Springboks to miss Rugby Championship in Australia

Author: Euronews
16th October 2020, 12 PM +02:00
The Springboks, who beat England in the World Cup final last November, now face the prospect of no Test match rugby until they host the British and Irish Lions in Soweto next July

World Cup-holders South Africa pulled out of the Rugby championship on Friday citing complications caused by the pandemic.

The Springboks, who haven't played since winning the World Cup in Japan last year, blamed government travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns for their withdrawal.




It means the competition in Australia from October 31 will be reduced from 12 games to six, involving only Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.


"This is a hugely disappointing outcome for supporters and commercial partners," said South African Rugby chief Jurie Roux.


Cameroon's Choupo-Moting scores on Bayern debut

Author: Euronews
16th October 2020, 4 AM +02:00
The 31-year-old quit French champions PSG earlier this month. He scored in the 24th and 75th minutes

Cameroonian forward Eric Choupo Moting scored twice on his debut as Bundesliga and European champions Bayern beat Düren Merzenichin the German Cup.

The Cameroon international combined well with French-born Senegalese forward Bouna Sarr, who also arrived at Allianz Arena this summer, to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Thomas Mueller scored a penalty in the 36th-minute. Choupo-Moting then made it 3-0 with a superb strike on 75 minutes.

The 31-year-old quit French champions PSG earlier this month.

The win sent Bayern Munich through to the second round of the German Cup.

The Bundesliga champions were missing many of their biggest stars - including Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski - due to international call-ups.

But with the likes of Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez in the starting eleven, their was still way too much quality and experience in Hansi Flick's side.

Ghana trounces Qatar in international friendly

Author: Euronews
13th October 2020, 3 AM +02:00
Arsenal’s newly signed midfielder Thomas Partey created two assists and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew scored a brace

Ghana's Black Star's compensated for their 3-0 loss to Mali by beating Asian champions Qatar 5-1 in a friendly played in Turkey on Monday.

Jordan Ayew, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban were all on target as Ghana humiliated a sluggish Qatari side.

Watch here:

Lakers overcome Miami Heat to win 17th NBA title

Author: Euronews
12th October 2020, 3 AM +02:00
LeBron James was also named Finals MVP for the fourth time unanimously, becoming the first player in NBA history to earn NBA Finals MVP with three different teams. Only Michael Jordan has more with six.

Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after defeating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Sunday night.

The title is the 17th for the franchise and the fourth for their star player LeBron James.

Watch here:

Difficult start for Black Stars boss CK Akonnor

Author: Euronews
10th October 2020, 10 AM +02:00
Mali and Ghana played a dynamic but friendly football match.

A Dynamic But Friendly Match

Ghana faced Mali on Friday evening in a friendly match, with the Black Stars defeated 3-0.

Appointed in january this year, Charles Kwabla Akonnor and his technical staff sat for the first time on the Ghana NT bench. Their first 90 mins of competitive football have been very long and especially poor.

Three players made difficult debuts with the national team : France-born Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) and England-born Tariqe Fosu (Brentford). Israel-based winger Eugene Ansah was the third debutant in Akonnor's first XI :

Lawrence Ati Zigi-Tariqe Fosu, Nicholas Opoku, Kasim Adams, Gideon Mensah-Bernard Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey-Eugene Ansah, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew

During second half, Nordsjaelland teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana and Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey both made their debuts as substitutes.

Young Stars & Sharp Eagles, one way duel

Mali's right back, Hamari Traore, scored only two minutes into the game as he dribbled circles around the Black Stars defence and outplayed Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Mohamed Magassouba's boys widened the gap in the second half with El Bilal Touré, 19 years old, first appearance, scoring a perfectly executed header and Amadou Haidara driving the nail into the coffin fifteen minutes to the end of the game.

The long-range striker from Arsenal's new recruit Thomas Partey, did not do much damage throughout the game as Ghana also remained harmless.

A poor performance which demonstrate how much work former Black Stars midfielder CK Akonnor has ahead of him.

Ghana will now play 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, still in Antalya.
The Black Stars will then play Sudan next month in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

NBA Finals preview: Lakers clear favorites in Game 5

Author: Euronews
9th October 2020, 1 PM +02:00
3-1 leads in the title series almost always end in trophies. The exception was in 2016, when LeBron James led Cleveland back from 3-1 down against Golden State

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can claim the championship with a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Watch here:

