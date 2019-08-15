Sundowns Coach Pitso takes the blame for dropped points

Indeed, Pitso revealed that dropping two points is a great disappointment to the team and that his mistakes were the reason for the draw, especially when he chose to bring on attacker Phakamani Mahlambi.
“Obviously we are disappointed because I think we dropped two points. I think it was my fault, I should have sealed the game in the last three minutes, we should have used experience like we usually do it. But I opted to go in the last three minutes for Phakamani as an attacker, instead of maybe doing a sub that will keep the result,” Pitso Mosimane said.
“It’s two points gone, but I guess maybe the game led me and deceived me because I could see we can score the second goal, but forgetting there’s two three minutes to go. We became a little bit greedy. Against SuperSport we scored a little bit late, so we thought maybe we could steal it like that. But it’s okay, lessons learnt. The game always teaches me and humbles me.”
Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Wednesday night, the hosts getting the equaliser seconds before referee Victor Gomes blew for full time.
