In fact, Liverpool had paid Southampton £75 million in January last year for Van Dijk.
The Dutchman wished the defender good luck saying: "Good luck to him. I can’t say anything about that [the record] because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change,"
"That’s the market. He doesn’t have any influence on that but I wish him well,"
"The price comes with pressure but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United. But I wish him well," Virgil Van Dijk said, according to the UK Metro.
Commenting on being the most expensive defender and the pressure it comes with it Van Dijk urged Harry Maguire to“Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game."
"Get your qualities out of the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things. It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure."
"Personally, I like to put things in perspective. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do, we are blessed."
"We can do what we love to do and also to play for Liverpool – they are such a big club. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there."
Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.
I’m proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it’s been so far ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yVaTnBBHv6
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019