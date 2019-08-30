Liverpool : Virgil van dijk named UEFA men’s player of the year

✨ 2018/19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year ✨
🏆 𝐕𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐉𝐊
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
The award tops a fantastic season for the Netherlands international, who was voted PFA Player of the Year for his impressive performances at the heart of a Liverpool defence which conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League and finished the campaign with a sixth European Cup, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.
Van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate Alisson has also been honoured, he was named Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season at Thursday’s Champions League draw ceremony.
As the Reds handed favourable draw. European champions Liverpool have been drawn to play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in Group E of the 2019 Uefa Champions League.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #UCL GROUP E ⭐️⭐️⭐️https://t.co/b0zvGM0TA6
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2019
Besides, Frenkie de Jong won the best midfielder award, while Lionel Messi was named best forward.
Previously known as the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award, the Player of the Year award takes into account both club and national team competitions.