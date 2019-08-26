Back

South Africa's Kevin Anderson withdraws from US Open due to knee injury

Author: Euronews
26th August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month.

Former finalist Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a knee injury, tournament organisers have disclosed.



The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month.



Anderson, who was the 16th seed at the year’s final Grand Slam, was in the same quarter of the draw as defending champion Novak Djokovic and could have met the top-seeded Serb in the fourth round.



The 33-year-old South African, who has been limited to five tournaments this season, was aiming to return to action for the first time since Wimbledon. After also struggling with a right elbow injury earlier in the year, Anderson was bidding to add to his 11-4 record in the coming fortnight in Flushing Meadows.



Anderson reached his first Grand Slam final at this event in 2017 and has compiled a 22-9 record at the hard-court Grand Slam since his main draw debut in 2010



Anderson will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.



AGENCIES

Copyright -Euronews

South Africa's Kevin Anderson withdraws from US Open due to knee injury

Author: Euronews
26th August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month.

Former finalist Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a knee injury, tournament organisers have disclosed.



The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month.



Anderson, who was the 16th seed at the year’s final Grand Slam, was in the same quarter of the draw as defending champion Novak Djokovic and could have met the top-seeded Serb in the fourth round.



The 33-year-old South African, who has been limited to five tournaments this season, was aiming to return to action for the first time since Wimbledon. After also struggling with a right elbow injury earlier in the year, Anderson was bidding to add to his 11-4 record in the coming fortnight in Flushing Meadows.



Anderson reached his first Grand Slam final at this event in 2017 and has compiled a 22-9 record at the hard-court Grand Slam since his main draw debut in 2010



Anderson will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.



AGENCIES

Copyright -Euronews

CECAFA U-15 in Eritrea: Kenya vs. Rwanda, Uganda vs. Burundi [Semi-finals]

Author: Euronews
26th August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Semi-final fixtures at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, will be played on Wednesday (August 28) in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

East Africans sweep slots

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Burundi qualified for the semi finals with Kenya bagging 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with 10 points by virtue of goal difference.

In Group B, Uganda topped the group with 12 points whiles Rwanda got nine points to finish second.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 10 (August 25)
Ethiopia vs. Tanzania 1 – 3
Rwanda vs. Uganda 0 – 3

DAY 9 (August 25)
Burundi vs. Sudan 4 – 0
Somalia vs. Eritrea 1 – 1

DAY 8 (August 23)
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

Cameroonian football back in turmoil (Football Planet)

Author: Euronews
26th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Cameroonian football still in crisis with the dissolution of the Professional League by the Federation .

On this week’s edition of Football Planet, we look at Cameroonian football which is still in crisis. The dissolution of the Professional League by the Federation triggered a new war that has not yet revealed all its secrets.

African inter-clubs, cards, a surprise, reversals, the second leg of the first round preliminary round matches were more than exciting in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup. The results can be found in this program.

Also the fall of a star with the death of former Black Stars striker Manuel Junior Agogo. Sad news for Ghanaian and African football. You will hear more from Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams .

And a shock of African players in England: Mohamed Salah-Sadio Mané against Nicolas Pépé-Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. A face-off that turned out to be a 3-1 win for the Reds thanks to a goal from Cameroon defender Joël Matip and a brace from Salah.

Kenya's Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha survives road accident

Author: Euronews
26th August 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Rudisha was taken to Keroka Sub County Hospital after complaining of lower limbs and chest pain, but Xray reports showed no fractures.

Kenya’s two-time Olympic 800m champion, David Rudisha sustained minor injuries after being involved in a road accident in Nyamira.

The Sunday morning accident occurred at Nyansiongo area, Kijauri-Keroka highway in Nyamira county.

According to Keroka police boss Walter Abondo, Rudisha lost control of the vehicle and hit a bus from behind.

The athlete who was on his way to Kilgoris sustained minor and soft tissues injuries.

The passengers of the bus were, however, not injured during the incident.

Rudisha was taken to Keroka Sub County Hospital after complaining of lower limbs and chest pain, but Xray reports showed no fractures.

He was treated and discharged.

He later recorded a statement at the Keroka Police Station where his vehicle was also towed to.

Rudisha, who won Olympic gold in 2016, has not competed since 2017 IAAF Diamond League meeting in Shanghai due to recurrent back and knee injuries and he is reported to have started light training with a view to defending his Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

He has a wild card for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Doha but he is not expected to compete in the national trials in Nairobi on 12-13 September..

REUTERS

Paul Pogba vows to fight racism or the sake of the next generation

Author: Euronews
26th August 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Pogba was the target of online abuse after missing a penalty in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, prompting Manchester to issue a strong statement condemning the view

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said the racist abuse he has suffered will only make him stronger and the Frenchman vowed to fight the problem for the sake of the next generation.

Pogba was the target of online abuse after missing a penalty in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, prompting Manchester to issue a strong statement condemning the views.

“Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation,” Pogba wrote in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him holding his baby alongside a portrait of Martin Luther King.

“My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football.”

British media reported Pogba’s team mate Marcus Rashford had also been targeted after missing a penalty in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said before the match that players needed more protection from social media companies, was “lost for words” after the latest incident.

“It’s unheard of and we need it to stop,” Solskjaer said. “I’m just lost for words if it keeps going.

“We keep having all these campaigns ‘No to Racism’ and it keeps hiding behind fake identities. It’s crazy that we talk about this in 2019.”

United and British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out are set to meet representatives of Twitter and British media said the Old Trafford club would also approach Facebook.

Earlier this month, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told social media companies to take action after 21-year-old striker Tammy Abraham was subject to abuse after the team’s UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool.

Kick It Out said last month it had received 159 reports of discrimination via social media in the English professional game last season.

REUTERS

CECAFA U-15 tourney in Eritrea: East Africa sweeps all semi-final slots

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Tanzania have qualified for the semi finals. Kenya bagged 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with seven points.

Rwanda and Uganda have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament after Day 8 fixtures were dispatched. Uganda had the easiest task of beating South Sudan by 5 – 0 whiles Rwanda managed a slim 2 – 1 win over Tanzania to go through.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 8 (August 23) results
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.