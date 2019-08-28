Back

Youssef El Arabi leads his club to the UCL group stage

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Olympiakos via Twitter
Morocco’s Youssef El Arabi was the star player on Tuesday evening as his club Olympiakos Zagreb secured qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

Youssef El Arabi scored two goals in the 11th and 48th minutes as his Greek side Olympiakos won 2-1 in Russia against Russian clu Krasnodar leading themselves into Thursday’s group stage draw.

El Arabi has joined Olympiakos in July 2019 from Qatari side Al Duhail.He has already made 4 appearances with the Greek club in the Champions League Qualifying and Super League,scoring 3 goals.




UEFA Champions League results (Tuesday 27 August)

Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Young Boys (3-3 – Crvena won on away goals)

Krasnodar 1-2 Olympiakos (1-6)

Rosenborg 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (1-3)

The clubs taking part in the Champions League group stage draw are the following:

ESP: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Valencia

ENG: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

ITA: Juventus, Napoli, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta

GER: Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

FRA: Paris, Lyon, LOSC Lille

RUS: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva

POR: Benfica

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BEL: Genk

TUR: Galatasaray

AUT: Salzburg

GRE: Olympiacos

CRO: GNK Dinamo

SRB: Crvena Zvezda

The 2018/19 UCL group stage draw ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August. It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

French defender Rami Adil joins Turkish side Fenerbahce

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Former Olympique de Marseille defender Rami Adil has joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in a free transfer. 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Rami joined Olympique Marseille back in July 2017 from Sevilla FC.In the previous 2019/2020 season, the player has made 21 appearances with OM, scoring one goal and making a single assist for"Les Phocéens". In fact, Rami was among France’s World Cup-winning squad last year but he did not play at all in Russia. OM has terminated the player’s contract two weeks ago for unethical behaviour. Indeed, he reportedly skipped training to be part of a reality show. He has played with several clubs including Lille, Valencia, AC Milan and Sevilla. “I’m very happy to be here,” Rami told his new club’s official website. “I’ve watched the derbies before – there is a real passion here. “I’m going to start training now with my new team-mates. I’m going to try to find myself slowly, then I will prepare for the matches. “I’m so proud to be here. I will do my best as a part of the Fenerbahce family.”

CECAFA U-15 in Eritrea: Kenya vs. Rwanda, Uganda vs. Burundi [Semi-finals]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Semi-final fixtures at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, will be played on Wednesday (August 28) in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

East Africans sweep slots

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Burundi qualified for the semi finals with Kenya bagging 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with 10 points by virtue of goal difference.

In Group B, Uganda topped the group with 12 points whiles Rwanda got nine points to finish second.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 10 (August 25)
Ethiopia vs. Tanzania 1 – 3
Rwanda vs. Uganda 0 – 3

DAY 9 (August 25)
Burundi vs. Sudan 4 – 0
Somalia vs. Eritrea 1 – 1

DAY 8 (August 23)
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

South Africa names squad for 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th August 2019, 6 AM +02:00
The Springboks begin their campaign against the All Blacks on 21 September in the International Stadium in Yokohama in what will be the most anticipated fixture in the group stages.

*South African coach Rassie Erasmus has named his Springbok squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. The Springbok coach named a strong 31-man squad in Johannesburg. *
Erasmus opted for a 17/14 split amongst forwards and backs with 7 players in the squad plying their trade overseas.

The Springbok team fresh off winning their maiden Rugby Championship 3 weeks ago in Argentina were in good spirits at the announcement ahead of tournament.

As expected, Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi was named as captain of the Springboks in the first major rugby tournament on Asian soil.

Frans Steyn was included making him the only member of the 2007 World Cup winning squad and will look to help the Boks seal the 3rd World cup title

The were no major surprises as Rassie Erasmus opted for Kwagga Smith ahead of Rynhardt Elstadt as the 5th loose forward to travel to Japan sealing what was pretty much the expected 31 man squad.

The Springboks begin their campaign against the All Blacks on 21 September in the International Stadium in Yokohama in what will be the most anticipated fixture in the group stages.

They will then play Namibia before taking on Italy on 4 October. They end of the group stages against Canada 4 days later.

With games coming thick and fast with a short recovery time, Rassie stressed the importance of utilising the entire squad with every player expected to have a role to play in the tournament.

Rassie also spoke at lengths about his gameplan for Japan which is cooler during this time of year and spoke at length about the versatility of the players he has at his disposal.

He remains confident that the Springboks style will be attractive, but emphasised on the core skills being crucial to the expansive style they want to play. He also spoke about accuracy in execution

The Springboks have an opportunity to iron out the finer details of their plan in warm up fixture against host Japan on 6 September at the Kumayaga Rugby Stadium.

AGENCIES

Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor signs for Turkish club Kayserispor

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th August 2019, 6 AM +02:00
The former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward departed last year’s Turkish Super Lig runners-up Istanbul Basaksehir at the end of last season by mutual consent.

Turkish club Kayserispor have confirmed the signing of Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor on a one-year deal.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward departed last year’s Turkish Super Lig runners-up Istanbul Basaksehir at the end of last season by mutual consent.

The Togo international went in search of a new challenge elsewhere and has now been snapped up by the Anatolian Star for the next 12 months.

On their website, Kayserispor wished the frontman well as they hope both player and club will be beneficiaries of the striker’s time at the club.

The 35-year-old striker is well-travelled, having featured for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League teams like Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace over the course of his career.

His latest deal takes the list of clubs he has represented in his career to nine.

Currently sitting in 13th place after two games, Kayserispor play host to champions Galatasaray in game week three of the new campaign as they search for their first win of the season.

Adebayor will hope to prove his fitness in time for the encounter at the Kadir Has Stadium on August 30.

AGENCIES

Cameroonian football back in turmoil (Football Planet)

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Cameroonian football still in crisis with the dissolution of the Professional League by the Federation .

On this week’s edition of Football Planet, we look at Cameroonian football which is still in crisis. The dissolution of the Professional League by the Federation triggered a new war that has not yet revealed all its secrets.

African inter-clubs, cards, a surprise, reversals, the second leg of the first round preliminary round matches were more than exciting in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup. The results can be found in this program.

Also the fall of a star with the death of former Black Stars striker Manuel Junior Agogo. Sad news for Ghanaian and African football. You will hear more from Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams .

And a shock of African players in England: Mohamed Salah-Sadio Mané against Nicolas Pépé-Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. A face-off that turned out to be a 3-1 win for the Reds thanks to a goal from Cameroon defender Joël Matip and a brace from Salah.

