'Take Your Place': Ghana hosts historic African Womens Sports Summit

Author: Euronews
14th May 2019, 4 PM +02:00
The May 15 event dubbed Africa Women’s Sports Summit is the brainchild of one of Africa’s influential sports journalists, Juliet Bawuah.

The maiden edition of a sports summit to be led exclusively by women is set to be held in Accra, capital of Ghana.



The May 15 event dubbed Africa Women’s Sports Summit is the brainchild of one of Africa’s influential sports journalists, Juliet Bawuah.



“The programme is designed to bring leading female sports names and aspiring ones together, for a one-day session on career and coming from behind to lead.



“This has become necessary as a deliberate measure to ensure that more women are shored upfront in the ever changing ecosystem of sports,” the event website noted.



The four-hour session is expected to pool together over 60 participants who will be addressed by six women actively involved in sports coverage and related areas.



“There is always something beautiful about being a woman in sports. From coming from behind the curve to taking a front row seat. I have held my own against so much doubt.



“The urge to see other women step up to the challenge is dear to my heart. We need more women to join us in making a difference in sports,” Juliet said in a clip promoting the summit..






Objectives of summit, lineup of speakers



The Africa Women’s Sports Summit according to organizers has the overarching objective of boosting overall female participation in sports. Its three-pronged mission seeks to:




  • Create a platform for change, training, mentoring and transfer of knowledge from accomplished women sports journalists to the aspiring young ones.

  • Champion greater female inclusion in the African sports ecosystem.

  • Work towards creating a sustainable support system for African women to attain their career goals.



Invited speakers include some of Ghana’s finest women sports journalists. Nana Aba Anamoah and Eva Okyere. From across the continent, Ugandan Usher Komugisha and South African Carol Tshabalala are in town for the event.





Local and international endorsement



In the weeks leading to the summit, the event has received a raft of endorsements at home and abroad as Juliet and her team met with partners and supporters. The local media in Ghana have hosted her severally for discussions on the event.



The most recent endorsement came from the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who expressed her support via a tweet. Weeks before her tweet, FIFA Secretary-General, Senegal’s Fatma Samoura did same via Twitter.



Juliet has also met with Ghana’s Sports Minister and other associates, all of who have expressed their support for the summit under the theme: “Take Your Place.”






Juliet Bawuah, the brain behind the summit



Juliet is a rare breed among Ghanaian female journalists having worked across the online, radio and television platforms. Her last high-profile job was with Africanews, the pan-African TV channel, headquartered in the Republic of Congo’s commercial capital Pointe-Noire.



She hosted Africanews’ flagship programme, Football Planet, a weekly magazine programme that analyzed top sports stories across the continent and beyond.



During her time at Africanews, she conducted an exclusive interview with former world footballer of the year and now Liberian president George Weah, who disclosed his intention to run for the 2017 polls which he won before taking office in early 2018.



She also covered the 2017 AFCON in Gabon for Africanews as well as securing top interviews for her show. She left Africanews to further her education in the United Kingdom but is currently back in Ghana.



One of her biggest interviews according to her personal blog was an opportunity to ‘tackle’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a workshop held in Mauritania. She has also been on an European Union panel on sports.



She has previously worked for goal.com, with a local radio station Citi FM and then with one of Ghana’s biggest private-TV networks, TV3 in Accra. She is a native of Ghana’s gold rich Ashanti region and a staunch Manchester United adherent.




Copyright -Euronews

CAF unveils AFCON 2019 mascot [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
20th May 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Guinea’s U17 side, finalist at this years youth championship have been disqualified from participating in the next two editions of the U17 AFCON as well as the world cup in Brazil lat

Guinea’s U17 side, finalist at this years youth championship have been disqualified from participating in the next two editions of the U17 competition as well as the world cup in Brazil later this year, as they fielded two over aged players during the competition in Tanzania.

RS Berkane last night muscled a late goal in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg finals against Zamalek of Egypt. Playing their first continental finals, the Moroccans take a one goal lead into the return leg to be played this weekend.

Less than a month to the kickoff of Africa’s most prestigious football come together, Caf has officially released the mascot for the competition do not blink it is brief.

