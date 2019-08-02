Back

Stuart Baxter resigns as South Africa coach

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Stuart-Baxter-SuperSport
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has resigned as the team’s coach on Friday with immediate effect,after two years with the African side.

Coach Baxter has actually threatened to quit the team right after their AFCON exit unless the South Africa Football Federation(SAFA) meet his demands and put certain things in order.

The British boss guided the South African national team to the quarter-finals at the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,but has decided that he no longer has a role to play in Bafana.

In fact, the decision was mainly due to the underwhelming run of Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite reaching the quarter-final.

South Africa were defeated 2-1 at the hands of rivals Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their AFCON quarter final match at Cairo International Stadium on July 10th,to bring Bafana campaign in the tournament to a disappointing end.

Stuart Baxter made the resignation announcement in a private press conference on Friday morning.

" It was my personal decision," said the coach.

" There is no monetary settlement. This had nothing to do about money. The figures quoted about my salary have been embarrassingly way off the mark."he added.

"With Vision 2022, I think SAFA's got a bright future, but we've got to all get on the same page and support the national team.” Baxter concluded.

Nicolas Pepe completes Arsenal move

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Copyright -Nicolas-Pepe-Arsenal Website
Ivorian Nicolas Pepe has completed his move to Premier League Giants Arsenal FC from the French club Lille OSC. Arsenal have signed the Ivorian in a £72million deal for a five-year contact. In fact, Nicolas Pepe has had an impressive season with Lille which made him receive interest from the Gunners and several other clubs. In the 2018-2019 season, the winger made a total of 41 appearances with Lille, scoring 23 goals and making 12 assists. On the international level, the player participated with his national team Ivory Coast in 11 ties. He scored 4 goals with Elephants since, which he first joined back in 2016. Arsenal boss Unai Emery explained why the Gunners signed the former Lille player: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe,” he said. He added: “Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining. “He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.” However, Pepe’s has revealed that he wanted to join Chelsea and that the Blues were his desired club. In an interview with Telefoot, the Ivorian said: “Chelsea. It’s a club that makes me dream. It’s the only club in England that I would sign for.” The Blues are currently having a transfer ban and were not able to sign Pepe this ongoing transfer window.

Is Khama Billiat leaving Kaizer Chiefs?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Khama Billiat-Kaizer Chiefs-Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
According to reports, Kaizer Chiefs striker khama Billiat is leaving the club before this summer transfer window closes. The striker left Sundowns last season after his contract was expired and signed a three-year contract with Amakhosi. In fact, it was reported that the player is leaving Kaizer Chiefs for a return to his former club Mamelodi Sundowns or joining an Egypt or Morocco side. However, Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni spoke to SA FM on Wednesday night and revealed that the player is staying with his current club and that several offers have been made by different sides that aimed at signing Billiat. Moreover, the agent insisted that the player is the one that requested staying with the Chiefs for another season. "Yes, there were two offers from Egypt and Casablanca also made an offer. There was also one from Saudi Arabia, But we work differently. We work for the player. Khama is not ready to leave Chiefs and he told me he wants to spend another season with them, He wants to win something with Chiefs. So we can’t force him into anything he doesn’t want."said the agent. In the previous 2018-2019 season the srtiker played made 35 appearances with Amakhosi, scoring 9 goals and making 10 assists.

Harvey Elliott apologises after mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Harvey-Elliott-Liverpool
Liverpool’s new signing Harvey Elliott is set to train with Jurgen Klopp's team squad after arriving to Merseyside from Fulham during the ongoing summer transfer window. The 16-year-old’s contract was expired with Fulham and he had reportedly attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City. However, he decided to join Liverpool for the club is his favourite since childhood. “To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!” Harvey Elliott wrote on his Instagram account. Lately, the winger has shared a video on Snapchat in which he watches Champions Leagues final this summer, between Liverpool and Tottenham, and offensively mocking Spurs’ Harry Kane. The video went viral on different social media platforms and the player was heavily criticized. The new Red has apologized through a post shared on Instagram, insisting that his actions in the video were not actually directed to someone in specific. "I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet. "The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless. "I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Super Eagles striker joins French Ligue 1 side Lille

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Victor Osimhen
Super Eagles forward has left his Belgian club RSC Charleroi and joined French ligue 1 top side Lille. Victor Osimhen, who has won the bronze medal with Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a five-year deal with Lille. His contract with the French club will last until 2024. Osimhen has passed his medicals tests on Wednesday before the club officially announced the signing of the player Thursday morning. Now, the striker becomes the third Nigerian to play in Lille jersey following the steps of former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama. In the 2018-2019 season, Osimhen has made 36 appearances in total with German club VfL Wolfsburg and Belgian side RSC Charleroi, scoring twenty goals and making four assists. In addition, the winger was among the Golden Eaglets that won the U-17 World Cup back in 2015. At the press conference, Osimhen has expressed his happiness and excitement to join Lille in this transfer window. When asked why he has chosen Lille over any other club, the player answered:" Lille is undoubtedly the club that fits me the best regarding the players with whom I’m going to play" He added: "I’m really happy to be here"

Another Orlando Pirates player leaves the club

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Pirates(Photo: Orlando Pirates)
Ahead of the upcoming season, Orlando Pirates have released another player in this ongoing transfer window. The player is defender Phetso Maphanga. He is the latest released by the Buccaneers as he will look for opportunities elsewhere. In fact, the defender was the one who requested a release and the club agreed on his request. The 25-year old has made a total of 5 appearances with the two clubs Pirates and Chippa United in the last season during which he has made one assist. (four ABSA Premiership participations-one Nedbank Cup appearance) He first joined the Pirates in January 2018 from Chippa United but only made a single appearance before being loaned again to Chippa in the second half of 2018-2019. “@orlandopirates has parted ways with Phetso Maphanga The player requested to be released from his contract and the Club has agreed to his request. The Club would like to wish Maphanga the best of luck in the future”
