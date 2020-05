Affaire Lassaâd Jaziri: Al Ismaily prépare le dossier d'appel

Alors qu'Aleksander Ceferin avait menacé le PSG et l'OM de devoir disputer des tours préliminaires avant la prochaine Ligue des Champions, l'UEFA a tenu à rectifier.

1/2 With regard to the way some quotes in an interview with beIN have been reported, UEFA wishes to make clear that President Čeferin said that clubs from leagues which were abandoned in this season would still need to be ready to play qualification rounds for next season...