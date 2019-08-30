Back

Liverpool : Virgil van dijk named UEFA men’s player of the year

Author: Rafik Zoghlami
30th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Via @LFC twitter
Liverpool defender Virgil van dijk has been named UEFA men’s player of the year, beating the two legends: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the award.


The award tops a fantastic season for the Netherlands international, who was voted PFA Player of the Year for his impressive performances  at the heart of a Liverpool defence which conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League and finished the campaign with a sixth European Cup, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

Van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate Alisson has also been honoured, he was named Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season at Thursday’s Champions League draw ceremony.

As the Reds handed favourable draw. European champions Liverpool have been drawn to play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in Group E of the 2019 Uefa Champions League.


Besides, Frenkie de Jong won the best midfielder award, while Lionel Messi was named best forward.

Previously known as the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award, the Player of the Year award takes into account both club and national team competitions.

Uganda's Cheptegei outshines Ethiopians to set new personal best at the Diamond League

Author: Rafik Zoghlami
30th August 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Cheptegei finished the race in a record time of 12.57.41. Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet was second in 12.58.15, with favorite Yomif Kajelcha only managing 6th in 13.01.38

Uganda’s long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei sprinted to a memorable win and set a new personal best in the men’s 5000m in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday night.

Cheptegei finished the race in a record time of 12.57.41 at the IAAF Diamond League. Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet was second in 12.58.15, with favorite Yomif Kajelcha only managing 6th in 13.01.38.

The 22 year old took the track of Letzigrund and knowing that he wouldn’t be able to contend with the finishing speed of the Ethiopian contingent, which included last year’s champion Selemon Barega, but he sped off from the start and hung on to win in 12.57.41.

He, however, doubled down on his pace with about a mile to run but managed to establish a lead of a few seconds at the bell.

Ethiopians Barega, Telahun Bekele, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Yomif Kejelcha, who had run together up to that point, looked primed to reel him in, but the Ugandan dug in again.

“If I go fast, I go fast. On the last lap I thought that I can win the race. I was expecting to win. I believe in myself and this victory gives me even more confidence” Cheptegei said.

Uganda’s reigning cross country champion, Cheptegei now has his sights set on next month’s World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Breaking News: PSG agree on Barca's €218m deal for Neymar

Author: Rafik Zoghlami
29th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Reports have revealed that the Neymar transfer deal between PSG and Barcelona is around the corner and a signing is to be announced in the next hours. The Catalans have been keen on bringing back the winger to Camp Nou. Barca have offered cash plus players in several attempts to win PSG’s approval. However, PSG, reportedly, continued to reject their offers. In fact, it was reported that the Spanish champions have also offered Ousmane Dembele and  Ivan Rakitic as a makeweight in the deal. Sky Italy have now confirmed that PSG finally agreed on letting the player go in a €218m deal, which is almost the price that PSG have paid back in 2017 to bring the player to the Parc des Princes. A signing will be announced in the next few hours, according to Sky Italy. According to reports in Spain, Barca director Javier Bordas commented on the 27-year old deal saying: "We are getting closer."

Orlando Pirates interim coach: "You don’t become a bad team overnight”

Author: Rafik Zoghlami
29th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando Pirates via Twitter
Orlando Pirates winless campaign continues as they were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows on Wednesday night at Orlando Stadium in their PSL tie. Pirates’ last win came in the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 season, where they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at home. Since then, they have suffered a frustrating run, lost their coach, and have been eliminated from two cup competitions. Golden Arrows, on the other hand, have beaten Chippa United 2-1 in Durban, and have two wins under their belt since the beginning of the season. Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has a hard task of restoring the squad’s confidence. In fact, he commented on the disappointing draw saying: “We shouldn’t forget this is the same group of players who went 22 games unbeaten last season‚ and who pushed for the title‚" "You don’t become a bad team overnight. But you can go through a cycle. And every team does - Real Madrid last season did‚ and Manchester United still are." "The good thing about our cycle is it comes nice and early in a season‚ and we’ve got enough time to be able to grab hold of it and not allow it to continue." Mokwena added: "As you can see‚ a lot of teams‚ because we’ve done so well ‚ play against us with a reinforced block‚" "Now if you do not have all the four superiorities in modern football [it becomes hard to break that down]. "At this moment we try with structural tweaks to make sure that we have positional superiority in trying to get players into the right areas.”

Everton: Goalscorer Alex Iwobi eager to “create more moments and memories with the toffees”

Author: Rafik Zoghlami
29th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Via Twitter @Everton
The Nigerian has revealed his desire to “create more memories” at Everton after making his full debut for the Merseyside club, scoring the third goal in the blues’ win 4-2 victory against Lincoln City in the Carabo Cup. Lincoln had a flying start at Sincil Bank, with Harry Anderson on target within the opening minute. The blues responded well with Lucas Digne equalizing through a sensational long-range free kick, before Gylfi Sigurdsson deservedly put Marco Silva’s men ahead from the penalty spot. But Lincoln leveled the scores again thanks to a cracking Bruno Andrade effort 20 minutes from time. Late headers from Iwobi and Richarlison within the final quarter of an hour ensured the Blues’ progress, however. The Nigeria international celebrated his goal enthusiastically with his teammates and revealed after the game that he is confident his strike will be the first of many special moments he will experience in an Everton shirt. ا “I am enjoying my time here, it is a new chapter in my life,” “I am so happy and there are more memories to come. “It was a difficult game and we have to give credit to Lincoln” “But the most important thing is we are through to the next round. “We showed we have that fighting spirit, and that’s good to see” said the 23-year-old former Arsenal winger. Everton will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the third round of the Carabao Cup on the week commencing 23 September.

Manchester United: Chris Smalling to join Roma on loan

Author: Rafik Zoghlami
29th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Manchester United-Chris Smalling
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is close to joining Roma on a season-long loan for €3m (£2.7m) fee, According to Sky Sports in Italy. Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is close to joining Roma on a season-long loan for €3m (£2.7m) fee, According to Sky Sports in Italy. Talks between the two clubs started on Tuesday with United initially requesting €20m (£18m) between a loan fee and option to buy, but eventually decided to opt for a one-year loan to avoid long bureaucratic matters that could have scuppered the move. The 29-year-old visited United's headquarters on Thursday to define his exit and is expected to fly to Italy in the evening to undergo a medical.   Talks between the two clubs started on Tuesday with United initially requesting €20m (£18m) between a loan fee and option to buy, but eventually decided to opt for a one-year loan to avoid long bureaucratic matters that could have scuppered the move. Smalling has not made an appearance this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjær is content to lose him after the signing of Harry Maguire left the club with too many central defenders. After the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Serie A side Inter Milan. It’s now,the turn of Chris Smalling to move to Italy    
