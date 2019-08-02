Stuart Baxter resigns as South Africa coach

☠ @orlandopirates has parted ways with Phetso Maphanga 📰 The player requested to be released from his contract and the Club has agreed to his request. The Club would like to wish Maphanga the best of luck in the future ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/yJ6CG1Sfzr — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 1, 2019

Ahead of the upcoming season, Orlando Pirates have released another player in this ongoing transfer window. The player is defender. He is the latest released by the Buccaneers as he will look for opportunities elsewhere. In fact, the defender was the one who requested a release and the club agreed on his request. The 25-year old has made a total of 5 appearances with the two clubs Pirates and Chippa United in the last season during which he has made one assist. (four ABSA Premiership participations-one Nedbank Cup appearance) He first joined the Pirates in January 2018 from Chippa United but only made a single appearance before being loaned again to Chippa in the second half of 2018-2019.