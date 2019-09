World Cup 2022 qualifiers begin [Football Planet]

Salah is not a no.11, he is a no.9 dripping in modernity, and perspiring in goals. If he is greedy, then he should be. It’s in a goalscorer’s nature. A piece on why any negative noise around the Salah/Mané incident should be ignored. Includes NUMBERS. https://t.co/XoI7IfWgsR — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) September 1, 2019

'That's us pushing each other' Jordan Henderson dismisses row between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in Liverpool's win at Burnleyhttps://t.co/G9DjyuASKz — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 1, 2019

On Saturday evening,maintained their winning start with a 3-0 victory at Burnley.However,the moment whenflew into rage was what all fans talked about. The game at Burnley witnessed a remarkable incident between Sadio Mane and teammate. Mane got mad at Salah for not passing the ball his way when he was placed in a perfect spot to score. In addition, Mane was furious when he was substituted and his teammates had to calm him down. Mane’s angry reaction went viral on social media. Some thought that Mane was right to get mad while others believed he overreacted. Bossinsisted that there was no issue to address ann that the incident has already been forgotten. According to the Metro Klopp said: "I could describe five or six situations where everyone thought, “pass it, pass it, pass it” and then he scored." "So, that is the freedom of the player. The boys have to make these decisions: pass the ball, don’t pass the ball." "We can make this mistakes. You can lose the ball and mis-kick the ball or sometimes you cannot see your team-mate. ‘It is not that you ignore him. Sometimes to us it looks like you must see him but you don’t." "It is not a big challenge, but of course with a striker always you can have this. What you do depends on the situation." "We will leave it 100 per cent because we won 3-0 and everyone goes away in different directions. In one week I don’t think I will talk about it again." Liverpool skippercommented on what happened saying:"I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking," He added: "The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that." "Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad, He performed really well again. Him and Bobby were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game."