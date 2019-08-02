Stuart Baxter resigns as South Africa coach

Coach Baxter has actually threatened to quit the team right after their AFCON exit unless the South Africa Football Federation(SAFA) meet his demands and put certain things in order.
The British boss guided the South African national team to the quarter-finals at the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,but has decided that he no longer has a role to play in Bafana.
In fact, the decision was mainly due to the underwhelming run of Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite reaching the quarter-final.
South Africa were defeated 2-1 at the hands of rivals Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their AFCON quarter final match at Cairo International Stadium on July 10th,to bring Bafana campaign in the tournament to a disappointing end.
Stuart Baxter made the resignation announcement in a private press conference on Friday morning.
" It was my personal decision," said the coach.
" There is no monetary settlement. This had nothing to do about money. The figures quoted about my salary have been embarrassingly way off the mark."he added.
"With Vision 2022, I think SAFA's got a bright future, but we've got to all get on the same page and support the national team.” Baxter concluded.
Stuart Baxter has confirmed he is stepping down as @BafanaBafana coach with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/KqGof89QeN
— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 2, 2019