South Africa crush Japan ahead of Rugby World Cup

Author: Euronews
7th September 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Both teams are in Pool B, along with defending champions New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Hosts Japan will open the World Cup against Russia on Sept. 20 in Tokyo before South Africa face old rivals New Zealand in Yokohama. Namibia play their first match against Italy on Sunday 22.

South Africa cruised to a comfortable 41-7 victory over Japan on Friday in their final World Cup warm-up match, thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Makazole Mapimpi.



Winger Cheslin Kolbe opened the scoring with a neat finish on seven minutes, before Mapimpi ran in two easy tries from the other flank as the Springboks built a 22-0 lead at halftime in Kumagaya.



Further tries from Mapimpi and Kolbe either side of Kotaro Matsushima’s consolation and a final flourish from Herschel Jantjies secured victory for South Africa and helped soothe the memory of Japan’s famous win at the 2015 World Cup.



With this victory, South Africa laid down a tournament marker and gained revenge for defeat four years ago, while Japan must look for improvement in their World Cup opener against Russia on Sept. 20.



Africa’s representatives



South Africa and Namibia, who will be representing the African continent at this month’s Rugby World Cup, are finalising preparations that they hope will be sufficient to secure glory.



Both teams are in Pool B, along with defending champions New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Hosts Japan will open the World Cup against Russia on Sept. 20 in Tokyo before South Africa face old rivals New Zealand in Yokohama. Namibia play their first match against Italy on Sunday 22.



South Africa raring to go



South Africa, who have won the World Cup twice, are set to play their final warm-up match against hosts, Japan.



The Springboks will be wary of Japan who caused one of the biggest upsets in tournament history with their 34-32 victory over them at the 2015 World Cup in England.



“You can definitely see this is a much different team, much more fitter, much more stronger. Their systems are working and they know exactly what they are about, they know their strengths and weaknesses,’‘ said Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s captain ahead of the match.



Namibia seeks maiden victory



Namibia will be seeking their first ever World Cup victory, 20 years after they debuted at the prestigious tournament.



They are banking on the experience of their Welsh coaches to end a 19-match losing streak.



Former Wales forward Phil Davies has been in charge of a team known as the Welwitschias, a sturdy desert plant, since just before the last World Cup in 2015.



Davies works with compatriots Mark Jones (backs) and Dale McIntosh (forwards) as assistant coaches, while another Welshman, Wayne Proctor, is responsible for strength and conditioning.



“This is not a case of jobs for the ‘boyos’,” Davies stressed. “They are used to working with full-time and part-time professionals and that is what we have in the Namibian squad.”



Scrum-half Eugene Jantjies is set to play at a fourth consecutive World Cup and says the Welwitschias’ aim continues to be finding a winning formula.



“This is the best squad we have had for many years and after coming so close to winning four years ago, I believe we can create history in Japan,” he said.



READ MORE: South Africa names squad for 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan
South Africa's Caster Semenya to play football in 2020

Author: Euronews
7th September 2019, 4 AM +02:00
The double Olympic champion will not be able to defend her 800 metres title at the world championships later this month after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted testosterone regulations imposed on her.

South Africa’s star athlete Caster Semenya on Friday announced she would be playing football with women’s club JVW FC in 2020.

The double Olympic champion will not be able to defend her 800 metres title at the world championships later this month after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted testosterone regulations imposed on her.

Her latest move suggests that Semenya could potentially be preparing for a career outside of athletics.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team. I’m looking forward to this new journey and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club,” Semenya said in a statement on JVW’s website.

Although Semenya will not be registered for the current SAFA Sasol League season, she will continue to train with JVW in preparation for a 2020 debut in the country’s top tier.

The 28-year-old athlete is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport’s governing body, the IAAF.

Time to showcase football skills

South Africa women’s captain Janine van Wyk, who owns the club, said she was delighted to have signed Semenya who took part in a practice session on Tuesday.

“I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills,” she said.

“I look forward to her working with Coach Ciara (Picco) and our first team where I’m sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020.”

Semenya is not the first athlete in recent times to try to kick-start a soccer career, with Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt securing a trial at Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners last year.

READ MORE: Usain Bolt impresses football fans with first professional goals

South Africa, Namibia carry Africa's hopes at Rugby World Cup

Author: Euronews
6th September 2019, 2 AM +02:00
Both teams are in Pool B, along with defending champions New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Hosts Japan will open the World Cup against Russia on Sept. 20 in Tokyo before South Africa face old rivals New Zealand in Yokohama. Namibia play their first match against Italy on Sunday 22.

South Africa and Namibia, who will be representing the African continent at this month’s Rugby World Cup, are finalising preparations that they hope will be sufficient to secure glory.

Both teams are in Pool B, along with defending champions New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Hosts Japan will open the World Cup against Russia on Sept. 20 in Tokyo before South Africa face old rivals New Zealand in Yokohama. Namibia play their first match against Italy on Sunday 22.

South Africa raring to go

South Africa, who have won the World Cup twice, are set to play their final warm-up match against hosts, Japan.

The Springboks will be wary of Japan who caused one of the biggest upsets in tournament history with their 34-32 victory over them at the 2015 World Cup in England.

