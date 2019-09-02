World Cup 2022 qualifiers begin [Football Planet]

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers begins.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers begins. This week, 28 teams are competing for the long marathon to Qatar. An international truce and a pretty busy time for the continent’s teams.

Also, we’ll discuss Sadio Mané‘s wrath in the Premier League. For the first time, the Senegalese striker attacked Mohamed Salah. It is an unusual gesture. We’ll hear what Reds coach Jurgen Klopp has to say about it.

And, we talk appointment of a new coach in Liberia. Peter Butler, has a mission is to qualify the Lone Stars for the next African Cup and the 2022 World Cup with a one-year contract. The Administrative manager of Liberia’s National Team, Sebastian K. Collins, will tell our Wahany Johnson Sambou more on this program.