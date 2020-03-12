Spanish La Liga suspended over COVID-19

The governing body of football in Europe will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the European federations to decide the fate of the Champions League and that of Euro 2020.
The coronavirus continues to take its toll on European football leagues. With matches been played behind closed doors, the virus is now causing league championships to be suspended.
The pandemic will now deprive Spain of its major league championship. The league has been suspended for at least the next two match days. Thursday’s decision follows the quarantine of Real Madrid for two weeks. It comes after a player from the club’s basketball section tested positive for covid-19.
However, the players of Zinedine zindane share the same sports facilities with the Madrid basketball players, hence the need for their confinement.
The semi-final between Real and Manchester City will be played in the second leg of the Champions League final. And UEFA is taking the threat seriously.
This piece will focus on the impact on sports given a raft of incidents that have been undertaken.
The coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt life across the world. The disruption is much lesser in African countries that have recorded cases as compared to for example Italy where the entire country is almost in a lockdown.
The impact on gatherings is an area that most African governments have moved to control. From the playing of football matches behind closed doors, the banning of scheduled sports events and even in the case of Kenya banning athletes from leaving the country.
Our main coronavirus hub is seized with major developments around the epidemic. This piece will focus on the impact on sports given a raft of incidents that have been undertaken.
Statement: Kenya Athletics issues directives
Following a directive from the GOK (Government of Kenya) and due to the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, AK has suspended all clearance and travel to international events for athletes & athlete support personnel until further notice.
In a bid to safeguard the athletes and consequently the country from the virus, we urge all athletes to cancel travel arrangements for the next one month pending further communication. We apologize for any inconveniences caused.
Statement: World Football Summit postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
In the light of the ‘COVID-19’ outbreak, which has been officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), we have been forced to take the difficult decision to postpone the celebration of WFS Africa, scheduled for March 17-18 in Durban, South Africa.
After closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus outbreak and assessing the risk to our visitors, we have concluded, together with the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal, our Main Partner, that this is the only way to guarantee the well-being of all our visitors.
During the last few months we have strived to put together an event of the caliber that the African football industry deserves. We were extremely excited with our first-ever African summit and looking forward to welcoming the continent’s most relevant leaders and stakeholders. This decision is heart-breaking for the WFS team.
We want to thank all our speakers, business partners, exhibitors, delegates and members of the media for your enthusiastic support and apologize for any inconvenience. We would also like to underline the solid leadership demonstrated by the South African government and the crucial guidance provided by our Main Partner, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.
We look forward to continue growing our partnership in order to build the best possible platform for the African football industry to meet. We will keep monitoring the situation closely while exploring options to reschedule WFS Africa for July-August 2020 depending on the global evolution of the outbreak. Further details will be confirmed as soon as possible.
March 11: FIFA reschedules Congress in Ethiopia
Football’s world governing body, FIFA, has rescheduled its 70th Congress that was scheduled for May 2020 at the African Union’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. The event has been moved to September 2020 in Addis Ababa.
An official FIFA statement issued on Wednesday (March 11) read in part: “On account of the spread of COVID-19, numerous international bodies and public health authorities have advised against the organisation of international events.
“Concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel restrictions in many countries, have resulted in the cancellation or postponement of many such events in various parts of the world.
“Mindful of this, and given the wish of FIFA to organise a Congress which all member associations are able to attend, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to reschedule the 70th FIFA Congress from Friday 5 June 2020 to Friday 18 September 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”
In June 2019, FIFA announced Addis Ababa as host of the gathering of world football governing body’s supreme legislative body, the FIFA Congress. The announcement was made at the end of the 69th Congress which took place in the French capital, Paris.
“In addition, the FIFA Council meeting planned for Friday 20 March 2020 has also been rescheduled to a date yet to be confirmed in June-July 2020 at the Home of FIFA in Zurich or via video conference,” the statement concluded.
The winner of this season’s CAF Champions League will be either an Egyptian or Moroccan club following the exit of holder Esperance of Tunisia.
The winner of this year’s CAF Champions League will be either an Egyptian or Moroccan club. Al Ahly of Cairo – Wydad of Casablanca, Raja of Casablanca – Zamalek of Cairo, these are the semi-finalists of the competition. The search for a successor to two time champions Esperance of Tunis, was made possible by Zamalek despite a 1-0 defeat in Rades on Friday.
In the CAF Confederations cup, Moroccan clubs asserted their dominance once again with RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir eliminating Al-Masry and Al Nasr Benghazi 3-2 and 7-0 respectively, that is the aggregate score of the two legs. Pyramids FC, although beaten 1-0 at home by Zanaco, qualified thanks to a 3-0 win in the first leg. Horoya AC of Guinea rounded off the semi-final line-up with a 2-0 win in Conakry over Nigeria’s Enyimba club. Both teams drew 1-1 in the first leg.
Ivory Coast have a new coach to qualify the Elephants for the next African Cup of Nations. Patrice Beaumelle has been appointed to steer the affairs of the Ivorian national team. The Frenchman succeeds Ibrahim Kamara. He returns to a team he knows well having been assistant to Hervé Renard with whom he won the CAN 2015. A past that played a large part in the choice of the Ivorian Federation as explained by the 1st Vice-President Sory Diabaté at the announcement of Beaumelle on Wednesday.
Former Senegalese international Guirane Ndaw has stoked controversy. The former Teranga Lions player will speak on the controversial issue on age cheating in African football. A miscommunication or a misinterpretation, the former FC Sochaux and As Saint-Etienne player will be on the line with us in a few minutes to explain. Before that a short break right away.
Among the measures, the organization of matches behind closed doors, but above all the cancellation of matches with teams from countries affected by the epidemic.
Morocco has banned fans from attending football games days after the coronavirus reached the country. The Moroccan football association (FRMF) announced the decision on Wednesday two days after the index case was reported.
A 39-year-old Moroccan man coming from the northern Italian city of Bergamo was Morocco’s first confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday, the health ministry said.
Aside football games, the North African country cancelled an international agricultural fair, due to take place in April. A number of cultural and sports events have been put on hold as as authorities continue to implement precautionary measures at entry points and hospitals to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Because events offer opportunities for contact and opportunities for transmission of infection, in order to safeguard the public and citizens, we have taken these precautions, and these same measures have been taken in many countries, as a matter of vigilance and as a proactive process because protecting the health of citizens is more important than anything else,” Hassan Abyaba, the sector minister told the press.
His resignation was accepted by CAF’s Emergency Committee on Tuesday March 3 which also appointed Commercial Director Abdelmounaïm Bah unanimously as Acting General Secretary.
The General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Mouad Hajji resigned his post less than a year after he was confirmed in the role.
Despite the official reason being that he was quitting for personal reasons, he left at a time when the continent’s soccer governing body has been embroiled in crisis.
“The members have full confidence in Bah who has exhibited good qualities since joining CAF, particularly during the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.
B“ah assumes office immediately till the next meeting of the CAF Executive Committee. Meanwhile, he will continue to serve as Commercial director, a position he has occupied since June 2018,” an official statement read in part.
The now former General Secretary has previously served as a Moroccan government official. The trained dentist, took over last April from Amr Fahmy, who was sacked for submitting evidence to FIFA’s ethics committee about alleged misappropriation of funds by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.
CAF has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. An independent review by Price Waterhouse Coopers into CAF operations found “potential elements of mismanagement” and “possible abuse of power” amidst concern about widespread use of cash payments.