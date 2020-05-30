6 mois de prison pour une star de la Liga ?

Soupçonné d'avoir dissimulé au Fisc une somme de 5 millions d'euros lors de son transfert de l'Atlético à Chelsea en 2014, ainsi qu'un million d'euros de droits d'image, l'hispano-brésilien sera jugé pour une fraude fiscale.
Le procès aura lieu le 4 juin prochain. Le joueur du club madrilène (31 ans) risque une peine de six mois de prison et une amende de 450 000 euros
Avant Diego Costa, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo et José Mourinho ont été impliqués dans des affaires de fraude fiscale en Espagne.
