Ajax Amsterdam : l'hommage d'André Onana à Ziyech

Après l'officialisation du transfert de la part des Ajicides, le gardien Camerounais a tenu à féliciter son coéquipier tout en lui adressant un vibrant hommage.
« Coéquipier, ami, frère … Je te souhaite le meilleur pour ce prochain chapitre. Toi et moi sommes venus du bas et nous savons tous les deux que personne ne vous donne rien gratuitement. Nous sommes coéquipiers depuis 4 saisons où nous avons vécu des moments que je n’oublierais jamais », a indiqué le Lion Indomptable sur Twitter.
Le Marocain pourrait ne pas manquer au Camerounais, lui aussi pressenti à Chelsea pour cet été. Affaire à suivre!
A lire aussi >> Chelsea : C'est fait pour Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) !
Teammate, friend, brother... I'd like to wish you the best for this next chapter. You and I have come from the bottom and we both know nobody gives you anything for free. We have been teammates for 4 seasons where we've lived moments that I'd never forget. pic.twitter.com/cWt5vdn8hN
— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020
We have laughed, cried, worked real hard and enjoyed so many experiences together and I wouldn't change these for the world.
⠀
It's been absolute pleasure my friend. Always with a smile and always willing to help your teammates. We still have a few months to achieve big things.
— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020
Enjoy every moment and we will enjoy of your company every day. Go smash it, brother.
— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020
André Onana ferait de Chelsea sa priorité pour un départ cet été.
Son transfert pourrait rapporter entre 40 et 50 M€ à l'Ajax.
Le Camerounais est également ciblé par le FC Barcelone et le PSG.
(Voetbal Nieuws) pic.twitter.com/qa7N3WOaSe
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 10, 2020