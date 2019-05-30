Back

South Africa loses to England in Cricket World Cup opener

Author: Euronews
30th May 2019, 3 PM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.



Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.



Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.



The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”



South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.



“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.



“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”



Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa in high spirits ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

Author: Euronews
31st May 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World cup are in in high spirits ahead of kick off on June 7. Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have intensified preparations as show time looms.

Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World cup are in in high spirits ahead of kick off on June 7.

Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have intensified preparations as show time looms.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are optimistic about their strategies and tactics to top group A.

With such determination South Korea, Norway and host nation France faces a daunting challenge.

‘‘He wants us to play in the 3-5-2 formation, I think that has been our best formation right now, I think it’s a great improvement for the team’‘, said Super Falcons’ captain ,Evelyn Nwabuoku.

New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands also faces a hurdle with Cameroon.

Known as the Indomitable Lionesses and so hungry to win, the three other teams on such a fairly balanced group, will have to fight their way through.

Indomitable Lionesses’ goalkeeper, Mireille Mambingo said they are ready to leave no stone unturned.

“Like all lionesses going out hunting, we’re on a hunt and we’ll get our prey, because a lioness never comes home empty handed’‘,she said.

Although Germany remain number 2 in the world and are unbeaten since losing to France in last year’s Cup, South Africa is also ready to put up a fight, with China and Spain also on the group.

“Today you are good, tomorrow you are better and the other day you’re even greater”, Banyana Banyana’s striker, Thembi Kgatlana said.

‘‘So yes people say we’re in the group of death, but I mean by the time we’ll be at the World Cup we’ll be good as a team and they would not know what to expect from us’‘, she added.