“You can definitely see this is a much different team, much more fitter, much more stronger. Their systems are working and they know exactly what they are about, they know their strengths and weaknesses,’‘ said Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s captain ahead of the match.

Namibia seeks maiden victory

Namibia will be seeking their first ever World Cup victory, 20 years after they debuted at the prestigious tournament.

They are banking on the experience of their Welsh coaches to end a 19-match losing streak.

Former Wales forward Phil Davies has been in charge of a team known as the Welwitschias, a sturdy desert plant, since just before the last World Cup in 2015.

Davies works with compatriots Mark Jones (backs) and Dale McIntosh (forwards) as assistant coaches, while another Welshman, Wayne Proctor, is responsible for strength and conditioning.

“This is not a case of jobs for the ‘boyos’,” Davies stressed. “They are used to working with full-time and part-time professionals and that is what we have in the Namibian squad.”

Scrum-half Eugene Jantjies is set to play at a fourth consecutive World Cup and says the Welwitschias’ aim continues to be finding a winning formula.

“This is the best squad we have had for many years and after coming so close to winning four years ago, I believe we can create history in Japan,” he said.

READ MORE: South Africa names squad for 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Inter Milan Ultras defend Cagliari fans‘ racist abuse of Romelu Lukaku

Author: Euronews
4th September 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Romelu Lukaku was racially abused by Cagliari fans during Inter Milan’s tie against the Cagliari side on Sunday. Cagliari fans started making monkey chants as Lukaku took a penalty for his side Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku responded to the racist behaviour he was subjected to on social media. “Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse…I did yesterday to” “Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame” “I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!” “Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook...) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour..we’ve been saying it for years and still no action…” “Ladies and gentlemen it’s 2019 instead of going forwards we’re going backwards and I think as players we need unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone.” Inter Milan Ultras have also released a statement about the incident, surprisingly, they support the Cagliari. They believe that the monkey noises made by Cagliari fans are not aimed at abusing the player, but simply to distract him. The statement read as follows: “Hi Romelu. We are writing you on behalf of Curva Nord, yes the guys who welcomed you at your arrival in Milan” “We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist.” “You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem.” “We understand that it could have seemed racist to you, but it is not like that. ‘In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.” “We are a multi-ethnic fans organisation and we have always welcomed players from everywhere. “ ‘I guarantee you that what they do or say to an opponent player of another race is not what they would ever say to someone they would meet in real life.” “Italian fans may not be perfect and we can understand your frustration with these expressions but they are definitely not meant to be racist.” “Once again… Welcome Romelu.”

FIFA to show African World Cup qualifiers on website, YouTube

Author: Euronews
4th September 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Twenty-eight teams will be involved in the first round, a knockout contest where ties are played over two legs on a home-and-away basis. The 14 winners go into the group stage to join the continent's 26 ranked teams.

Africa’s lesser-known soccer teams will enjoy worldwide exposure in the next week after FIFA announced that their opening World Cup qualifying matches would be live-streamed on its website and on Youtube.

World soccer’s ruling body said it had invested in the production of the broadcasting feed for the games and that the initiative would give fans in Africa and around the world unprecedented access to the African qualifiers.

“Bringing this exciting action to a global audience for the first time underscores FIFA’s ongoing digital transformation and its ongoing efforts to support football development in Africa,” FIFA said, adding that it would announce which matches would be shown on its website.

Twenty-eight teams will be involved in the first round, a knockout contest where ties are played over two legs on a home-and-away basis. The 14 winners go into the group stage to join the continent’s 26 ranked teams.

The first-round ties involve two sides, Angola and Togo, who qualified for the 2006 World Cup and have since fallen down the rankings. Angola face Gambia and Togo meet Comoros.

Other matches include Somalia v Zimbabwe — with Somalia’s home leg to be played in neigbouring Djibouti — Sao Tome v Guinea-Bissau and Chad against neighbours Sudan.

Qatar unveils logo for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Author: Euronews
4th September 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Qatar unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup logo on Tuesday.

Qatar unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup logo on Tuesday. It was revealed to the public at 20:22 local time.

The design resembles the silhouette of the famous trophy awarded to the winner, with a shape of a famous traditional Emirate scarf, also used in many countries in the region.

It also echoes the number eight, referring to the eight stadia that will host the 2022 tournament.

Hassan Farahat, a local resident originally from Lebanon said of the event: “My children were born and raised here. We have been here for more than 18 years. The moment when Qatar won the bid to host the tournament was important.

“The launch of the emblem is also an important moment for them since this event might not be hosted in an Arab country again.”

A Kuwaiti tourist also said: “This is a happy moment for us as well, not only for Qatar. We came today to celebrate the unveiling of the emblem. We hope to celebrate the launch of the World Cup here as well.”

At the Katara Cultural Village amphitheatre, onlookers expressed their excitement with the launch marking one more step to the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East, which begins in just over three years.

At the same time when the logo was projected on to Doha Tower, it was officially launched on screens in various cities around the world including in New York, London, Paris, Moscow and Santiago and Johannesburg.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup, which will be the first staged in the Arab world, will get underway on November 21, 2022. The final will be played on December 18, 2022, Qatar’s National Day.

