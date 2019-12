🔴Mercato : le PSG prêt à réussir un gros transfert à « paramètre zéro »

AprĂšs le match nul (2-2) de Tottenham Ă Norwich, JosĂ© Mourinho a tout de mĂȘme saluĂ© la performance de Tanguy Ndombele.

FULL-TIME: Goals from @ChrisEriksen8 and @HKane see us come from behind twice in the second half to take a point at Carrow Road.