en recrutant Haaland pour 20 millions d'euros, alors que le club d'Hoffenheim est passé à côté du jackpot en 2016.

Un deal qui tombe à l'eau pour 3000€

À l'époque, un Erling Haaland de 15 ans avait passé un essai d'une semaine avec le club allemand et avait impressionné les entraîneurs des équipes de jeunes, qui étaient enthousiastes pour une arrivée du buteur. Mais il y avait un petit problème d'argent. La politique d'Hoffenheim à l'époque stipulait que les joueurs des équipes de jeunes devaient tous être payés au même montant mensuel de 2 000 euros. Les conseillers de Haaland ont estimé que le jeune prodige valait plus et ont demandé 5 000 € par mois selon AS, ce qui a poussé Hoffenheim à mettre fin aux négociations. Au final, Haaland a rejoint Molde dans sa Norvège natale, avant d'être cédé à Salzbourg en 2018 pour un montant de 8 millions d'euros. Il a ensuite signé à Dortmund en janvier pour 20 millions d'euros, où il touche désormais un salaire annuel de 8 millions d'euros et enchaîne les records.

Tuchel le "pire entraîneur" du PSG ? Fernandez s'explique

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
14 février 2020, 06:35 UTC
Après avoir déclaré que Thomas Tuchel était le "pire entraîneur" du PSG depuis dix ans, Luis Fernandez s'est justifié sur Twitter.
Luis Fernandez a déclaré dans un entretien à l'agence de presse allemande DPA que Thomas Tuchel était "le pire entraîneur depuis l'arrivée du Qatar" à l'été 2011. L'ancien joueur de l'équipe de France considère ainsi que "les résultats de la saison dernière", à savoir la Ligue 1 comme seul trophée, ne sont pas suffisants. "Il est toujours loin du niveau de Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola ou Carlo Ancelotti", avait encore taclé Fernandez.

Après le tollé suscité par sa sortie médiatique à quelques jours du choc face à Dortmund, Fernandez persiste et signe via Twitter : "Calmez-vous les amis, je n'ai dit que la vérité! Pour l'instant, c'est l'entraîneur qui a eu les moins bons résultats sous l'ère qatarie. J'espère qu'il va gagner la Ligue des Champions cette année pour lui, le PSG et le football français", a insisté l'ancien coach de Paris.