Exclusively getting the views of former premier league player George Elokobi’s views on the surge of record breaking Africans in the EPL this season and he tells us what has changed from when he played for Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2009 to 2011.

African football stars honour retiring Nigerian governor

Author: Euronews
20th May 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

The ‘match for Ambode’ was played to recognize the governor’s laudable contributions to the development of sports in Lagos since he took up office in 2015.

Ambode kicked off the star flagged match before an excited audience at Agege Stadium. Among the football stars present included Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivorian Didier Drogba, representative of the Liberian President, who is a former award winning football star and Yaya Toure from Ivory Coast among others according to local news media.

The governor was also inducted into the Hall of Fame by Nigeria Supporters Club (NSC)for his unwavering support to sport development especially football in Nigeria.

Englishmen defeat Congolese wrestlers in mini-tournament

Author: Euronews
19th May 2019, 7 PM +02:00
Two Englishmen paraded through the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory over Congolese wrestlers in a mini-tournament.

Two English wrestlers, Steeve Moroco and George Castano, paraded the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory.

In the combat at Kinshasa stadium, the Congolese wrestlers who tried to take their championship title, experienced grappling holds, and heavy punches that spelled outright defeat for them.

The event organisers remain optimistic about the future of the event.

“It’s a mini tournament that we organise between the British wrestlers who come from London and Congolese wrestlers’‘, Guy Momat, member of the event planning team said. This is the spirit, it lasts for 3 days in a row where the Congolese will experience the Congolese style and the British style of wrestling,’‘ he added.

According to one of the Champions George Castano,winning begins with a decision.

“ I win because I’m strong in the mind. It doesn’t matter how big you are, how small or big your arms are. It’s a strength of your mind, and I was prepared to go one way and one way only! he said. And that’s lifting my heavy weight championship of the world”,he added.

This mini-tournament has become one of the biggest annual events in the local wrestling world, wining the hearts of many in Kinshasa.

RDC : Jackson Muleka égale le record de buts du championnat

Author: Euronews
18th May 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orange Football Club
C’est fait pour Jackson Muleka. L’attaquant de 19 ans du Tout Puissant Mazembe a égalé le record but du championnat national de football de la République Démocratique du Congo (RDC). Il a inscrit son 24ème but ce samedi 19 mai  lors du sacre de son équipe (3-0) face au Football Club Renaissance du Congo. Ce record était jusqu’ici détenu par Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele, l’attaquant de l’AS Vclub qui avait inscrit 24 buts en une seule édition du championnat national l’année dernière. Jackson Muleka est également le meilleur buteur de cette 24ème édition du championnat devant Francis Kazadi de l’AS Vclub (17 buts), Ricky Tulenge de Daring Club Motema Pembe (14 buts), Eric Kabwe de FC Lubumbashi Sport (14 buts) ainsi que David Molinga du FC Renaissance du Congo (11 buts). Tout Puissant Mazembe a été sacré officiellement champion pour la 17ème fois ce samedi 18 mai 2019. Formé à l’Ecole de Football (Ecofoot/Katumbi ), l’international Espoir congolais avait inscrit 15 buts en 31 rencontres au cours de l’édition précédente.

First African female sports journalist summit in Africa

Author: Euronews
17th May 2019, 5 AM +02:00
We continue in our series of females taking the front row seats in male dominated sports disciplines and today’s segment takes us to Ghana where over 120 participants particularly female sports journa

We continue in our series of females taking the front row seats in male dominated sports disciplines and today’s segment takes us to Ghana where over 120 participants particularly female sports journalist across the continent from Ghana, DRC, Namibia, Zambia, Togo, Uganda and South Africa among others attended the first ever come together for sports female journalists.

The event pushed for greater female inclusion for African women in sports journalism with participants called upon to take their place as the founder and host of the event tells us more.

Top African sports female journalist presented their road maps, challenges on how to get to the summit while addressing key issues like harassment and professionalism.

The initiative will be an annual event hoping to in the near future accompany an array of talented professional female sports journalist from Africa to rub shoulders at the international stage and why not dominate the international scene.

