6 mois de prison pour une star de la Liga ?

Auteur: Ranya
30 mai 2020, 13:57 UTC
Le joueur de l'Atlético Madrid, Diego Costa est dans le collimateur du fisc espagnol.

Soupçonné d'avoir dissimulé au Fisc une somme de 5 millions d'euros lors de son transfert de l'Atlético à Chelsea en 2014, ainsi qu'un million d'euros de droits d'image, l'hispano-brésilien sera jugé pour une fraude fiscale.

Le procès aura lieu le 4 juin prochain. Le joueur du club madrilène (31 ans) risque une peine de six mois de prison et une amende de 450 000 euros

Avant Diego Costa, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo et José Mourinho ont été impliqués dans des affaires de fraude fiscale en Espagne.













OFC Légendes: Trésor Mputu, le joyau de Kamalondo

Auteur: Ranya
30 mai 2020, 11:40 UTC
Trésor Mputu Mabi - TP Mazembe Copyright -AFP
Adulé par les férus du ballon rond pour son immense talent, décrié par certains pour son caractère de "Bad boy", le maître à jouer des Léopards de la RDC et du TP Mazembe, Trésor Mputu Mabi, ne laisse personne indifférent. Le jeu de mots est facile mais bien approprié et nullement exagéré : Trésor Mputu Mabi est un trésor, un joyau pur, une technique exceptionnelle, bref, un joueur qu’on adore regarder jouer. Considéré comme étant le meilleur footballeur évoluant en Afrique depuis plusieurs années, le maître à jouer du Tout Puissant Mazembe et des 'Léopards' de la République Démocratique du Congo est l'une des seules grandes stars du ballon rond à évoluer sur le continent africain. En RDC c’est une idole avec tout ce que le terme implique d’excès et de débordements… A lire aussi >> Trésor Mputu : le Top 5 des pires dérapages de "Magic Touré" ! En club comme en sélection, ses apparitions, ses exploits et ses buts sont perçus comme des évènements. Sous le maillot des Corbeaux de Lubumbashi, le joueur de 34 ans a tout gagné, remportant notamment deux Ligues des Champions où il détient le record de buts inscrits. Avec les Léopards, le fantasque n°8 a également remporté le Championnat d’Afrique des Nations 2009 (la CAN des joueurs locaux) dont il a été élu meilleur joueur. Aussi génial qu’ingérable, l’enfant de Kinshasa détient toutefois une série de coups de sang aussi longue que celle de ses exploits footballistiques avec, notamment, une suspension d’un an décrétée par la FIFA en août 2010, pour avoir tenté de piétiner un arbitre. Sa réputation d’ingérable caractériel a été certainement la raison principale pour laquelle aucun club européen n’a jamais pris le risque de l’enrôler. >> Trésor Mputu était tout proche de s'engager en faveur d'Arsenal et l'OM Le palmarès de Trésor Mputu : CHAN 2009. Ligue des Champions de la CAF 2009 et 2010. Supercoupe de la CAF 2010. Cinq fois champion de la RD Congo 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 et 2012. Coupe de la Confédération 2017. Meilleur buteur de l'histoire des coupes d'Afrique des clubs, avec 41 buts !

🔴Bundesliga (29e J): Bayern Munich - Düsseldorf en direct

Auteur: Ranya
30 mai 2020, 09:21 UTC
Bayern Munich - Düsseldorf Copyright -OFC
Suivez en direct sur notre portail le match opposant le Bayern Munich à Fortuna Düsseldorf, disputé dans le cadre de la 29ème journée de Bundesliga. Coup d’envoi à 16h30 GMT. La rencontre en direct commenté : >>Bundesliga: résultats et classement de la 29e journée

Le Top 5 des meilleurs joueurs africains de l'histoire selon Eto'o

Auteur: Ranya
30 mai 2020, 09:12 UTC
S. Eto'o - D. Drogba - Y. Touré Copyright -OFC
Dans le cadre d'un entretient mené par la Ligue Espagnole de Football, le légendaire attaquant des "Lions Indomptables" du Cameroun, Samuel Eto‘o fils, a dévoilé les noms des cinq meilleurs joueurs africains de l’histoire selon lui. A lire aussi >> Quiz: connaissez-vous vraiment Samuel Eto'o fils ? Si par humilité, le quadruple Ballon d’or africain n’a pas mentionné son nom, il a dressé une liste assez subjective en citant les illustres Yaya Touré, Didier Drogba, Abedi Pelé ou encore Nwankwo Kanu et Victor Ikpeba. A noter que l'ancienne idole du FC Barcelone a toutefois avoué que cette énumération est forcément entachée d’oublis. Ses propos en vidéo: Les cinq meilleurs joueurs africains de l'histoire selon Samuel Eto'o: 1) Yaya Touré (Côte d'Ivoire) 2) Didier Drogba (Côte d'Ivoire) 3) Abedi Pelé (Ghana) 4) Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) 5) Victor Ikpeba (Nigeria)

