Tennis star Sharapova's Africa trip: beautiful Botswana, riveting Rwanda

Russian tennis star, Maria Sharapova, recently embarked on an African tour which took her to Botswana in southern Africa and Rwanda in East Africa.

The trip which started on November 8 and spanned till the 14th was largely one that had a strong and rich connection to nature and wildlife.

The Botswana mission was largely in one of the country’s famed natural parks which attracts thousands of tourists year in an out, it also had a fair share of savoring wildlife at close range – from the lions, rhinos, squirrels etc.

She wrote about Botswana: “Love at first sight! The closest I’ve ever come to a safari was locking eyes with a squirrel. But not anymoooore! The Lion’s roaring in the video? That was within 30mins of our first game drive overlooking the sunset at Weare wilderness Vumbura Plains.

She also spent time at the Okavango Delta also in the plains before sharing her time at the Little Mombo Safari where she encountered leopards, buffaloes, elephants and zebras.

Over in Rwanda, it was more of a gorilla mission but dotted at a point with a meeting with the First Family and taking time off to meet with children and enjoy sporty action – not tennis.

Her first instagram post on arrival in Rwanda had photos of her visit to the Volcanoes National Park on a gorilla hunt.

“Silverback gorillas!! We have fallen in love with your country. Truly! Early morning treks to locate the gorillas, getting caught in a rainforest downpour, witnessing a silverback big daddy of all big daddies walk right past us without a care in the world ( thankfully!!) ..so special!!” her post read.

She visited the Bisate hills from where she posted about her morning view from the volcanic mountain. “Nestled inside the #Rwanda , the view from our little teletubbie- like cabins made the long journey worth every minute,” she added.

Meeting with President Kagame was in mid-week (November 13) before she rounded up the trip with a visit to a local community school for a sporty interaction with the children.

It’s was an honor meeting you, President Kagame and spending time with your family. #Rwanda, you are so special. ?? pic.twitter.com/RCXv4JLR7Z — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) November 13, 2019