Stuart Baxter resigns as South Africa coach

Liverpool’s new signingis set to train with Jurgen Klopp's team squad after arriving to Merseyside from Fulham during the ongoing summer transfer window. The 16-year-old’s contract was expired with Fulham and he had reportedly attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City. However, he decided to join Liverpool for the club is his favourite since childhood. “To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!” Harvey Elliott wrote on his Instagram account . Lately, the winger has shared a video on Snapchat in which he watches Champions Leagues final this summer, between Liverpool and Tottenham, and offensively mocking Spurs’ Harry Kane. The video went viral on different social media platforms and the player was heavily criticized. The new Red has apologized through a post shared on Instagram, insisting that his actions in the video were not actually directed to someone in specific. "I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet. "The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless. "I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."