Forbes: Le TOP 10 des footballeurs les mieux rémunérés de la planète

Auteur: Ranya
30 mai 2020, 08:41 UTC
Ronaldo - Messi - Neymar Copyright -AFP
Comme chaque année à pareille époque, le célèbre magazine américain Forbes dévoile son traditionnel classement des 100 sportifs les mieux payés de la planète. Pour la période 2019-2020 (juin-mai), c’est Cristiano Ronaldo qui arrive en tête du classement des footballeurs les mieux rémunérés. Le sport-roi ne cesse de se développer financièrement au fil des années et génère par conséquent de plus en plus de revenus. Une évolution exponentielle qui engendre logiquement une impressionnante flambée des émoluments des acteurs du rectangle vert. A lire aussi >> Le Top 10 des joueurs les plus chers de la planète football Dans ce contexte, le magazine économique américain Forbes a publié cette semaine le classement des plus gros revenus de la planète foot. Un palmarès établi en prenant en compte les salaires bruts, les primes et les revenus publicitaires pour la saison en cours. Sans grande surprise, c’est l'attaquant vedette de la Juventus Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo, qui trône toujours sur le panthéon des footballeurs les mieux payés avec 105 millions d’euro par saison. Une somme astronomique qui place la superstar de la "Vieille Dame" loin devant la concurrence. Derrière lui, il sent toutefois le souffle de son éternel rival, Lionel Messi (104 millions d’euros) tandis que le fantasque brésilien du PSG, Neymar Jr, complète le podium avec une rémunération de 95,5 millions par exercice. A lire aussi >> Le Top 10 des joueurs africains les plus chers de l’histoire Il convient de noter également qu'un de nos représentant africains en Europe peut également se targuer de figurer au sein du Top 5 des joueurs les mieux rémunéré de la planète ! Il s’agit de du fer de lance égyptien de Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, qui perçoit un chèque de 35,1 millions d’euros par saison du côté du club de la Mersey. Outre son salaire de 23,1 M$, le "Pharaon" profite notamment de ses nombreux contrats publicitaires en Egypte (12 M$). Ci-après le classement des dix joueurs les mieux rémunérés de la planète (30/05/2020) : 1) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) : 105 M€/ saison 2) Lionel Messi (FC Barcelone) : 104 M€ 3) Neymar Jr (PSG) : 95,5 M€ 4) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) : 35,1 M€ 5) Kylian Mbappé (PSG) : 33,8 M€ 6) Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) : 29,6 M€ 7) Mesut Özil (Arsenal) : 28,7 M€ 8) Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 28,5 M€ 9) Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelone): 26,7 M€ 10) David De Gea (Manchester United) : 25,7 M€ >> Le Top 100 complet de Forbes

Dortmund : Sancho veut aller voir ailleurs

Auteur: Ranya
30 mai 2020, 08:40 UTC
Selon Spox, Jadon Sancho a bien l'intention de quitter le Borussia Dortmund cet été.
Il reste six matches à jouer pour Dortmund dans le championnat allemand cette saison et ils pourraient bien être les tous derniers de Jadon Sancho avec la formation de la Ruhr. Selon le média allemand Spox, le milieu offensif anglais ne compte pas faire de quatrième saison en Allemagne. Son souhait est de rentrer en Angleterre et renforcer les rangs d’un cador de la Premier League. Manchester United et Chelsea émergent comme les destinations les plus probables pour le talentueux ailier.

Dortmund ne fera pas de cadeau aux courtisans de Sancho


Jadon Sancho veut changer d’air, mais Dortmund n’entend pas le libérer facilement. Les responsables du club allemand ont fixé à 110M€ le montant pour sa libération et ils comptent bien s’y tenir. Malgré la crise qui a secoué le football européen, Hans-Joachim Watzke et Michael Zorc ne reverront pas à la baisse leurs exigences. Quitte à se séparer d’un grand espoir du football, autant le faire en réalisant la meilleure plus-value possible. Et l’exemple d’Ousmane Dembélé rappelle qu’ils sont plutôt doués dans ce domaine. Pour rappel, Sancho avait été arraché à Manchester City en 2017 contre une somme de 8M€.
