South Africa appoints first ever female national rugby coach

Author: Euronews
22nd May 2019, 3 PM +02:00
The union announced two other former female internationals in team management roles with ex-captain Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe to be Springbok women’s team manager and Natasha Hofmeester the Under-20 women

South Africa’s Rugby authorities on Tuesday appointed the first ever female coach of a national team, announcing that Laurian Johannes will take charge of the country’s Under-20 women’s side.



She will begin next month with two internationals against neighbouring Zimbabwe in Harare.



“This is a massive achievement for Laurian and for South African rugby, and we wish her luck in this significant role,” said SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux.



“The fact that Laurian played for the Springbok women’s team and participated in the 2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup before learning the ropes of coaching at Western Province makes this achievement even more meaningful.



“She has come through the ranks, and I hope she will inspire other former female players to enter into coaching and follow their dreams.”



The union announced two other former female internationals in team management roles with ex-captain Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe to be Springbok women’s team manager and Natasha Hofmeester the Under-20 women’s team manager.



Ghana's president convinces Gyan to cancel retirement

Author: Euronews
22nd May 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Asamoah Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

Gyan back from retirement

Just 48 hours after announcing his international retirement, Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has bowed to a presidential request to make himself available for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations

‘‘I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah to help win the AFCON trophy,’‘ Gyan tweeted.

Government spokesperson Eugene Arhin in a statement confirmed the president’s intervention.

“The President urged him, in the national interest, to rescind his decision to retire from the Black Stars, and make himself available for selection by coach Kwesi Appiah.”

Fans applaud Gyan’s national record

Football fans across the world are paying tribute to Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan who announced his international retirement on Monday.

The news which comes a month before the start of the African Nations Cup, follows shortly after he was removed as the national team’s captain.

Striker Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he said.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Social media reactions

CAF unveils AFCON 2019 mascot [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
20th May 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Guinea’s U17 side, finalist at this years youth championship have been disqualified from participating in the next two editions of the U17 AFCON as well as the world cup in Brazil lat

Guinea’s U17 side, finalist at this years youth championship have been disqualified from participating in the next two editions of the U17 competition as well as the world cup in Brazil later this year, as they fielded two over aged players during the competition in Tanzania.

RS Berkane last night muscled a late goal in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg finals against Zamalek of Egypt. Playing their first continental finals, the Moroccans take a one goal lead into the return leg to be played this weekend.

Less than a month to the kickoff of Africa’s most prestigious football come together, Caf has officially released the mascot for the competition do not blink it is brief.

Exclusively getting the views of former premier league player George Elokobi’s views on the surge of record breaking Africans in the EPL this season and he tells us what has changed from when he played for Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2009 to 2011.

African football stars honour retiring Nigerian governor

Author: Euronews
20th May 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

The ‘match for Ambode’ was played to recognize the governor’s laudable contributions to the development of sports in Lagos since he took up office in 2015.

Ambode kicked off the star flagged match before an excited audience at Agege Stadium. Among the football stars present included Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivorian Didier Drogba, representative of the Liberian President, who is a former award winning football star and Yaya Toure from Ivory Coast among others according to local news media.

The governor was also inducted into the Hall of Fame by Nigeria Supporters Club (NSC)for his unwavering support to sport development especially football in Nigeria.

Englishmen defeat Congolese wrestlers in mini-tournament

Author: Euronews
19th May 2019, 7 PM +02:00
Two Englishmen paraded through the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory over Congolese wrestlers in a mini-tournament.

Two English wrestlers, Steeve Moroco and George Castano, paraded the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory.

In the combat at Kinshasa stadium, the Congolese wrestlers who tried to take their championship title, experienced grappling holds, and heavy punches that spelled outright defeat for them.

The event organisers remain optimistic about the future of the event.

“It’s a mini tournament that we organise between the British wrestlers who come from London and Congolese wrestlers’‘, Guy Momat, member of the event planning team said. This is the spirit, it lasts for 3 days in a row where the Congolese will experience the Congolese style and the British style of wrestling,’‘ he added.

According to one of the Champions George Castano,winning begins with a decision.

“ I win because I’m strong in the mind. It doesn’t matter how big you are, how small or big your arms are. It’s a strength of your mind, and I was prepared to go one way and one way only! he said. And that’s lifting my heavy weight championship of the world”,he added.

This mini-tournament has become one of the biggest annual events in the local wrestling world, wining the hearts of many in Kinshasa.

